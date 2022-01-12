The athleticism, particularly the ability to dunk on people in traffic. The superior ability to handle the ball and get to wherever off the dribble, whenever. The ability to turn up in the postseason. The ability in transition. And the humility. Both share those traits. “I was definitely a Heat fan growing up,” Mitchell said.
“I remember when him and LeBron were playing the Pacers in a playoff series. And I just remember how they manipulated the game in the fourth quarter and overtime. I remember … how much he impacted my life and my career growing up. “We just witnessed greatness when he was playing. He’s been a big influence on me in a number of ways.”