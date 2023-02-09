Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
February 8, 2023 | 10:58 pm EST Update
John Wall tenure with Clippers will come to end
Marc Stein: John Wall’s tenure with the Clippers is nearing an end, league sources say. Sources say the Clippers are still trying to trade Wall before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer but are expected to buy out the former All-Star if no deal develops. More to come: marcstein.substack.com
Clutch Points: “The expectations are bigger now… We just gotta make it work and I think we will.” – Luka Doncic on the Mavs acquiring Kyrie Irving 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/R5H9OD5p0B
Vivek Jacob: Asked Gregg Popovich about how managing player relationships has evolved since the time he first started coaching: “Sometimes people make a big deal about each generation they get softer. ‘You can’t talk to them anymore; they can’t be criticized.’ That’s all bullshit.” pic.twitter.com/fVQr7kNyUy
Josh Lewenberg: Fred VanVleet on Raptors rumours ahead of tomorrow’s deadline: “We’ve got a lot of good players on a team that’s not winning. That’s pretty much it. We haven’t played up to our standards this year so we put ourselves in this position and you’ve gotta deal with it.”
Tim Bontemps: Joe Mazzulla said he isn’t sure about the status of Jaylen Brown. Said he called him and didn’t answer. Brown left the game and didn’t return after catching an elbow from Jayson Tatum late in the first half of tonight’s win over Philadelphia.
Clutch Points: Jalen Brunson’s reaction to the Knicks trading for Josh Hart 😁 Hart and Brunson were college teammates at Villanova in 2017! pic.twitter.com/m5tkQHfreD