Throughout this holiday season, the former No. 1 overall draft pick has been reaching out to those in need. His most recent philanthropic participation came Wednesday, Dec. 22 when he joined his mother, Ebony, in delivering holiday presents to 67 children aged 3-5 from the Head Start program at Orlando’s Hal Marston Community Center. In addition, the parents of the kids received $100 Publix gift cards. Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley helped sponsor the event. Attending on his behalf with the team in Atlanta was his wife, Kristina.