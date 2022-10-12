Perhaps there’s a three-team framework with Atlanta in which the Hawks could send a young player and salary, such as Justin Holiday’s contract, to Phoenix, which the Suns could re-route and obtain a different player on their wish list. Rockets forward KJ Martin, another forward known to have interest in playing elsewhere, is one player the Suns have held ongoing talks about obtaining, sources said. Portland and Miami are two other known teams with interest in Martin.
October 12, 2022 | 11:39 am EDT Update
Danny Cunningham: Asked Jarrett Allen if Kevin Love was upset that Allen called him 52 years old the other day. “I don’t think he could hear me. Think he had his hearing aids out.”
Lauren Rosen: Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) on @Matisse Thybulle’s 3-5 3fg at Cleveland: “I’m super proud because he’s put the time in and put the work in, and having the mentality to let it fly. It’s real growth. He puts the time in. He’s confident. He lets it fly, & he was rewarded for that.”
October 12, 2022 | 11:11 am EDT Update
Heat the preferred trade destination for Jae Crowder?
Jae Crowder has been often mentioned as Miami’s primary target to replace P.J. Tucker, a fellow contending mercenary forward, once Tucker departed for Philadelphia in free agency — on another three-year, $30-plus million deal structure similar to Crowder’s purported wishes. Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder’s preferred destination. By all accounts, Crowder didn’t want to leave Miami after he contributed to the Heat’s 2020 Eastern Conference championship, but Miami balked at the three-for-30 number Crowder was seeking then, just as he purportedly is now. So, why not wait to see if Crowder ultimately finds a buyout, in Phoenix or elsewhere, and flocks back to South Beach with open arms?
Word of Crowder’s availability has circled among league decision-makers since June’s draft. The understanding among NBA personnel is that Crowder has since requested a trade from Phoenix, and the Suns have been happy to oblige. With Crowder’s three-year, $29.1 million deal expiring at the conclusion of this 2022-23 campaign, the Suns, sources said, are unwilling to offer an extension of similar value that Crowder is once again commanding.
Suns deemed Cameron Johnson 'off limits' in Kevin Durant trade talks?
Instead, Phoenix has aimed to supplant Crowder in its starting group with Cameron Johnson. During the team’s trade pursuit of Kevin Durant this summer, sources said, Suns officials remained steadfast that Johnson was off limits.