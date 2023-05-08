NBA rumors: Kings offered Nets Tyrese Haliburton for James Harden trade

4 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
James Harden, at the peak of his powers, is still the devastating scorer that claimed MVP honors under Morey’s previous roster tinkering in Houston and the playmaker Philadelphia brass held out to pair with Joel Embiid during all those months of the 2021-22 season in which Ben Simmons lingered on the trade block. It didn’t matter that Sacramento, according to league sources, had put future All-Star Tyrese Haliburton on the proverbial table, nor the conversations with Atlanta that would have shed Tobias Harris’ contract along with Simmons’ disinterest in sticking around South Philly.

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 8, 2023 | 6:57 pm EDT Update

Ben Simmons still open to representing Australia in upcoming World Cup

Despite his exclusion from the Australia’s extended FIBA World Cup squad, the door remains open for Ben Simmons to make an international return, according to Boomers head coach Brian Goorjian. Simmons has not represented Australia since 2013 – when he was just 16 years old – but has recently flagged his interest in linking up with the national team. “We’ve made a spot for him if he’s available by the time of the Cairns camp,” Goorjian told SEN. “He definitely wants to be a part of this and is working right now to get healthy. The communication’s been good, he’s in that frame of mind of wanting to be a part of this. He’s just trying to get healthy.”
12 mins ago via NBL.com.au

, , , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

12 mins ago via NBL.com.au

, , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

May 8, 2023 | 5:48 pm EDT Update

NBA: Deandre Ayton should have been called for a foul in Game 4's last-minute play

Harrison Wind: NBA’s L2M Report says Deandre Ayton should have been called for a loose ball foul on this pivotal jump ball last night. Nuggets trailed 123-120 with 27.7 seconds remaining. How was this missed?

1 hour ago via HarrisonWind

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Home