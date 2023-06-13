Kelly Iko: I think it’s closer to a pipe dream because the Bucks have expressed an intent to re-sign him. He makes a lot of sense for that core. The Rockets understand this reality. Houston may not be the most attractive place for Brook if he’s trying to compare the level of contention and long-term security. That’s why the Rockets have several succession plans. For example, if Lopez re-signed with Milwaukee, they’d pivot to guys like Clint Capela, Myles Turner, or Kristaps Porzingis. The same goes for their wing targets. They love Cam Johnson, but he’s restricted, and so is Reaves. If the Nets and Lakers are bent on keeping Johnson and Reaves, they have other names in mind, like Dillon Brooks, Josh Hart, and Kelly Oubre.
Rockets don't want to give James Harden a max contract
Michael Scotto: It begins with James Harden, Houston’s top free agent target. With that said, there are rumblings the Rockets don’t want to give him a max contract. For Harden, he’s weighing returning home to Houston for family reasons, the chance to have other veterans join him in free agency with all their cap space, and playing with Houston’s young core players versus having the chance to remain with the MVP Joel Embiid and an Eastern Conference where he’s already on a top-four contending team.
Rockets management, James Harden's camp, players split on whether he'll return to Houston
Kelly Iko: When you talk to Houston, you get both sides of the equation. You have guys in the organization that are pretty confident in him returning and others who are skeptical and have their doubts. When you talk to people close to Harden, there are those that say he’s coming back and others that say wait a minute. When you talk to players on the current Rockets roster, there are players that believe he’ll come back, and others are skeptical. The common denominator is James is keeping things close to the vest. He understands that this offseason for him probably won’t come around again where he can make a substantial amount of money.
Sixers coach Nick Nurse has met with James Harden; family will impact his decision
Kelly Iko: I know that Nick Nurse was in Houston maybe a week and a half ago and met with Danuel House and James Harden. I know everyone saw the press conference where he kind of ducked the question about James when he said he’s a winning player and he’d love to have him in Philadelphia. When you look at it from a basketball perspective, staying with the MVP and a Final-winning coach makes a lot of sense. But, when it comes to James, one thing I’ve learned being around him for so long is there are things outside of a 48-minute game that motivate him. His family. He’s very big on family. He’s big on giving back to the community and quality of life. There are other things surrounding a potential return to Houston that have nothing to do with Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., or Alperen Sengun that people need to realize. This is what makes this decision so difficult for him.
Rockets interested in Austin Reaves if James Harden doesn't return
Michael Scotto: Should Harden not come to Houston, the Rockets are expected to have interest in Lakers restricted free agent Austin Reaves, I’m told. Kelly Iko: Reaves is a guy they like a lot.
Mavericks, Clippers, Suns remain interested in KJ Martin
Kelly Iko: KJ’s situation is tricky. When you look at Houston’s perspective, they have most of the leverage. They don’t have to be rushed into anything. If they picked up the fourth year, they can always do that and then extend him during the season. Their priority is their cap space this summer. If they decline it and he’s restricted, the onus is on the marketplace, and where can he get the money from? He’d prefer to get paid now, given the year he’s coming off. The future is unknown. Even with the new TV deal and the cap going up, and he could make more theoretically next year, you never know what could happen. If he wants to get paid now, can he find a sign-and-trade somewhere? There are a few teams that have kept interest in him, like Dallas, the Clippers, and Phoenix, that still like KJ Martin.
Udonis Haslem: 'They gave me a final season that I will never, ever forget. That’s all I can ask for'
So instead of a podium or stage, it was in the musty bowels of Ball Arena, towels strewn across the floor, training gear being loaded for one final time, where, almost fittingly, Haslem described a career that had come to a close with the Denver Nuggets celebrating and the Heat taking no consolation in consolation. “Oh, man, honestly, I wanted to get the win, but I’m proud of my guys, proud of my team,” Haslem said, opening his remarks as if there still was more to inspire, even though there wasn’t. “I have no regrets. I just thanked those guys for giving me this amazing memory to take with me. “So I tell the guys, I have no complaints, I have no regrets. I’m thankful. They gave me a final season that I will never, ever forget. That’s all I can ask for.”
Asked where he plans to be on opening day of training camp next fall, he said, “Somewhere close by, I could promise you that. Where at? I know where I won’t be at – I won’t be in a uniform, and I won’t be running suicides and all that. Where I will be is close by. “This is a forever thing. There’s too much love here. There’s too many sacrifices. There’s too much success. And we ain’t for everybody, so there’s not too many places we can go.”