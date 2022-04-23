NBA rumors: Kyle Lowry out for Game 4?

Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry leaves with hamstring injury; Game 4 status in air Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry suffered a left hamstring injury in the third quarter of the Hawks’ 111-110 Game 3 victory on Friday night. He could only watch from the bench as Atlanta, the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed, erased a double-digit deficit to draw within 2-1 of the No. 1-seeded Heat in the best-of-seven first-round playoff series. “I’m pissed the f— off,” Lowry told ESPN as he walked out of State Farm Arena after the game with a noticeable limp.

Lowry told ESPN he planned to undergo round-the-clock treatment leading up to Sunday's Game 4. When asked if the injury could cause him to miss any time as the series moves forward, he brushed off any concern. "No, I'm Wolverine," Lowry said with a wry smile, referencing the X-Men comic book character known for his super-human healing powers. Lowry exited the game with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter and the Heat ahead by 13 points. He did not return.
"All I know right now is it's a hamstring," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game when asked about Lowry. "But I do not know the severity of it and we'll find out more tomorrow." Lowry had only six points on 2-for-7 shooting and five assists in Game 3, but registered a team-best plus-minus of plus-18 in the 23 minutes he was on the court.
Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon are out tonight vs. Hornets. Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent expected to play.
The Miami Heat’s roster is slowly but surely becoming whole. Along with guard Victor Oladipo’s impending return, starting point guard Kyle Lowry was upgraded from out to questionable just hours ahead of Monday night’s game against the Houston Rockets at FTX Arena. Lowry, 35, has missed the past four games because of the same personal reasons that kept him out for nine straight games over two weeks from Jan. 17 through Feb. 1.
Kyle Lowry to miss return to Toronto against Raptors
Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry and KZ Okpala are both available for the Heat tonight, per the 6:30 p.m. injury report.
Kyle Lowry to return tonight after missing game due to ankle injury
Kyle Lowry back for Toronto
Mike Trudell: Fred Van Vleet and Kyle Lowry will remain out due to respective injuries for tonight’s Raptors game against the Lakers in Tampa. DeAndre Bembry and Gary Trent, Jr. (traded for Norman Powell) have started the last few games with rookie Malachi Flynn playing well off the bench.
Kyle Lowry infection 'not going very well', will be out at least 7-10 days
Kyle Lowry out with foot infection
Kyle Lowry ruled out for at least two games
Kyle Lowry questionable for tomorrow's game vs. Bucks
Tim Bontemps: Nick Nurse says Kyle Lowry, who is dealing with a sprained ankle, went through practice today. Raptors and Celtics begin their series tomorrow afternoon.
Kyle Lowry to undergo MRI left foot
Josh Lewenberg: Nick Nurse clarifies, Lowry is getting an MRI on the arch of his left foot, not the ankle.
Kyle Lowry injures ankle
Eric Smith: No minute restriction for Lowry...according to Nurse. He says Lowry is starting but no word yet on the full starting 5.
Ryan Wolstat: Kyle Lowry says his thumb “is getting there” but didn’t heal as quickly as they thought it would. Says it’s day-to-day. Taking contact was new today. When he’s ready to play he’s ready.
Eric Koreen: Lowry practiced today and is questionable for tomorrow. Norm would come off bench in that case
Ryan Wolstat: No Ibaka and Lowry about a week away for #raptors
Josh Lewenberg: Ibaka didn't practice today. He'll travel with the team to Atlanta but is unlikely to play. He's close but Nurse wants him to get a practice in before he returns. Lowry is about a week away from being game ready, Nurse estimates a Dec. 1 target date.
Kyle Goon: Nick Nurse says Kyle Lowry will probably take a few weeks to heal; Serge Ibaka has a sprain that's severe enough for him to fly home from the road trip early.
Kyle Lowry suffered a small fracture in his left thumb and Serge Ibaka suffered a "pretty bad" sprained ankle, coach Nick Nurse said after Friday's 122-104 win over the Pelicans. Lowry is set to see a hand specialist when the team travels to Los Angeles on Saturday.
"It felt weird from the rip," Lowry said. "I kept playing through it and kept playing through it. Originally we thought it was something in the nailbed because the nailbed turned black and blue. We got some X-rays and we sent the X-rays off to the doctors and there was a small fracture in the thumb."
Doug Smith: No Kyle Lowry sighting at the Raptors scrimmage; Nick Nurse told us yesterday Lowry had to go to NY to see a doctor Raptors leave Sat. for games in Tokyo. Lowry hasn't had a single practice. Chance of him flying halfway around the world to watch pre-season games? Who knows
