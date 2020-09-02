Knicks interested in Fred VanVleet

The Knicks, are interested in Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, according to a source, but throwing a ton of money at an undersized point guard is risky. VanVleet, 26, an unrestricted free agent this offseason, went undrafted in 2016 but developed into an important piece of Toronto’s championship run last year. He’s still in the bubble, but facing an 0-2 deficit to the Celtics in the second round.
ESPN insider Brian Windhorst went on Bickley & Marotta earlier this week to talk about the Suns and the NBA. “The word on the street about the Suns is they intend to reduce their spending,” he said in response to what he thought about the Suns potentially pursuing Fred VanVleet.
VanVleet is a shoe free agent and has multiple suitors for a new deal, sources say. And on the court, expect a strong market for the free-agent-to-be: Detroit, New York and Phoenix are expected to emerge as suitors for VanVleet outside Toronto, sources said.
Finally, there is one other outside-the-box option — going much bigger and making a play for Toronto’s Fred VanVleet. He is the best free-agent point guard by a mile. The Hawks would have to be comfortable starting VanVleet next to Young and then sliding him over to the point when Young checks out. VanVleet is generously listed at 6-1, so that leaves the Hawks very small in the backcourt. But he is built like a bowling ball and handles bigger players well. This would be expensive. VanVleet will have multiple suitors, likely including Detroit, New York and his own Toronto Raptors, and his price tag is going to be in the $20 million-per-year range for three or four years. But he definitely would solve the problem.
I’ll mention one other guy since I’ve heard his name connected to the Knicks: Fred Van Vleet. He would likely be a decent value. I have him projected at a $20.7 million valuation next season, and the Knicks would be buying his age 26 through 29 seasons on a four-year deal — presumably his prime years. The Knicks should walk away if the annual price gets too high, but at something around $20 million a year, he’s a solid value who still lets the Knicks have max room in 2021.
VanVleet is in the midst of his best season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 assists per game in his first year as a full-time starter. He’s in position to command a significant raise on his current $9.35MM salary, but reduced revenue due to the league’s hiatus figures to lessen the value of his next contract. “I think about it. I’m human,” VanVleet said. “I feel like I worked myself in good position. I was having a hell of a year and I was planning on having a great playoffs to cap that off. I think I was in good shape. And I think, more so than worrying about what would’ve, could’ve, should’ve happened is more so like, what’s going to happen? Are they going to move the dates around? Does free agency move? How does it affect the cap? Those types of things are more so what I’m thinking about versus, ‘Oh, woe is me.'”
VanVleet is in the midst of his best season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 assists per game in his first year as a full-time starter. He’s in position to command a significant raise on his current $9.35MM salary, but reduced revenue due to the league’s hiatus figures to lessen the value of his next contract. “I think about it. I’m human,” VanVleet said. “I feel like I worked myself in good position. I was having a hell of a year and I was planning on having a great playoffs to cap that off. I think I was in good shape. And I think, more so than worrying about what would’ve, could’ve, should’ve happened is more so like, what’s going to happen? Are they going to move the dates around? Does free agency move? How does it affect the cap? Those types of things are more so what I’m thinking about versus, ‘Oh, woe is me.'”
Fred VanVleet projects to be one of the NBA's most coveted unrestricted free agents during the 2020 offseason. "One team told me last week that they think he's going to get between $25 million and $30 million per season," said Bobby Marks on The Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast.
The 25-year-old could be raising his price tag with each passing game, especially over this last month, but that’s a good problem for the Raptors to have and something they’ll happily worry about in seven months from now if it means VanVleet continues to blossom in front of their eyes. “I think he's a heck of a player, man,’ Nurse said. “He guards, he shoots, he runs the team, he's a winner, makes big shots. I just think his numbers and minutes are way up because the opportunity presented itself and like a lot of guys he's taking advantage of the opportunity.” “I’m just trying to continue to be better and be a leader on this team and help contribute to wins,” VanVleet said. “I’m most happy with the wins so that’s all that matters.”
Fred VanVleet is now on the final year of his of a two-year deal he signed with the Toronto Raptors last season. Given his stellar performance which paved the way for the franchise’s first-ever title, the guard may be it for a huge payday. He understands, however, that his future is still not etched in stone. There are things that could happen that might lead him to a brand new team. But in a ‘perfect world,’ VanVleet wants to be a Raptor long term. “I’ve been here. This is the team that gave me my chance, I think we understand that. I’m not gonna speak too much on free agency this year just ’cause it’s a business and I have to do what’s best for me and my family,” VanVleet said during an appearance on Tim and Sid on Wednesday. “But, I mean, I’ve been on record about how I feel about this place. This organization knows how I feel about this place. So in a perfect world, we know what would happen.”
