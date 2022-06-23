Yet while there seems to be some sort of unofficial consensus around the league that Sacramento is leading the way in terms of the negotiations, sources say the Kings’ offer has thus far been seen as underwhelming by the Hawks. Kings small forward Harrison Barnes would go to Atlanta in the deal, and — to be clear — the Kings’ No. 4 pick is not part of these discussions. If that were the case, it would likely be done already.
June 23, 2022 | 6:58 pm EDT Update
Sixers trying to acquire Eric Gordon
Keith Pompey: The #Sixers are trying to acquire Eric Gordon and using Matisse Thybulle as an asset, even attempting to get a third team to participate, according to multiple league sources. The Portland Trail Blazers are willing to make a straight-up deal for Thybulle, sources says. But Sixers president Daryl Morey wants to the Blazers to do a three-team deal in order to get Gordon, sources say.
Sources have indicated that there has not been much headway, if any, made between the Wolves and the Hawks, who have been mentioned as perhaps the most aggressive team this summer when it comes to pursuing trades. There is interest from the Wolves in Capela but, so far, little engagement on any deal.
June 23, 2022 | 5:29 pm EDT Update
Wolves about to trade D'Angelo Russell?
Dane Moore: I’ve been saying for the past month that I’ve heard it is over a 50% chance that D’Angelo Russell is traded this offseason. Conversations with a few non-Timberwolves sources today suggest a Russell trade is now even more likely — either tonight or the first week of July.