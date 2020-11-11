Marc Stein: The Hawks have emerged as a potential trade destination for New Orleans’ Jrue Holiday in multi-team trade scenarios that would involve Atlanta’s No. 6 pick in next week’s draft, league sources say
Rick Bonnell: Sounds like the Pelicans are looking for a third team to facilitate a Jrue Holiday trade (where Holiday gets to a contender). I wonder if the Hornets would make any sense for that.
Will Guillory: Sources tell me the Pelicans are indeed listening to trade offers for Holiday. However, this is not a result of Holiday asking for a trade. That has not happened yet.
His love for New Orleans is real. He’s one of the most beloved figures in franchise history, and he’s said before that he views certain people in the organization and around the city as part of his family. Moving on to a new city would be another adjustment for his family and for Holiday himself, who has blossomed with the Pelicans partially because of the comfort he feels in his current situation and role. Sources tell me this is a big reason why Holiday hasn’t demanded a trade from New Orleans as of yet. He’s still open to the idea of making it work with this young roster. He also recognizes how special the Williamson-Ingram combination could be one day, and being part of their ascension is something that’s intrigued several veterans around the league.
Shams Charania: The New Orleans Pelicans are openly discussing star Jrue Holiday in trade talks and several contending teams are pursuing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
One hot name: New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. According to sources, around 10 teams are inquiring about his services and one team hot after him is the Denver Nuggets, eager to capitalize on their appearance in the West Finals.
The Van Gundy hire could be a signal that moving on from veterans such as Holiday or JJ Redick isn’t in the plans. Based on Redick’s previous comments about his former coach in Orlando, I wouldn’t expect him to find a new home anytime soon.
Holiday is commonly viewed as a player who would fit perfectly with Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday due to his ability to play off the ball and his ability on defense while matching Brooklyn's timeline of contention. "That certainly is something that's been out there and I think it has been reported. If it hasn't been reported, I found out somewhere, I don't think it was from an executive, maybe it was, there was some discussions between the Nets and Pelicans in February."
Mike Singer: My gut tells me the Nuggets leave no stone unturned this offseason. There was chatter at the deadline around Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if those discussions get revisited. Holiday has one year left on his contract before he can become a free agent, so the Nuggets would need to assess whether they think he could be a long-term play or if they’re comfortable going for it next season. I think Gary Harris and/or Will Barton could absolutely be used in a trade to land a player like that, along with at least one or two first-round picks. The Nuggets have No. 22 (via Houston) this upcoming draft.
According to Tom Haberstroh, one of them is New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday. "I think they are going to obviously try to get Jrue Holiday in New Orleans," Haberstroh speculated to NBC Sports Bay Area," Jrue Holiday is an elite perimeter defender, he may not have made All-Defense but I think he is right up there with the best perimeter defenders in the league, and I think he'd be a great fit next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson."
"He's not going to come cheaply, so in order to get someone like Jrue Holiday, you'll have to give up assets, and certainly David Griffin would be asking for a boatload of whatever the Golden State Warriors have," Haberstroh explained, "It is going to be tough to envision a deal that works for both sides, but I do think that if you're going to get a star, or an up and coming star, you'll have to give up something to get something, and Jrue Holiday is really really good, it's just a question of New Orleans if they want to keep him or Lonzo Ball is their future point guard."
Holiday has a player option for the 2021-22 season, leaving New Orleans with a potential decision on whether they want to pursue a contract extension or a move where he would command a serious market in the East and West. I wouldn’t expect answers on this front until well into September at the earliest.
Will Guillory: From what we heard from Jrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram today, it seems both guys are optimistic about the team's future and are looking forward to coming back next year. BI is a restricted free agent. Jrue has one year left on his deal and a player option for the 2021-22 season
Shams Charania on Jrue Holiday: There was a lot of talk around the league that he did not want to be in New Orleans and as the trade deadline near he let New Orleans know that, 'I do not want to be moved, I'd rather stay here see and this thing through' and I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that they really started to play well and then Zion Williamson's return was right around the corner. That's why I think this finish for New Orleans is going to be so important. Can they get in the playoffs? What damage can they do?
John Hollinger: The underlying assumption, of course, is that Holiday has significant trade value, but I believe that he does. It seems reasonable to me that the Pelicans could expect to net two firsts in a Holiday deal, as well as some players as part of the salary match. However, time is wasting because of the option year on Holiday’s deal — this offseason would be the time to act. A year ago we were in a similar position in Memphis with Mike Conley, albeit facing an easier decision because the team wasn’t as good. I think everyone can look back now and see the Grizzlies are in a much better long-term position as a result of that trade and the subsequent moves it enabled, and I think the Pelicans could have a similar benefit if they play their cards correctly.
"I honestly feel like I'm built for this team, and the way that we've been able to come together has really been cool," Holiday told CBS Sports. "I feel like I'm committed to this team and the players. I know for me personally, I try not to let my teammates down, so every time I come out here I feel like I try to put on my hard hat and my armor and go out there and fight for them."
