USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Kenny Smith an option for Hawks?

8 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
March 12, 2021 | 9:19 am EST Update

Stephen Silas addresses PJ Tucker situation

Tim MacMahon: Stephen Silas on PJ Tucker: “We’re going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore. I was under the assumption that he was going to play tonight and he didn’t play. That was disappointing.”
58 mins ago via espn_macmahon

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 86 more rumors
After signing Blake Griffin, the Nets still have two roster openings. Just before the Break, the Nets didn’t extend the 10-day contracts of Tyler Cook, Andre Roberson and Iman Shumpert. The Nets can still bring two of those three back or sign other players or simply leave the spots open to give them more flexibility in the lead-up to the trade deadline which is two weeks from Thursday. “I’d have to pass that question off to Sean [Marks, GM],” Nash said post-game. “I think as a coaching staff we’re quite happy with where we are. But I couldn’t answer that. I think that’s more a question for the front office.”
58 mins ago via Chris Milholen, Matthew Brooks @ NetsDaily

, Uncategorized

, ,

58 mins ago via Jason Jones @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

, , ,

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr benched rookie center James Wiseman for the first half of Thursday’s 130-104 loss to the LA Clippers after Wiseman missed the first two COVID-19 tests he was scheduled for during the All-Star break. The missed tests caused Wiseman, 19, to miss Wednesday’s practice in Los Angeles. “I’m not going to go into detail, but this is all part of development as a young player,” Kerr said during a videoconference with reporters after the game. “You got to take care of your business. Everything matters. This was just a reaction to him missing the test and not being able to practice last night. That hurt us. And so that was the reason he did not play in the first half. I’m not going to go into any more detail than that because that’s private team business, but that was the reason.”
58 mins ago via Nick Friedell @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home