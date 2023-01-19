Before James was sent to the Nets, there were a lot of talks about his unhappiness in Houston and clear desire to leave the team. Wall, for his part, didn’t like it one bit and called it “toxic.” “I’m going there, thinking James gonna be there. But he already wants out,” Wall said on the Run Your Race podcast. “When I landed, I go do my conference sh*t, he like, ‘Well, I’m on my way to Atlanta for Lil Baby’s birthday,’ The f*ck? You want to get on a jet? B*tch I just got traded here… He don’t come to training camp, none of that. That news is all toxic.”