But Holiday looked at his situation in New Orleans and felt like something special was being built and he wanted to be a part of it. “I feel like what we’re doing here is something promising,” Holiday said. “I feel like so many years I’ve had so many different teammates and it’s been uncertain what’s happening with the roster from year to year. Obviously with the new management and the new guys coming in, we’re fairly young but we’re all very, very hungry. What we have here, we can build together.”
He sees where this Pelicans team is now and feels like they are on the cusp of making that happen even sooner than some expected. “I’d love to win, I feel like that’s everybody, right? But at the same time, I feel like we have a good thing going here and we can possibly push to where we want to get to,” Holiday said. “I’ve been on two teams, but I’ve been in a bunch of different situations. I’ve been on teams that made it to the second round and others that didn’t really go anywhere. I feel pretty good about where we’re at right now.
Oleh Kosel: Zach Lowe on ESPN Deadline Special regarding Heat & Holiday: "I would be very surprised if they traded Tyler Herro or any other young player of that level or better to get into that conversation." Woj followed up by saying New Orleans isn't interested moving Jrue before deadline
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans continues to be content with Jrue Holiday remaining on roster through Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline, league sources tell ESPN. The kind of overwhelming offer it would take to pry Holiday hasn’t surfaced in the marketplace.
The Nuggets and Heat are among the teams registering interest in Jrue Holiday, though the Pelicans are not biting … yet. Denver has made Gary Harris very available, and would part with Malik Beasley, too. Just don’t ask for Michael Porter Jr., who has emerged as the sweet scoring forward many thought he would be before the back injury scared everyone away. New Orleans’s decision on Holiday will be interesting.
Denver and Miami are among interested teams in Holiday and several others are expected to emerge, according to sources. Multiple teams told The Athletic that the Pelicans are listening to trade calls for anyone on the roster, but their asking price remains high on Holiday.
Throughout this season, there has been speculation among teams about Holiday eventually wanting a trade out of New Orleans. However, league sources told The Athletic that Holiday has made clear he’s happy in New Orleans and committed to the city and team. According to sources with knowledge of his thinking, Holiday is said to want to take the rest of the season to view how this team performs, how the Pelicans can build upon winning 12 of their 18 games since Dec. 23 and how they can build down the road.
Tommy Beer: On @SportsCenter, Woj says the Pelicans have “really pulled back in trade talks among all their players.” Woj adds that the Pels want to make a serious playoff push and see how Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick play alongside Zion before considering making any sort of move... pic.twitter.com/WJlQ6d3m0u
Miami has tried to solve the equation at times by going super-small, with Jimmy Butler at power forward. That is a little too small. Adebayo is so strong and athletic, you forget he's only 6-9. Miami has been a middle-of-the-pack defensive team after a stingy start. They have to be careful. They are one player away from being really dangerous. They know. They are looking, sources say. A lot of speculation about the Heat -- and other teams -- has centered around Jrue Holiday. He's good. The Pelicans may opt to keep him and push for the No. 8 seed. (This is what suitors expect as of now -- which could of course change.)
According to sources, New Orleans has made it clear that it’s their preference to keep Holiday, have him be a stabilizing veteran force as the team continues its rebuild—especially with Zion Williamson expected to return within a couple of weeks—and look ahead toward trying to put the team back into the postseason next year. Alternatively, the plan is to explore trading Holiday in the offseason.
For now, Griffin has given the same message across the league: He wants to continue to compete — and Holiday and veterans JJ Redick and Derrick Favors are part of his plan.
Holiday wants to win and cares most about being in a winning situation, league sources tell The Athletic. He and Griffin had agreed to push into a new Pelicans future over the summer and contend for a playoff berth, but that has not happened. When Griffin took over in New Orleans, Holiday wanted to stay and saw the possibility of being part winner right where he is. So far, the sides have not had any dialogue about his future.
Holiday could become the target of trade talks throughout the NBA, with teams such as Denver and Miami believed to be possible destinations. Holiday has embraced the leadership position this season, but he wants to compete at the age of 29 with free agency looming for him in 2021 ($27.1 million player option for 2021-22).
Jrue Holiday was the unanimous pick for the player teams would risk their assets to acquire. The New Orleans Pelicans' standout guard is under contract through 2021-22 (player option) and would be eligible this summer to sign a long-term extension.
At this point, Miami’s interest in Paul is extinct, according to league sources. Miami is more likely to chase someone like Jrue Holiday, multiple front office executives believe.
Given a variety of hypothetical deals to consider, Holiday to the Nuggets would do more for Denver than, say, Boston overcoming the considerable salary-cap challenges it would face in trying to acquire Kevin Love from Cleveland or Miami importing Kyle Lowry from Toronto. Perhaps the Heat could also make a run at Holiday, but I rate Denver, which has been very methodical in its teambuilding, as the most intriguing hope for a landscape-changing trade during the season.
Will Guillory: I'm gonna say this every time Jrue's name comes up in one of these reports: It's going to take a lot to get Jrue Holiday out of New Orleans. I would be shocked to see him go anywhere before the summer.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, teams are monitoring whether or not the Pelicans will make Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick available in the midst of their 6-21 start to the season: “Jrue Holiday has loved being in New Orleans. He’s embraced that town, but he’s at a point in his career, too, where he’s not going to be interested in a rebuild. It’s becoming that, so I think you’re going to see a lot of the league here wanting to see Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick — who signed a two-year deal. There’s not a contender in the league who wouldn’t love to get JJ Redick on their roster. So I think [teams will] watch how this plays out in New Orleans between now and the first of the year, ’cause most of the teams are watching to see if they can get at some of those guys.”
