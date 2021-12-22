USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Kevin Huerter enters COVID protocols

7 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter is now also out in health and safety protocols. That’s six Hawks out in protocols now.

7 hours ago via anthonyVslater
Anthony Slater: Damion Lee has entered health and safety protocols. Third Warriors player, joining Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Lee started in Poole’s place last game and scored 18. All three out vs Memphis tomorrow. So is Andre Iguodala. Knee swelling.
7 hours ago via detnewsRodBeard
Rod Beard: #Pistons Cade Cunningham is the only DET player listed in health and safety protocols. Frank Jackson (right ankle inflammation) is listed as questionable, and Killian Hayes, who missed Tuesday's game because of a non-COVID illness, is NOT listed.
7 hours ago via TimBontemps
Tim Bontemps: Ime Udoka says Robert Williams will be back tonight but that the seven players in health and safety protocols remain in the same holding pattern, waiting for either enough days to go by or two negative tests more than 24 hours apart.
8 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Cade Cunningham becomes first Pistons player to enter COVID protocols
Shams Charania: Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
8 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: 76ers guard Danny Green has entered COVID-19 protocols and is listed out vs. Hawks on Thursday. Fourth Philadelphia player in health and safety.
8 hours ago via FredKatz
Obi Toppin rejoins Knicks
9 hours ago via kylegoon
Kyle Goon: David Fizdale says Frank Vogel “is doing better, he’s doing great.” Says trying to work with Vogel coaching remotely is different for him (he was not coaching when the pandemic began) but he’s adjusting and making it work.
9 hours ago via RyanWardLA
10 hours ago via ArashMarkazi
Reggie Jackson enters COVID-19 protocols
10 hours ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday vs. Pistons is out, with the following all listed as out: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Bam Adebayo (thumb) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) P.J. Tucker (leg) No other players currently on injury report.
10 hours ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
11 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Luka Doncic enters COVID-19 protocols
11 hours ago via espn_macmahon
11 hours ago via espn_macmahon
12 hours ago via MarcJSpears
13 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Louis Williams, Nerlens Noel, Timothe Luwawu enter protocols
Sarah K. Spencer: Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have been added to health and safety protocols for the Hawks. Five players in protocols, including Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari.
13 hours ago via wojespn
13 hours ago via wojespn
13 hours ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
14 hours ago via wojespn
Raptors-Bulls postponed as OG Anunoby enters COVID-19 protocols
14 hours ago via ShamsCharania
14 hours ago via ekoreen
14 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
15 hours ago via ShamsCharania
15 hours ago via Magic_PR
Orlando Magic PR: The following players for the @OrlandoMagic will be out tonight at Atlanta due to NBA Health & Safety Protocols: - Mo Bamba - Ignas Brazdeikis - R.J. Hampton - Mychal Mulder - Terrence Ross - Moritz Wagner
15 hours ago via NYPost_Berman
23 hours ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
But I've heard little surprise expressed in the Showcase crowds about the league's push to try to grit through the winter months as seen in 2020-21. The NBA did not bake flexibility into this season's schedule like it did last season by releasing only a first-half schedule for starters, so the desire to limit the number of game postponements that require second-half solutions by any means necessary was somewhat expected.
1 day ago via wojespn
1 day ago via GeraldBourguet
1 day ago via RyanWardLA
1 day ago via espn_macmahon
Tim MacMahon: Injured Mavericks — including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis — will not be on bench tonight due to COVID concerns. “We’re trying to stay away from each other as much as possible,” Jason Kidd said.
1 day ago via ChristopherHine
1 day ago via eric_nehm
Wesley Matthews out of COVID protocols
Eric Nehm: On the Bucks' first injury report for tomorrow's game against the Rockets, Wesley Matthews is no longer in the health and safety protocols.
1 day ago via RealQuintonMayo
1 day ago via ShamsCharania
Tim Hardaway Jr enters health and safety protocols
1 day ago via rob_schaef
Adam Silver: 97 percent of players are vaccinated, 65 percent boosted
Rob Schaefer: Adam Silver says on ESPN that NBA player pool is around 97 percent vaccinated, 65 percent boosted. League would like to get boosted number near vaccinated number
1 day ago via wojespn
1 day ago via davidaldridgedc
1 day ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers F Ed Davis has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Cleveland has eight players in protocols, but traveled to Boston today and is expected to play vs. the Celtics on Wednesday. Cleveland's added two replacements and likely will add another.
1 day ago via KLChouinard
Adam Silver: No plans to pause the NBA season
1 day ago via ekoreen
1 day ago via wojespn
1 day ago via wojespn
Troy Brown out of COVID protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown is out of Covid protocols and returning to the team, source tells ESPN.
