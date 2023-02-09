NBA rumors: Josh Hart heads to New York for three players and protected pick

34 mins ago via MikeAScotto

February 8, 2023 | 10:58 pm EST Update
Clutch Points: “The expectations are bigger now… We just gotta make it work and I think we will.” – Luka Doncic on the Mavs acquiring Kyrie Irving 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/R5H9OD5p0B

8 mins ago via ClutchPointsApp

Vivek Jacob: Asked Gregg Popovich about how managing player relationships has evolved since the time he first started coaching: “Sometimes people make a big deal about each generation they get softer. ‘You can’t talk to them anymore; they can’t be criticized.’ That’s all bullshit.” pic.twitter.com/fVQr7kNyUy

8 mins ago via vivekmjacob

Clutch Points: Jalen Brunson’s reaction to the Knicks trading for Josh Hart 😁 Hart and Brunson were college teammates at Villanova in 2017! pic.twitter.com/m5tkQHfreD

34 mins ago via ClutchPointsApp

