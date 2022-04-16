-
NBA rumors: John Collins will attempt to play in Game 1 vs. Heat
April 16, 2022 | 8:15 pm EDT Update
Stephen Curry coming off the bench in Game 1
Anthony Slater: Late surprise: Warriors are starting Jordan Poole in place of Stephen Curry. Presumably as a way to control Curry on a tight minutes restriction. So it’s Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney.
Anthony Edwards on Memphis fans: They talk so much trash, even the kids... the kids were the worst ones
Jon Krawczynski: Why does Anthony Edwards enjoy Memphis so much? “Because they talk so much trash. Even the kids. The kids was the worst ones. Even eight years old, 10 years old, ‘Anthony go sit down! You suck!’ It’s just fun. Basketball is fun to me. I love it.”
Anthony Slater: Michael Malone on Steph, Klay, Poole “I go back to last year first round against Portland. Dame, CJ, Norman Powell. No disrespect to those guys, but this (Warriors trio) is on steroids.” “I think we’re going to see those three on the floor with Wiggins and Draymond a ton.” pic.twitter.com/tk4tjnTWhm