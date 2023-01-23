NBA rumors: Jonathan Isaac officially available to play his first NBA game since 2020

Cody Taylor: Jonathan Isaac will be available to play tonight vs. Boston, the Magic announced. It will be just first NBA game since Aug. 2, 2020.

Damichael Cole: The L2M report from the Suns-Grizzlies game determined that Ja Morant fouled Dario Saric. Taylor Jenkins said he would have challenged the call if he had a challenge remaining. The L2M report also determined that Steven Adams didn’t foul Cam Johnson in the final seconds.
