When the Nets failed to offer Irving a fully guaranteed max contract extension due to concerns over his on-court availability over the years, he requested the trade. Brooklyn is also skeptical Irving can find a full max contract elsewhere. Therefore, they must decide if they want to play hardball again with Irving and force him to play the second half of the season as a Net in an attempt to win a championship with Durant or rid themselves of a player who’s been mired in controversy and been a distraction every season during his Nets tenure.