Atlanta: Justin Holiday (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game against Detroit.
October 26, 2022 | 6:43 pm EDT Update
Eric Bledsoe signing with Shanghai Sharks
Emiliano Carchia: Eric Bledsoe is joining the Shanghai Sharks, I am told. Bledsoe has played 54 games for the Clippers last season averaging 9.9ppg
Law Murray: Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams remain out for the Oklahoma City Thunder (as well as Chet Holmgren, of course). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander not on injury report and is set to play tomorrow vs LA Clippers
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash said Seth Curry will practice with the Long Island Nets tomorrow and the hope is he can play after that. He’s out against Dallas tomorrow night.
Justin Grasso: #Raptors’ Scottie Barnes remains questionable tonight vs. #Sixers. Also, Toronto upgraded Justin Champagnie to available after he was out and assigned to G League. As expected, De’Anthony Melton is available for Philly tonight
Brian Lewis: Steve Nash said he’s told Ben Simmons he wants to see him playing with ‘joy’ in his game. “For me, it’s trying to take the risk off the table. I’m not expecting him to be 100% in the short term, but I want him to try to find that and join him playing the game.” #Nets
Chris Fedor: #Cavs are making a change in their starting lineup tonight. Sources tell @clevelanddotcom that Dean Wade will start in place of injured Darius Garland (eye). Donovan Mitchell will move to the 1 and Caris LeVert will be at the 2. Wade at the 3 with Frobley in the frontcourt.