Kyle Lowry still awaiting clearance to practice
Josh Lewenberg: Raptors are also holding Kyle Lowry out of contact drills and scrimmages for now after undergoing surgery on his thumb over the summer. There's no timetable for his return to full practice. They'll ease him in.
Tim Reynolds: Expect De'Aaron Fox to get a big look from the powers that be at USA Basketball when camp opens tomorrow in Las Vegas. Also, Kyle Lowry is planning to meet his docs in the next few days and hopes to practice with USAB in Los Angeles next week. He wants to play World Cup.
The injury dates to Game 7 of the conference semis, and he’s has been playing with it heavily taped. Sources told me the injury, specifically, is a ligament, and Lowry has said publicly that whatever the injury is, it can’t be addressed until the offseason. When he isn’t playing, Lowry has his hands stuffed into a blue, oversized oven mitt for compression to help with circulation. He looks like Cookie Monster with that thing.
"It's about passing. I'm a big passer," Lowry said during an appearance on ESPN's The Jump. "It's about passing. I'm a big passer," Lowry said during an appearance on ESPN's The Jump. "You know, the flicking of the passing, the kind of -- the ball movement, handling the ball. During the game, honestly, I can't feel my thumb," he said, alluding to the treatment he is receiving to numb the pain in his non-shooting hand.
"I'll have to take care of it after the season but I don't want to talk about it as much," he said on The Jump as his Raptors prepare to face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday in Toronto. "I haven't complained about it, I won't complain about it, I don't care about it; I'm going to continue to do the things I need to do to make sure I can play at a high level. And that's it."
"Kyle's hand is not great," Nurse said. "You know, he's -- it's hurt and it's sore and it causes him a lot of pain. But he seems to be able to manage it through the game and do what he can do. "He's obviously scoring and playing great on top of the other things he always does, and we're really [seeing] a heck of a lot of toughness and again, the spirit that he just wants to be out there and help his team any way he can."
"Kyle's hand is not great," Nurse said. "You know, he's -- it's hurt and it's sore and it causes him a lot of pain. But he seems to be able to manage it through the game and do what he can do.”
Josh Lewenberg: Lowry said he's had some trouble gripping the ball because of his injured thumb, but insisted he'll be fine. He was wearing what looked like an oven mitt to help with circulation. "I was learning how to cook so it comes in handy too."
Josh Lewenberg: Lowry says his ankle is OK, but still sore. "It's going to be a process but I'll get there, hopefully. It's not going to be 100% the whole season I can tell you that right now... It takes time. It's a work in progress. This is a good first step for me."
Eric Koreen: As of 1:30, Lowry is the only Raptors on the injury report, questionable with a sprained ankle. Leonard not listed. This would be his first time playing three games in five days since Dec. 30-Jan 3.
Josh Lewenberg: Lowry is listed as questionable for tomorrow's game vs Charlotte, though Nurse had indicated he's expected back sometime next week.
Kyle Lowry injury not serious?
Doug Smith: Couple of injury report changes for the Raptors today in Detroit Kyle Lowry goes to "doubtful" from "questionable" Fred VanVleet goes to "probable" from "questionable" And, both, really, are day-to-day in the grand scheme of things, as we all are
Doug Smith: Raptors list Lowry and VanVleet as questionable for Sunday in Detroit but nary a word about "load management" going into the start of the back-to-back. It's early, though
Tim Bontemps: Kyle Lowry won’t play tonight against the Lakers because of a sore ankle. Danny Green will. Jeremy Lin will start in Lowry’s place.
Josh Lewenberg: Lowry twisted his left ankle, per Raptors. He won't return tonight, which probably goes without saying considering there's 2 minutes left in a 20-point game.
Ryan Wolstat: Nurse said he still thinks Lowry’s getting closer to a return. Will get some shots up today and see how he’s feeling.
Tim Bontemps: "I think it's now into a pain management stage a little bit," Nurse said. He added Lowry was scheduled to get shots up pregame, and that the team will be monitoring him each day to see how he progresses.

Trae Young got his last shot to bounce in, Jimmy Butler missed his final heave and the Hawks beat the Miami Heat 111-110 to draw within 2-1 in their first-round playoff series with the East’s top-seeded team. “I didn’t have any doubt that if I shot it, I wasn’t going to make it,” said Young, whose floater with 4.4 seconds left capped a 16-point second-half comeback by Atlanta.
