Doug Smith: NBA source confirms Lowry return game to Toronto is now going to be Feb.1; the Raptors at Atlanta game scheduled for that night will be moved, and rescheduling of other postponed Raptors games being worked on
Adrian Wojnarowski: This is the 10th NBA game postponed this season. Miami had a combination of Covid cases and injuries that left them short of eight available players.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA told Christmas Day teams to be prepared for game times to shift as late as Dec. 24 with a priority on filling the ABC windows of 2:30 PM ET, 5 PM and 8 PM, according to memo shared with the 10 teams playing on Saturday.
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans-Philadephia has been postponed, source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: There's optimism the Sixers will be able to resume play in Boston on Monday, sources tell ESPN.
Enes Kanter Freedom: How many @NBA players have to test positive for the league to postpone the season?
Shams Charania: The NBA is likely postponing the Nets’ next two games, including vs. Wizards on Tuesday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Brooklyn has 10 players in COVID-19 protocols amid outbreak.
Jason Anderson: Sources confirm the Sacramento Kings have additional COVID-19 cases and there is interal concern over the number of players who will be available Friday vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. Today's practice has been cancelled and the team facility is closed. More to come at @sacbee_news.
James Ham: While we wait for more news out of Golden 1 Center, the decision to cancel or not have a standard practice for today was made last night due to the ongoing covid situation. Players were waiting for PCR test results leading up to the opening tip.
James Ham: According to a league source, all activities have been officially canceled by the Kings today. There are internal concerns that additional players will enter health and safety protocols, either for positive tests or as part of contact tracing.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sacramento Kings cancelled today's practice, shut down the team's facility and have growing concerns whether a Covid outbreak will allow them to play Friday night's game vs. Memphis, sources tell ESPN. The team continues to test and retest players and staff.
Ira Winderman: Game after Bulls played Heat, NBA, "The Chicago Bulls’ next two games–Tuesday, Dec. 14 against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday, Dec. 16 at Toronto–have been postponed. Ten Bulls players, along with additional staff members, are currently in NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols."
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Chicago Department of Public Health had concerns about the Bulls continuing to play this week, and that played a part in the NBA decision, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA has postponed the Bulls-Pistons game on Tuesday and Bulls-Raptors on Thursday, source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Under league rules, the Bulls need to have eight eligible players vs. the Pistons on Tuesday. There have been no Covid-related postponements in the NBA this season, but the Bulls outbreak -- with LaVine and Troy Brown the latest -- continues and postponements could be an option.
Chris Mannix: Wizards-Pacers summer league game has been postponed due to health and safety protocols, sources told @SInow.
Scott Agness: Pacers’ first summer league game, against the Wizards, has been postponed due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Wizards do not have enough players available due to contract tracing.
Brian Lewis: #NBA: "...The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time." #Nets #Timberwolves
Shams Charania: The Timberwolves-Nets game tonight has been postponed in wake of police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets-Timberwolves could be played on Tuesday in Minneapolis, sources tell ESPN. Nets play in Philadelphia on Wednesday; Timberwolves host Bucks on Wednesday.
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN reporting w/ @Malika_Andrews: In aftermath of a police shooting that’s caused unrest in Minneapolis, conversations are ongoing about the possible postponement of the Nets-Timberwolves game tonight. The Twins-Red Sox game has been postponed. Decision expected this afternoon.
Christopher Hine: Karl-Anthony Towns will be out for personal reasons tonight, the Wolves say, as his family will be holding a private memorial for his mom Jacqueline to mark the one-year anniversary of her death from COVID, which occurs Tuesday.
Now, it is unclear if Toronto will be able to return to the court before the All-Star Break begins this coming weekend. The Raptors are scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons Tuesday before traveling to Boston to play the Celtics in their last game before the break. There is, as of now, no word as to whether the Rockets' game Sunday night in Houston against the Memphis Grizzlies will need to be postponed as a result of what's happening with the Raptors.
Shams Charania: The Bulls-Raptors game tonight has been postponed.
Shams Charania: Due to positive test results and ongoing contact tracing within Raptors, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed.
