NBA rumors: Kris Dunn underwent surgery on right ankle

6 hours ago via JShawNBA
JD Shaw: Hawks guard Kris Dunn underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove loose cartilage in his right ankle on Tuesday, team says. He’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks.

December 31, 2020 | 9:37 pm EST Update
December 31, 2020 | 9:07 pm EST Update

76ers beat last undefeated team of the season

1 hour ago via DerekBodnerNBA

