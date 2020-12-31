JD Shaw: Hawks guard Kris Dunn underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove loose cartilage in his right ankle on Tuesday, team says. He’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
December 31, 2020 | 9:37 pm EST Update
Ben Simmons explains three-pointer
Derek Bodner: Reporter: Talk about that 3 you hit Simmons: Talk about? Shit, what you want me to say? Fuck..Yo, I came down, Aaron Gordon went under, Joel threw it to me in the corner and I let it go… I don’t have a long answer for you.” (they were joking around with each other)
Justin Grasso: Ben Simmons thinks the #Sixers relaxed too much in the second-half. “We have a lot to still work on… I don’t think we’re close to where we want to be”
Josh Robbins: Steve Clifford after Orlando’s 116-92 loss to Philly: “I like our team. I like who we can become. We’re not putting enough into guarding the ball and helping. We’re not. … Things that we’ve been very good at for two years we’re not doing, and that’s the hard things.”
Roy Parry: No specifics on Chuma Okeke’s injury, but the injury was to his left leg and he will be evaluated, according to a team official.
Anthony Slater: Eric Paschall is listed as questionable for the Warriors tomorrow vs Blazers with right knee soreness.
Nick Friedell: I think Kerr has the right answer on this one — if you could party with anyone on the roster on New Year’s Eve who would it be? “I think it would have to be Draymond. Something good’s going to happen. Something exciting will happen.”
December 31, 2020 | 9:07 pm EST Update
76ers beat last undefeated team of the season
Derek Bodner: 116-92 #sixers win, improving to 4-1 on the season. Snaps a 4 game losing streak in Orlando in a snappy game that barely took more than 2 hours on NYE. Orlando, the last unbeaten team, falls to 4-1. Embiid, Curry and Harris all eclipsed 20 points. Next up: Saturday vs Charlotte.