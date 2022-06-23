NBA rumors: Kings' offer for John Collins seen as 'underwhelming' by Hawks

4 hours ago via The Athletic Staff, The Athletic @ The Athletic
Yet while there seems to be some sort of unofficial consensus around the league that Sacramento is leading the way in terms of the negotiations, sources say the Kings’ offer has thus far been seen as underwhelming by the Hawks. Kings small forward Harrison Barnes would go to Atlanta in the deal, and — to be clear — the Kings’ No. 4 pick is not part of these discussions. If that were the case, it would likely be done already.

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 23, 2022 | 6:58 pm EDT Update

Sixers trying to acquire Eric Gordon

Keith Pompey: The #Sixers are trying to acquire Eric Gordon and using Matisse Thybulle as an asset, even attempting to get a third team to participate, according to multiple league sources. The Portland Trail Blazers are willing to make a straight-up deal for Thybulle, sources says. But Sixers president Daryl Morey wants to the Blazers to do a three-team deal in order to get Gordon, sources say.
3 mins ago via PompeyOnSixers

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

June 23, 2022 | 5:29 pm EDT Update
Home