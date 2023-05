Despite his exclusion from the Australia’s extended FIBA World Cup squad, the door remains open for Ben Simmons to make an international return, according to Boomers head coach Brian Goorjian. Simmons has not represented Australia since 2013 – when he was just 16 years old – but has recently flagged his interest in linking up with the national team. “We’ve made a spot for him if he’s available by the time of the Cairns camp,” Goorjian told SEN. “He definitely wants to be a part of this and is working right now to get healthy. The communication’s been good, he’s in that frame of mind of wanting to be a part of this. He’s just trying to get healthy.”