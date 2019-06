Kings-DMC: Interest not mutual

League sources have told The Athletic that Cousins would be open to the idea of a return, but the Kings have not expressed interest in a reunion. The Kings are focused on their younger players and playing a faster style. They have also resisted bringing in big personalities such as Cousins since trading him. While Cousins’ return to Sacramento would make for a great story, what’s more realistic would be the addition of a veteran who can rebound, defend and shoot the 3 like Dewayne Dedmon. The center, who played for Atlanta last season, averaged 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. He made a career-high 38.2 percent of his 3s.