Cody Taylor: Jonathan Isaac will be available to play tonight vs. Boston, the Magic announced. It will be just first NBA game since Aug. 2, 2020.
Jason Anderson: The Memphis Grizzlies are listing Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) and Steven Adams (right knee soreness) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings.
Michael Malone cleared to coach after missing last four games
Michael Singer: #Nuggets coach Michael Malone is on the team flight to New Orleans and is cleared to coach tomorrow, I’m told.
January 23, 2023 | 4:12 pm EST Update
LeBron James, Jrue Holiday named Players of the Week
Cody Taylor: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 14 of the 2022-23 season (Jan. 16-22).
Damichael Cole: The L2M report from the Suns-Grizzlies game determined that Ja Morant fouled Dario Saric. Taylor Jenkins said he would have challenged the call if he had a challenge remaining. The L2M report also determined that Steven Adams didn’t foul Cam Johnson in the final seconds.
Kristaps Porzingis back within two weeks?
Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s optimism of a Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) return to the Washington lineup within two weeks, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis is averaging 22 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Wizards this season.
Jim Eichenhofer: Brandon Ingram: “I feel like I’m a fresher body than everybody else. Everybody is beat up. I’ve had a chance to let my body rest for a little bit. Maybe the first few games (back) will be (difficult) for conditioning.”
New York: Immanuel Quickley (sore left knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against Cleveland.