HoopsHype: Overall, how was your free-agency experience? I know restricted free agency can be tough for some guys, but it seemed to be pretty easy and quick for you. Fred VanVleet: It was a good experience. I didn’t really know what to expect going into it. But, like you said, it went by pretty easy and fast. It was over with pretty quick. I was kind of anxious going into it, just not knowing what to expect or how things might shake out. I knew where I wanted to be and I had a feeling what Toronto was going to do, but you never really know until it’s actually time to get a deal. Then, once [the free-agency period started], it wrapped up pretty quick.
HoopsHype: Were there any surprises? Everyone imagines free agency, but then sometimes it’s different than they expected. Did any aspect surprise you? Fred VanVleet: You never really know what’s going to happen until you’re actually in it. I had been given some indications [that certain teams would pursue me] from different people around the league. We had a network of people around the league so we could find out what other teams might be interested. But, again, you never really know [if the interest is real] until they actually throw an offer at you when free agency officially starts. There were some surprises right at midnight, right after free agency started, but nothing serious enough to where I wanted to change my plan and not re-sign with the Raptors. It was flattering; it’s always nice to be wanted and to see teams calling and inquiring about you and trying to find a way to add you to their team. But, like I said, it wasn’t anything substantial enough and it didn’t happen fast enough for me to stray from my plan [of re-signing with Toronto]. If I wanted to explore those options, I would’ve had to put the Raptors’ things on hold and stall them out to see if these other things would fall into place and that just didn’t really make sense to me.
Josh Lewenberg: VanVleet said he missed the initial call from Masai at 12:01am on July 1 because he had to run to Walgreens to pick something up for his young daughter, but locked in the deal shortly after. "From my end it was a super easy decision"
Josh Lewenberg: VanVleet: "I didn't want to leave... This place gave me a chance and now it's my job to re-pay that."
Josh Lewenberg: Fred VanVleet and the Raptors brass are heading to Vegas for Summer League later this afternoon. Now that the moratorium is lifted, they're not wasting time in making their new deal official. Press conference scheduled for 12:30pm.
Shams Charania: Restricted free agent Fred VanVleet has agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal to return to Toronto, league sources tell Yahoo.
Sean Deveney: Derrick Favors of the @Utah Jazz is expected to test the free-agent market, but both sides expect him to return to the Jazz, sources told Sporting News. If any team is willing to gamble on him, it could be the @Phoenix Suns. But Phoenix is also looking at @Toronto Raptors PG Fred VanVleet.
Josh Lewenberg: With ample cap space and a need at point guard, several league sources believe the Phoenix Suns are the biggest threat to poach RFA Fred VanVleet from the Raptors, as I (and others) have reported previously.
Josh Lewenberg: Raps can match any offer VanVleet gets & retaining him is a top priority, I'm told. Teams can't offer more than ~$8.5M in yrs 1 & 2 (Raps included) but if somebody backloads a 4yr offer sheet Toronto will have a tough decision to make, given its tax crunch. How much is too much?
Josh Lewenberg: Sense I get is VanVleet wants to stay in Toronto and the Raptors want him back, and can match any offer he gets. A reunion is likely, but concern for Raps is if a team backloads a 4-year offer sheet. Suns and Magic loom as threats.
Michael Grange: As expected the Raptors have made a qualifying offer to Fred VanVleet before the June 29th deadline. He will be an RFA come July 1.
Josh Lewenberg: Raptors GM Bobby Webster (from his @TSN1050Radio interview this morning) on RFA Fred VanVleet: "He’s a huge priority. I don’t want to get fined here, we’re a little limited in what we can say, but we love Freddy and he knows that. He is our highest priority."
When you talk about your free agency, knowing you're restricted, is it still your top preference to come back? [...] Fred VanVleet: "Nothing's changed for me. [Dwane Casey] was a big part of that, just my familiarity and comfort level and obviously, I was playing a lot of minutes, and, you know, a coach could come in and it may not work out that way. But I can't worry about that. I'm going to be loyal to the organization that gave me a chance and I love the city of Toronto, I love the fans, I love the people here, and I would love to be back. So hopefully it can work out. Obviously, you'd like to be wanted. You want all parties to find a way to make it work. And that's what we're gonna shoot for. We'll see what happens in the next few weeks."
Ryan Wolstat: "Winning comes first," Fred VanVleet says on free agency. Also mentions he's restricted, so doesn't have "ultimate green light to go somewhere else." "I love it here, this is the place that gave me a chance, gave me the opportunity. I'm a loyal guy."
