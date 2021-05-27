All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Knicks ban fan who spit on Trae Young shares share tweet pin sms send email 36 mins ago – via Twitter ShamsCharania Shams Charania: The New York Knicks have banned a fan who spit on Hawks‘ Trae Young on Wednesday night. Fans, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Fans, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email