Jared Weiss: Brad Stevens says Cs haven't been told whether they will play as scheduled in Dallas this Tuesday, with the Mavs currently unable to play their games due to the storm. "I feel so bad for the people down there. It sounds awful and I hope it warms up soon and power gets restored."
Alykhan Bijani: Following discussions with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the NBA, the #Rockets game scheduled at Toyota Center vs. Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 20 has been postponed due to utility shortages and other issues in the area caused by inclement weather this week.
Shams Charania: Rockets-Pacers game Saturday in Houston is being postponed due to continued government shutdown because of severe weather conditions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
The NBA is expected to share with teams a draft of the league's second-half schedule as early as this weekend, or likely next week, sources told ESPN. The NBA released only the first half of the schedule in order to build in flexibility to make up games postponed due to health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus. Postponements this week involving the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs have delayed the schedule release, sources said.
In conversations with teams so far, sources said league officials have expressed a desire for each to play 72 games if possible -- even if that requires Washington, Memphis and other teams who have had several games postponed to play more often over the rest of the season. That will require those teams to play more back-to-backs, league officials have informed team executives, sources said. The league has told teams it will try to avoid back-to-back-to-backs and segments in which a team plays four games in five nights, sources said.
Team officials have asked the league what would happen if more games are postponed in the second half of the schedule -- and if the league would attempt to make those games up even with no time cushion built into the back of the schedule, sources said. The league has indicated it will explore ways to make up future postponements, but has acknowledged in talks with league officials that some teams may not reach 72 games played.
Shams Charania: The Houston Rockets-Dallas Mavericks game on Friday has been postponed due to government shutdown because of severe weather conditions in Houston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Mark Followill: Asked Rick Carlisle today about status of Friday's Mavs game at Houston "No decision yet. I don't know what's going to happen. I don't think we'll hear anything until tomorrow is what I am guessing." (Rockets have been on East coast road trip during storm, play at Philly tonight)
Mark Medina: NBA announced that the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls will play on Wednesday, which was originally targeted for the second half of the season. This game will replace the postponed Pistons-Mavericks and Hornets-Bulls games.
Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks-Detroit Pistons game Wednesday in Dallas is being postponed due to the order of Texas governor Greg Abbott because of state of emergency in response to severe weather, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Pistons-Spurs game on Tuesday has been postponed, source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Contact tracing and monitoring of coronavirus test results causing postponement, source tells ESPN.
Kevin O'Connor: Yeah, it certainly seems that way. It seems to be trending in that direction, where we're gonna see, you know, a group of games canceled, so teams don't have to deal with that hassle. And, you know, I've had conversations with a handful of executives in the past week where the conversation has started to shift at least among teams, not necessarily in the league office. But like, is there logic here to having a short term bubble until it's to the point where you can get vaccines for players and coaches and people who work on those teams and travel? Because what they're doing right now doesn't seem to be working that well.
Kevin O'Connor: [...] Some front office executives and coaches or from conversations I've had previously, were like 'a bubble shouldn't happen, won't happen,' have now said, 'Well, maybe it should happen for at least a period of time until you can get vaccinations and all that.' Ryan McDonough: Well, yes, I have heard that as well, Kevin. And that's one of the other options. It's very difficult logistically to pull off in a short period of time, because there's, you know, a shutdown on March 11.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Detroit Pistons are departing Denver for Salt Lake City, where they're expected to be able to play their scheduled game with the Jazz on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Pistons stayed in Denver, retesting players after postponement vs. Nuggets tonight.
James Edwards III: Hearing the test in question was a false positive for the #Pistons. Team is headed to Utah and expected to play.
Omari Sanfoka II: Someone within the Pistons organization tested positive, I'm told. With four games left on their road trip, unclear what the rest of the trip will look like. Depends on contact tracing
Mike Singer: Source: The positive/inconclusive on the Pistons was NOT Mason Plumlee or Jerami Grant, who multiple Nuggets players interacted with.