VanVleet is 24, and will be among a crowd of restricted free agents who should get more attention than usual this year because so many teams are tight against the luxury tax, including Toronto. VanVleet is likely to command an offer in the $12 million-per-year range, and matching it would require the Raptors to shell out exponentially more than the contract’s value — around an extra $20 million in taxes for the first season. Center Lucas Nogueira is the only other free-agent decision to be made. He can be a restricted free agent and has a $4.1 million qualifying offer for next year.
September 2, 2020 | 6:05 pm EDT Update
NBA fines Marcus Smart for flopping
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA is fining Boston’s Marcus Smart $5K for flopping in Game 2 victory over Toronto, source tells ESPN.
Shams Charania: Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (hamstring) will play in Game 2 against Miami, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Like the rest of the world, Natasha Cloud and Bradley Beal were watching history unfold. They saw the Milwaukee Bucks refuse to take the court for a playoff game against the Orlando Magic in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin, the Bucks’ home state. They saw the N.B.A. postpone the remainder of the playoff games scheduled for that night, and the next two, as more players indicated they would not play, either.
“I was surprised initially,” Beal, a Washington Wizards guard, said in a phone interview. “But at the same time, you had no other feelings but respect, joy and this mind-set of: ‘That’s the right move. It’s the only move.’ “They set the example, and the rest of the league followed,” continued Beal, who is not at the N.B.A. restart in Florida because of an injury. “That just shows how much of a league we are, how much we pride ourselves on being more than just ballplayers.”
While the N.B.A. playoffs roll on, Beal is home rehabbing, but with an eye on getting people to vote. “I’m not going to tell you who to vote for, but we know that the guy in office isn’t necessarily bringing about the change that we want, so that’s our first initiative,” Beal said. “Then we have a busload of other things that’s wrong with society, and I think that’s what’s so crazy — like what is the next step? Do you address police brutality? Do you address the education system? Do you address the financial opportunities present to communities?”
September 2, 2020 | 5:06 pm EDT Update
Ohm Youngmisuk: Doc Rivers on how difficult it was assessing and passing on Michael Porter Jr. at 12 + 13 for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander + Jerome Robinson: “Just the medical report, the red flag was so hot… it was a brutal pass because everyone knew his talent but it was more the injury concern.”
September 2, 2020 | 4:36 pm EDT Update
Chris Mannix: Asked Michael Porter Jr. if he thought the Clippers, with two lottery picks in ’18, might have taken him. MPJ says no, says of the Clippers doctor, “he thought I’d never play basketball again.” Tells @SInow, “It’s going to be fun to play against them, for sure.”
Michael Singer: Michael Malone on the Clippers matchup: “We have to come out with a very aggressive mindset and not allow them to take us out of our offense so easily.” Malone referenced the February blowout in LA.
TJ Warren is best known for three things: 1) his immediate transformation into a thousand-degree heat rock during the opening week of the NBA’s restart, ignited by a 53-point blitz against the Philadelphia 76ers. 2) assuming the role of Jimmy Butler’s archenemy. And 3) being understated enough to not be known for anything else—his expressionless face is a shut door. But, like any human being, Warren has more layers than meet the eye. One is his relationship with books, which the 26-year-old has tweeted about on multiple occasions: “Reading keeps the mind sharp. You undefeated with knowledge,” read one June tweet.
During a recent conversation about Soul on Ice, the provocative manifesto/memoir written by Black Panther Eldridge Cleaver while incarcerated at Folsom State Prison in 1965, the Indiana Pacers forward couldn’t help but relate the current moment to the world Cleaver described. As Cleaver wrote: “Yet he is being told that it will take time to get programs started, to pass legislation, to educate white people into accepting the idea that black people want and deserve freedom.”
Warren wants others to love reading as much as he does. Through his foundation a couple years ago, Warren donated over 500 books to the Research Triangle Charter Academy, a school he attended from grade 3 to 5. “I just wanted to tell them you can learn through reading books and give them a different look from what they see on television and social media,” he said. Warren isn’t a collector (he only owns about 15 books, which is about 100 less than West, his primary recommender), but he dives into the same ones over and over again, melding their passages into his memory. “I might re-read a chapter five times in a row just to fully comprehend what I’m reading,” he said.
Christian Clark: The Pelicans and Saints are donating $500,000 to Hurricane Laura relief efforts. pic.twitter.com/rIrcXJAmiK
September 2, 2020 | 3:37 pm EDT Update
Three clubs in Spain's Liga ACB interested in JJ Barea
Three clubs in Spain’s ACB League have already shown some interest in Puerto Rican point guard José Juan Barea. This was made known by Puerto Rican agent Christian Santaella, a friend of the Dallas Mavericks bucket-getter and who has communicated the interest of these teams to Barea.
