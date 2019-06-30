Kings-DMC: Interest not mutual
League sources have told The Athletic that Cousins would be open to the idea of a return, but the Kings have not expressed interest in a reunion. The Kings are focused on their younger players and playing a faster style. They have also resisted bringing in big personalities such as Cousins since trading him. While Cousins’ return to Sacramento would make for a great story, what’s more realistic would be the addition of a veteran who can rebound, defend and shoot the 3 like Dewayne Dedmon. The center, who played for Atlanta last season, averaged 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. He made a career-high 38.2 percent of his 3s.
June 30, 2019 | 7:56 am EDT Update
Marks has them perfectly positioned as a top-tier free agent destination with nearly $69 million in salary cap room and a talented young core group remaining from a 42-40 playoff team. Multiple NBA sources have indicated to Newsday that point guard Kyrie Irving is a virtual certainty to sign with the Nets, and it could happen quickly because Irving reportedly has been courting forward Kevin Durant and can signal his commitment by agreeing to a maximum-salary deal worth $141 million over four years.
One league exec who’s dealt with the Celtics even went as far as to tell the Herald he knows for a fact the club would have been willing to trade Irving for Walker during the past two years. If he’s right, it would indicate the Celts knew there were issues with Irving’s approach to leadership and general ability to help cool the fires of young players whose image might have surpassed their actual abilities following the 2018 conference finals run.
One of Divac’s priorities this offseason is settling on who will play center for the Kings next season. The Kings, according to a league source, are preparing to offer Harrison Barnes a four-year deal worth in the range of $88 million to $90 million when free agency starts Sunday. If the Kings are able to agree with Barnes quickly, center becomes the biggest need.
Following the interest of Barcelona in Nikola Mirotic, who becomes a free agent on Monday, new reports from AS.com emerge about the details of the offer. Per the Spanish website, Barcelona initially offered Mirotic a six-year, 70M euros gross income deal.
Emiliano Carchia: Nikola Mirotic is not signing a six-year, €70 million contract with Barcelona. Mirotic will sign a four-year contract with the Catalan powerhouse, as reported by @Chema de Lucas
More moves will be necessary. There is a very good returning core in Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown, and people around the team are cautiously giddy of what Gordon Hayward could be as he gets further away from his horrible injury and plays a crew that hopefully is interested in sharing the ball more. But that still leaves a major need for an experienced big person.