Harrison Wind: Several Nuggets equipment and game day staffers were cleaning up the court and surrounding areas just now. Nuggets head equipment manager Sparky Gonzales just instructed all of them to leave the floor and go get tested, wherever that's done inside Ball Arena.
Marc Stein: The NBA just announced its 23rd postponement of the season ... and its first in February after 21 last month: Detroit at Denver tonight is off because the Pistons, due to contact tracing, can’t dress the requisite eight players ...
Shams Charania: The Nuggets-Pistons game tonight has been postponed, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Contact tracing within Pistons is reason for postponement with Nuggets tonight, source tells ESPN.
Tom Orsborn: League source expressed optimism Celtics at Spurs will happen tomorrow night. Spurs are in S.A., Celtics en route. But testing hurdles remain.
Andrew Lopez: Sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and me that the issue with the postponement in the Spurs-Pelicans game is with a potential coronavirus exposure to a non-team member of the traveling parties of both teams in recent days. The NBA is taking extra precautions with these situations.
John Karalis: Brad Stevens says he's not sure what the next step is for Wednesday's game in San Antonio, but would prefer to "not fly there until we know." The Spurs-Pelicans game was postponed tonight due to contact tracing on both teams, so there is some doubt about Wednesday's game
Tom Orsborn: Pelicans abruptly cancelled their pre-game Zoom 6:15 p.m. interview with Stan Van Gundy. Pop was supposed to do his session 15 minutes later, but that apparently was cancelled as well.
Will Guillory: The NBA just announced that tonight's Pelicans-Spurs game has been postponed due to Health and Safety Protocols.
Marc Stein: The Spurs were on the list of teams that had avoided postponements to this point. We’re down to only six of 30 without a disruption to their schedules: Nets, Knicks, Raptors, Nuggets, Lakers and Clippers
JD Shaw: The Bulls-Grizzlies game on Wednesday has been postponed, league says.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Grizzlies have no new players entered into the Health and Safety protocol, source tells ESPN. League continues to be cautious with a return to play for Memphis.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis Grizzlies' next three games are postponed, league says.
Duane Rankin: Memphis next 3 games – 1-22 at Blazers 1-24/25 vs. Kings – have been postponed in accordance with #NBA health/safety protocols. They're being postponed due to unavailable players for Grizzlies, contact tracing for other players on roster and to ensure health/safety of both teams
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is erring on the side of caution with what still appears to be isolated COVID-19 exposure within the Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN. These postponements aren't a result of several individuals being placed into the league's Health and Safety protocol.
Marc Stein: The NBA just announced its 17th postponement of the season: Washington at Milwaukee on Friday night is off. It will be the Wizards’ sixth postponement in a row and adds the Bucks to a list that is now at 22 of 30 teams to lose at least one game for health and safety reasons:
Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland-Memphis is postponed tonight because of contact tracing, sources tell ESPN.
January 3, 2022 | 9:01 pm EST Update
Stanley Johnson, Lakers mutually interested in reunion
Dave McMenamin: There’s mutual interest between Stanley Johnson and the Lakers to have him rejoin the team, league sources told ESPN. LAL has three options to have him come back: Sign him outright; sign for a 10-day contract then retain; sign him for two consecutive 10-days, then retain.
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra says Mario Chalmers has mentioned eventually getting into coaching, “If he does decide to get into this madness, I’d love to help him.”
Jay Allen: Chauncey Billups said tonight he’s not sure how long Damian Lillard will be out of action with his abdominal injury: “That thing has been up and down…we’ll probably know more sooner than later.” #Blazers
January 3, 2022 | 8:41 pm EST Update
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson returning on Sunday: It's possible
Ohm Youngmisuk: Steve Kerr says “it’s possible” if Klay Thompson could return on Sunday against the Cavs. @Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that there’s optimism that Klay could come back then.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will travel with the team on its upcoming back-to-back at Dallas and New Orleans. James Wiseman, who has cleared protocols, will not travel with team as he continues to make his way back.
Kendra Andrews: Jordan Poole will come off the bench again tonight. Gary Payton II will start. Steve Kerr says this is decision is based on the matchup against the Heat. Could see Poole back in the starting lineup in Dallas.