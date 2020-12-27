Dunn is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove the loose cartilage in his right ankle on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at the Hospital of Special Surgery. An update will be provided following the procedure.
December 27, 2020 | 8:39 pm EST Update
Carmelo Anthony to miss Monday's game due to health and safety protocols
Aaron J. Fentress: Per Trail Blazers Injury update: Carmelo Anthony is not with team (Health and Safety Protocols) for Monday’s game at LA Lakers. #RipCity
Wes Goldberg: With that 3-pointer, Steph Curry joins Ray Allen and Reggie Miller as the only players to make 2,500 3-pointers for their career.
Mike Trudell: Wolves coach Ryan Saunders said KAT can’t be replaced with just one player, and that Minnesota’s whole team will have to step up. A huge offensive weapon at the 5, of course, Towns started the season well on the defensive end as MIN opened 2-0 (vs. DET and at UTA).
Dane Moore: Ryan Saunders says there is “no definitive timetable” for Karl-Anthony Towns’ wrist injury and that the team will “evaluate on a weekly basis”.
Jovan Buha: Frank Vogel says that Kyle Kuzma is starting in place of Anthony Davis. Vogel says that Kuzma will likely start whenever Davis or LeBron James misses a game.
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel said they’re holding Anthony Davis (calf contusion) out more as a precaution, but it sounds like he may be able to play tomorrow night against Portland, depending upon how he feels. “We hope that he’ll be able to play tomorrow,” he said.
Malika Andrews: Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee sprain) is out for the rest of tonight’s game against the Hornets, the team says.