Santaella declined to mention the names of the Spanish teams. “For two weeks, we have had conversations with teams from Spain. Yes, there is interest from three teams, ”Santaella told El Nuevo Día.
Santaella believes that Barea will be out on the court for one or two more seasons. His priority will be to return to the NBA. “José is not going to let his NBA chapter close like this. He has basketball left and I understand that he can play 15 to 18 minutes per high-level game. This season, his time on the court was productive. He did not play much because the team wanted to give young people more opportunities. I think some NBA team is going to offer him a one-year deal. In the worst case scenario, he would go to play in the ACB where there are teams that have asked for him. I imagine he is going to rest for a while and in November and December he will decide where he is going to play. I don’t see him retiring right now,” Santaella said.
In the NBA’s so-called, “bubble,” environment, created to stave off the possibility of COVID-19 infection, that job has gained in importance. Haslem understood quickly that for the Heat, throughout the NBA restart, there would be two opponents: whomever the team was facing, and the repetitive grind of the bubble situation. “Some people are going to lose to the bubble before they even step on the basketball court,” Haslem said. “It is my job as the captain of my team to make sure my guys are prepared to step on the basketball court every day. They have to defeat the bubble situation before they even take a shot or play a minute.”
“I would not say I was ever close to leaving,” Haslem said of his free agency. “Always being optimistic and taking a look at my options was something I owed to myself and I owed to my family. That is what I did every time. But it never seemed like the right situation, the right fit. When I look back on the legacy I was trying to create, the opportunities that came before me just were not worth the risk to the legacy I was trying to leave.”
It could be this year, he conceded, but a bubble retirement does not quite feel right. “It’s hard to tell you what’s going to happen tomorrow in the bubble,” Haslem said. “So I can’t really get that far yet, I am trying to see if I can get these guys to a championship and we’ll move on from there. Ideally, you talk about having an opportunity to retire, retirement speeches, family and friends involved, right now COVID takes all that away. It is hard to make that decision right now.”
Certainly, if things do not change around COVID-19 in the coming months, a potential Haslem retirement might look particularly strange. “I’ll be doing retirement on a Zoom call,” he said, laughing. “You’ve got to retire on Zoom in today’s society.”
September 2, 2020 | 2:56 pm EDT Update
Mike Conley: It’s been a crazy year to say the least, but one that will push us forward. Proud of our guys for giving everything they could to this game and to our communities. Thank you to the fans who have stuck with us thru good and bad and continue to help us off the court! We’ll be back. pic.twitter.com/AhRvJIqQ1r
Basketball fans are souring on the NBA’s support of teams and players bringing politics onto the court, tossing an assist to President Donald Trump in his attacks on the league. “People are tired of watching the highly political @NBA. Basketball ratings are WAY down, and they won’t be coming back. I hope football and baseball are watching and learning because the same thing will be happening to them. Stand tall for our Country and our Flag!!!” Trump tweeted to his 86 million followers yesterday.
A new Harris Poll backs Trump’s critique of the NBA, with 39% of sports fans saying they are watching fewer games. And the chief reason why? Politics. The longtime polling agency surveyed nearly 2,000 people over the weekend and gave those who identified as sports fans—two-thirds of the total—ten options to choose from on why they are watching less basketball.
“The league has become too political” was the clear choice, with 38% of respondents who identified themselves as sports fans. “Boring without fans” captured 28% of the vote while the NBA’s association with China caused 19% of sports fans to turn the dial, another nod to a league Trump labeled a “political organization” last week after players boycotted games in response to a police officer shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
While 39% of sports fans say they are watching fewer games, 32% answered they are consuming more basketball this summer (28% say the same amount). Harris did not ask those fans why they were watching more.
September 2, 2020 | 1:51 pm EDT Update
Dan Gelston: Jay Wright says no thanks to the 76ers : “I am not a candidate for the job. I am very happy and honored to coach at Villanova.”
It all sounded so breezy when the Los Angeles Clippers’ Patrick Beverley arrived at Walt Disney World and promptly scoffed at the idea that working and living at one of the foremost playgrounds on Earth could somehow be complicated. The bubble, Beverley unforgettably declared that day, is what you make it. Nearly two months later, no one on the N.B.A.’s Disney campus can be that cavalier when talking about the surroundings. The league has managed to keep the coronavirus out, which undeniably is a significant achievement, but not without levying an emotional tax by severely restricting access.