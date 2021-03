Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr benched rookie center James Wiseman for the first half of Thursday’s 130-104 loss to the LA Clippers after Wiseman missed the first two COVID-19 tests he was scheduled for during the All-Star break. The missed tests caused Wiseman, 19, to miss Wednesday’s practice in Los Angeles. “I’m not going to go into detail, but this is all part of development as a young player,” Kerr said during a videoconference with reporters after the game. “You got to take care of your business. Everything matters. This was just a reaction to him missing the test and not being able to practice last night. That hurt us. And so that was the reason he did not play in the first half. I’m not going to go into any more detail than that because that’s private team business, but that was the reason.”