1 day ago via BobbyMarks42
1 day ago via wojespn
Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa join COVID protocols
1 day ago via BobbyMarks42
1 day ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 day ago via sarah_k_spence
2 days ago via wojespn
Two more Hawks players enter COVID protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari has entered the league's health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN.
2 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela has entered the league's Covid protocols too, sources tell ESPN. The Hawks are potentially without him, Trae Young and Gallinari on Christmas Day vs. the Knicks.
2 days ago via DarnellMayberry
Darnell Mayberry: Bulls guard Devon Dotson has entered the league's health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic.
2 days ago via ShamsCharania
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope enters health and safety protocols
Shams Charania: Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
2 days ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
2 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento Kings center Neemias Queta has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
2 days ago via sarah_k_spence
2 days ago via wojespn
2 days ago via Murf56
2 days ago via Toronto Star
Fourteen fans were ejected from Saturday night’s Raptors win over the Golden State Warriors after failing to abide by masking protocols at Scotiabank Arena. Twenty-five fans received warnings about proper mask-wearing requirements, and more than half of those fans were eventually asked to leave the building, according to a spokesperson from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the Raptors’ parent company.
2 days ago via Toronto Star
2 days ago via jovanbuha
3 days ago via ShamsCharania
Andrew Wiggins enters health and safety protocols
3 days ago via ShamsCharania
Josh Richardson enters health and safety protocols
3 days ago via TimBontemps
3 days ago via KCJHoop
3 days ago via DaneMooreNBA
Josh Okogie enters health and safety protocols
3 days ago via TommyBeer
http://twitter.com/TommyBeer/status/1472684556406992897
3 days ago via TheSteinLine
3 days ago via James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry doing 'spectacular' following COVID-19 diagnosis
3 days ago via wojespn
Denzel Valentine, four others join Cavaliers in protocols
3 days ago via RjHampton14
3 days ago via McDNBA
Ryan McDonough: Unfortunately, NBA Front Offices are currently spending most of their time dealing with issues related to Covid Their players are entering the protocols rapidly, NBA games are getting postponed and scouting calendars are being disrupted as college and G League games get canceled
4 days ago via wojespn
Sixers-Pelicans postponed
4 days ago via wojespn
4 days ago via wojespn
4 days ago via wojespn
4 days ago via EnesFreedom
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
4 days ago via wojespn
NBA still considering postponing Sixers vs. Pelicans
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: The NBA is likely postponing the Nets’ next two games, including vs. Wizards on Tuesday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Brooklyn has 10 players in COVID-19 protocols amid outbreak.
4 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is postponing the Wizards-Nets on Tuesday too, sources tell ESPN.
4 days ago via EnesFreedom
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: The NBA will likely postpone multiple games today, including Nets-Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
4 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Denver-Brooklyn game today has been postponed, sources tell ESPN.
4 days ago via LakersReporter
Mike Trudell: While he remains out with a bone bruise in his right knee, Kendrick Nunn has been cleared from the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, and is back with the team in Chicago.
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
Pascal Siakam out tonight due to COVID-19 protocols
4 days ago via SmithRaps
4 days ago via MirjamSwanson
4 days ago via Alex__Schiffer
4 days ago via NotoriousOHM
4 days ago via Con_Chron
4 days ago via michaelgrange
4 days ago via SBondyNYDN
4 days ago via DaneMooreNBA
4 days ago via JCowleyHoops
4 days ago via DavidEarly
4 days ago via NotoriousOHM
4 days ago via Alex__Schiffer
4 days ago via NotoriousOHM
4 days ago via KCJHoop

December 22, 2021 | 8:29 pm EST Update

Markelle Fultz ramping up on-the-court activity

A return to game action soon is obviously hyping Markelle Fultz up. Although an exact date of when he will make his season debut hasn’t been determined just yet, the 6-foot-4 guard has been ramping up his on-the-court activity lately, now even doing contact drills. While watching from the sidelines has been frustrating since tearing his ACL in his left knee last January, he’s pumped about the direction of the team, and is optimistic he will fit in well next to the team’s other young stars.
Throughout this holiday season, the former No. 1 overall draft pick has been reaching out to those in need. His most recent philanthropic participation came Wednesday, Dec. 22 when he joined his mother, Ebony, in delivering holiday presents to 67 children aged 3-5 from the Head Start program at Orlando’s Hal Marston Community Center. In addition, the parents of the kids received $100 Publix gift cards. Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley helped sponsor the event. Attending on his behalf with the team in Atlanta was his wife, Kristina.
5 hours ago via Josh Cohen< @ NBA.com

December 22, 2021 | 7:42 pm EST Update