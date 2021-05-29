USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Kevin Huerter on Game 2 against Knicks: We got punked

2 hours ago via SBondyNYDN
Stefan Bondy: Kevin Huerter said Hawks watched film of Game 2 and realized they got punked by Knicks in second half. Two plays in particular: Bogdanovic getting elbowed in face and Hunter getting knocked to ground by Bullock. …It became point of emphasis not to let that happen again.

May 29, 2021 | 4:36 pm EDT Update
May 29, 2021 | 4:10 pm EDT Update
