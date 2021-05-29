Stefan Bondy: Kevin Huerter said Hawks watched film of Game 2 and realized they got punked by Knicks in second half. Two plays in particular: Bogdanovic getting elbowed in face and Hunter getting knocked to ground by Bullock. …It became point of emphasis not to let that happen again.
May 29, 2021 | 4:36 pm EDT Update
Robert Williams unlikely to play in Game 4
Brian Lewis: Robert Williams III is doubtful according to #Celtics coach Brad Stevens. Kemba Walker will be evaluated tomorrow. #Nets #NBA
Brian Lewis: #Celtics coach Brad Stevens on how much of an edge fans can give: “There’s a reason why people play for homecourt all year.” #Nets #NBA
Kristian Winfield: Bud says the Bucks won’t work on the next series right away: “We’ll take a second to process & enjoy this win. Tomorrow or sometime we’ll pick it back up and get ready and start thinking about both teams (Celtics and Nets).”
Barry Jackson: Spoelstra said Bucks “were a great team last year” and improved this year and “whether we were a part of that improvement is irrelevant.” He said he appreciates what all his players “brought to this season.”
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said Chris Paul didn’t do anything today. Suns gave him rest with the hopes he’ll be better tomorrow. “We’ll just see.”