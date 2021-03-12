I wrote an initial coaching candidates story after Pierce was fired, and since then I’ve heard two additional names to keep an eye on: Kenny Smith of “Inside the NBA” and Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups.
March 12, 2021 | 9:19 am EST Update
Stephen Silas addresses PJ Tucker situation
Tim MacMahon: Stephen Silas on PJ Tucker: “We’re going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore. I was under the assumption that he was going to play tonight and he didn’t play. That was disappointing.”
After signing Blake Griffin, the Nets still have two roster openings. Just before the Break, the Nets didn’t extend the 10-day contracts of Tyler Cook, Andre Roberson and Iman Shumpert. The Nets can still bring two of those three back or sign other players or simply leave the spots open to give them more flexibility in the lead-up to the trade deadline which is two weeks from Thursday. “I’d have to pass that question off to Sean [Marks, GM],” Nash said post-game. “I think as a coaching staff we’re quite happy with where we are. But I couldn’t answer that. I think that’s more a question for the front office.”
Leonard was fined $50,000 by the league. So how does Fox avoid a trash-talk controversy? “One, I wouldn’t say no shit on stream,” Fox said. “That’s dumb as shit. But I’ll say this, especially playing Call of Duty. I’ve been playing Call of Duty since I was 10 years old, probably shouldn’t have been playing, but I was playing, whatever. The trash-talking is much worse than what he said.
“Obviously it’s a slur — I didn’t even know what it meant. Me and my fiancee were like let’s look it up because I have no idea what this means. But after finding out it’s a slur and things like that, those lobbies get like that all the time, like all the time. But the streaming it, I don’t even know why he would say that.”
Mark Berman: Kevin Porter Jr on James Harden ( @JHarden13 ): “That’s my big brother. I definitely watch him a lot. We talk a lot. He gives me some keys so I can have an advantage. I feel like we do play similar..I’m way more athletic though for sure. I’ll dunk on James.”
Anthony Slater: As animated as Steph Curry’s been on the sidelines this season. Warriors getting whacked in LA. (vid via @NotScTop10plays) pic.twitter.com/0uwEmtmxev
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr benched rookie center James Wiseman for the first half of Thursday’s 130-104 loss to the LA Clippers after Wiseman missed the first two COVID-19 tests he was scheduled for during the All-Star break. The missed tests caused Wiseman, 19, to miss Wednesday’s practice in Los Angeles. “I’m not going to go into detail, but this is all part of development as a young player,” Kerr said during a videoconference with reporters after the game. “You got to take care of your business. Everything matters. This was just a reaction to him missing the test and not being able to practice last night. That hurt us. And so that was the reason he did not play in the first half. I’m not going to go into any more detail than that because that’s private team business, but that was the reason.”