Jrue Holiday: I play defense to go against the best players, no matter what position or however it may be. While I was in it, I was hot. I’m getting my ass busted. And then he [Butler] started talking s*** in the last game. And that’s what competitors do and Jimmy is the ultimate competitor. But you hate losing. I hate losing. […] A lot of plays Jimmy Butler made, there was nothing that I could do. There’s nothing that anybody could do. It didn’t matter if it was Brook on him, if it was LeBron James or Michael Jordan on him. It didn’t matter who was on him. Jimmy was playing at a different level.
