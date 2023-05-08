James Harden, at the peak of his powers, is still the devastating scorer that claimed MVP honors under Morey’s previous roster tinkering in Houston and the playmaker Philadelphia brass held out to pair with Joel Embiid during all those months of the 2021-22 season in which Ben Simmons lingered on the trade block. It didn’t matter that Sacramento, according to league sources, had put future All-Star Tyrese Haliburton on the proverbial table, nor the conversations with Atlanta that would have shed Tobias Harris’ contract along with Simmons’ disinterest in sticking around South Philly.
Immanuel Quickley ruled out for Game 4 against Miami
Tim Reynolds: Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Immanuel Quickley (ankle) is out for Game 4 tonight.
Ian Begley: Tom Thibodeau says he enters Game 4 w/guideline on how his rotation w/out Immanuel Quickley will look but matchups, MIA rotation will factor in. Thibodeau said of Miles McBride’s ability to step in & make impact, “Stays ready, great competitor. We have a lot of belief in him.”
Quentin Grimes returns to Knicks starting five, replacing Josh Hart
Ian Begley: Quentin Grimes is starting tonight, Knicks say. Josh Hart will come off bench.
Miami: Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to available for Monday’s Game 4 against New York.
Ben Simmons still open to representing Australia in upcoming World Cup
Despite his exclusion from the Australia’s extended FIBA World Cup squad, the door remains open for Ben Simmons to make an international return, according to Boomers head coach Brian Goorjian. Simmons has not represented Australia since 2013 – when he was just 16 years old – but has recently flagged his interest in linking up with the national team. “We’ve made a spot for him if he’s available by the time of the Cairns camp,” Goorjian told SEN. “He definitely wants to be a part of this and is working right now to get healthy. The communication’s been good, he’s in that frame of mind of wanting to be a part of this. He’s just trying to get healthy.”
Over the weekend, Simmons said he was open to a return for the green and gold. “I’m currently rehabilitating my back injury and putting my full effort and focus towards that,” Simmons told The Herald Sun. “I love what coach (Brian) Goorjian is building with the Boomers and I look forward to being a part of the program in the future.”
NBA: Deandre Ayton should have been called for a foul in Game 4's last-minute play
Harrison Wind: NBA’s L2M Report says Deandre Ayton should have been called for a loose ball foul on this pivotal jump ball last night. Nuggets trailed 123-120 with 27.7 seconds remaining. How was this missed?
Harrison Wind: From the league: “Nikola Jokic has been fined $25,000 for making improper contact with a spectator sitting courtside.”