Despite the struggles, injury woes and departures, Holiday is committed to playing in New Orleans and has not asked for a trade. “It wasn’t my time. I wanted to stay here and see what we can do,” Holiday said. “A lot of the times, too, there was a point where we weren’t healthy or something happened or whatever it was. I always felt like our full potential was always taken from us because whatever the circumstance may be. I’m still hopeful and encouraged. I’m still ready to go out and hoop.”
In whatever deal the Pelicans make, Griffin wants the assets to continue building a Western Conference playoff team around guard Jrue Holiday and the projected No. 1 overall pick, forward Zion Williamson, sources said.
It will also frustrate teams looking for a versatile point guard in his prime, hoping that Holiday would be on the block. League sources say the Suns are considered a top contender should Holiday be made available, the ideal fit for a team badly in need of a multifaceted veteran at the point. But Orlando would have interest, too, as would Chicago - though Holiday's brother, Justin, did not have a sterling experience with the Bulls this season before being traded to the Grizzlies.
If the Pelicans eventually trade Davis for a package heavy on rebuilding assets, keep an eye on Holiday. He wants to be in a place where he can compete in the postseason and is waiting to see the Davis return, sources say.
Marc Stein: "Everybody on [the Pelicans] roster is now available except Jrue Holiday. Maybe we don't get an Anthony Davis trade this week, but what else are the Pelicans gonna do? Julius Randle, Nikola Mirotic - I would think those are two fairly tradable guys. I know Mirotic, for sure, has had no shortage of teams interested. We might not see an Anthony Davis trade, but the Pelicans are gonna make a trade this week, I think that's a safe bet."
Still, the Davis situation doesn't come without ripple effects, not just within the Pelicans' organization, but probably league wide. Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that as part of discussions regarding Davis around the league, teams are now contacting New Orleans about possibly moving Holiday. But the Pelicans have indicated no interest in trading him.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Amid the Anthony Davis talks, teams calling on New Orleans' next best player -- guard Jrue Holiday -- tell ESPN that the Pels are indicating no interest in moving him. Beyond this season, Holiday has three years, $77M left on deal through 2022.
Would you take Conley over Holiday? Tony Jones: No I’d take jrue holiday but the jazz called on jrue and were told he’s not available.
Minnesota desperately tried to cobble together trade offers in the past week, including extensive discussions with New Orleans, league sources said. The Pelicans are limited on tradeable assets, but desperate to find star power to keep Anthony Davis for the long run. The Pelicans wouldn't include point guard Jrue Holiday in its offer, nor multiple draft picks, league sources said.
Justin Verrier: In case it needs to be said: Sources say a Jrue Holiday trade before Thursday's deadline is highly doubtful. Pelicans have their big three.
According to sources, the Kings attempted to move up in the 2016 NBA Draft to select shooting guard Buddy Hield, and point guard Jrue Holiday has admirers in the organization. The Pelicans also own all of their first-round draft picks moving forward.
Scott Kushner: Sources have said Jrue is not part of any potential package at this time, but if push came to shove, I wouldn't be shocked (my opinion)
Steve Kyler: Magic are indeed in the mix on point guards - Reggie Jackson, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Knight (too a lesser extent)
The 76ers, according to a source, were not as enamored with the Pelicans offer as maybe it seemed. Sources close to the situation are saying the 76ers wanted guard Jrue Holiday in an Okafor deal instead of the draft pick. Both sides are said to be continuing the dialogue, and now that the talks are out in the open, there will be some urgency to either complete the deal or move on.
That would leave only Sacramento, Philadelphia, New York, and perhaps Orlando as big-money suitors in dire need of a point guard. The Sixers will take a hard look at Holiday, sources say; he fits what they need around Ben Simmons, and the hilariousness of Philly bringing Holiday back after flipping him to start The Process is irresistible. Orlando has expressed interest in Dragic, sources have said, but Elfrid Payton has surged over the last month.
#RekeHavoc: What is your sense on the Pelicans with respect to the trade market? - Steve Kyler: The guys to watch as the deadline nears are Jrue Holiday and Tyreke Evans, both are would-be free agents and could walk for nothing.
The Bucks have quickly determined that pairing Monroe with second-year forward Jabari Parker creates a slow and porous defensive front that probably can’t be fixed with schemes and practice time. Milwaukee nearly had a deal to ship Monroe to New Orleans, but the Pelicans balked at giving up Jrue Holiday, and that’s where talks crashed.
Marc J. Spears: The New Orleans Pelicans strongly value point guard Jrue Holiday and are not expected to trade him, sources said.
Jrue Holiday would work, but suitors are petrified of his leg issues, and the Pelicans, low on quality young players, are reluctant to deal him, league sources said. Utah showed little interest in Mario Chalmers, a rare missed opportunity.