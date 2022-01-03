USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Kyle Lowry's return to Toronto re-scheduled for February 1

10 hours ago via SmithRaps

More on Game Postponements

11 hours ago via NBA.com
Heat-Spurs game rescheduled for February 3
4 days ago via wojespn
Warriors-Nuggets postponed
5 days ago via wojespn
NBA postpones Heat-Spurs
5 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: This is the 10th NBA game postponed this season. Miami had a combination of Covid cases and injuries that left them short of eight available players.
2 weeks ago via wojespn
Raptors-Bulls postponed as OG Anunoby enters COVID-19 protocols
2 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
2 weeks ago via ekoreen
2 weeks ago via NYPost_Berman
2 weeks ago via wojespn
2 weeks ago via RjHampton14
2 weeks ago via wojespn
Sixers-Pelicans postponed
2 weeks ago via wojespn
2 weeks ago via wojespn
2 weeks ago via wojespn
2 weeks ago via EnesFreedom
2 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
2 weeks ago via wojespn
NBA still considering postponing Sixers vs. Pelicans
2 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: The NBA is likely postponing the Nets’ next two games, including vs. Wizards on Tuesday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Brooklyn has 10 players in COVID-19 protocols amid outbreak.
2 weeks ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is postponing the Wizards-Nets on Tuesday too, sources tell ESPN.
2 weeks ago via EnesFreedom
3 weeks ago via JandersonSacBee
Jason Anderson: Sources confirm the Sacramento Kings have additional COVID-19 cases and there is interal concern over the number of players who will be available Friday vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. Today's practice has been cancelled and the team facility is closed. More to come at @sacbee_news.
3 weeks ago via James_HamNBA
3 weeks ago via James_HamNBA
James Ham: According to a league source, all activities have been officially canceled by the Kings today. There are internal concerns that additional players will enter health and safety protocols, either for positive tests or as part of contact tracing.
3 weeks ago via wojespn
Friday's game between Kings and Grizzlies in jeopardy?
3 weeks ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Game after Bulls played Heat, NBA, "The Chicago Bulls’ next two games–Tuesday, Dec. 14 against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday, Dec. 16 at Toronto–have been postponed. Ten Bulls players, along with additional staff members, are currently in NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols."
3 weeks ago via wojespn
3 weeks ago via detnewsRodBeard
3 weeks ago via wojespn
Bulls' next two games postponed
3 weeks ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Under league rules, the Bulls need to have eight eligible players vs. the Pistons on Tuesday. There have been no Covid-related postponements in the NBA this season, but the Bulls outbreak -- with LaVine and Troy Brown the latest -- continues and postponements could be an option.
5 months ago via SIChrisMannix
Wizards-Pacers Summer League game postponed
5 months ago via ScottAgness
Scott Agness: Pacers’ first summer league game, against the Wizards, has been postponed due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Wizards do not have enough players available due to contract tracing.
9 months ago via NotoriousOHM
Games possibly would have been postponed with different verdict
9 months ago via MarkG_Medina
9 months ago via DaneMooreNBA
9 months ago via malika_andrews
9 months ago via NYPost_Lewis
Brian Lewis: #NBA: "...The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time." #Nets #Timberwolves
9 months ago via malika_andrews
9 months ago via ShamsCharania
Nets-Timberwolves game postponed
9 months ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets-Timberwolves could be played on Tuesday in Minneapolis, sources tell ESPN. Nets play in Philadelphia on Wednesday; Timberwolves host Bucks on Wednesday.
9 months ago via wojespn
Nets-Timberwolves game to be postponed?
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN reporting w/ @Malika_Andrews: In aftermath of a police shooting that’s caused unrest in Minneapolis, conversations are ongoing about the possible postponement of the Nets-Timberwolves game tonight. The Twins-Red Sox game has been postponed. Decision expected this afternoon.
9 months ago via ChristopherHine
Christopher Hine: Karl-Anthony Towns will be out for personal reasons tonight, the Wolves say, as his family will be holding a private memorial for his mom Jacqueline to mark the one-year anniversary of her death from COVID, which occurs Tuesday.
10 months ago via JShawNBA
Pistons-Raptors on Tuesday postponed, re-scheduled for Wednesday
10 months ago via JLew1050
Raptors-Pistons likely to be postponed
10 months ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Now, it is unclear if Toronto will be able to return to the court before the All-Star Break begins this coming weekend. The Raptors are scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons Tuesday before traveling to Boston to play the Celtics in their last game before the break. There is, as of now, no word as to whether the Rockets' game Sunday night in Houston against the Memphis Grizzlies will need to be postponed as a result of what's happening with the Raptors.
10 months ago via ShamsCharania
Bulls-Raptors game postponed
10 months ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Due to positive test results and ongoing contact tracing within Raptors, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed.
11 months ago via JaredWeissNBA
Celtics unsure about playing in Dallas next Tuesday
Jared Weiss: Brad Stevens says Cs haven't been told whether they will play as scheduled in Dallas this Tuesday, with the Mavs currently unable to play their games due to the storm. "I feel so bad for the people down there. It sounds awful and I hope it warms up soon and power gets restored."
11 months ago via AdamSpolane
Rockets back on Monday?
11 months ago via Rockets_Insider
11 months ago via PompeyOnSixers
https://twitter.com/PompeyOnSixers/status/1362867826172833796
11 months ago via ShamsCharania
Rockets-Pacers game postponed
Shams Charania: Rockets-Pacers game Saturday in Houston is being postponed due to continued government shutdown because of severe weather conditions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
11 months ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe @ ESPN
NBA teams to see draft of second-half schedule this weekend?
The NBA is expected to share with teams a draft of the league's second-half schedule as early as this weekend, or likely next week, sources told ESPN. The NBA released only the first half of the schedule in order to build in flexibility to make up games postponed due to health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus. Postponements this week involving the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs have delayed the schedule release, sources said.
11 months ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe @ ESPN
In conversations with teams so far, sources said league officials have expressed a desire for each to play 72 games if possible -- even if that requires Washington, Memphis and other teams who have had several games postponed to play more often over the rest of the season. That will require those teams to play more back-to-backs, league officials have informed team executives, sources said. The league has told teams it will try to avoid back-to-back-to-backs and segments in which a team plays four games in five nights, sources said.
11 months ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Team officials have asked the league what would happen if more games are postponed in the second half of the schedule -- and if the league would attempt to make those games up even with no time cushion built into the back of the schedule, sources said. The league has indicated it will explore ways to make up future postponements, but has acknowledged in talks with league officials that some teams may not reach 72 games played.
11 months ago via MarkG_Medina
Adam Silver: NBA never considered shutting down the season
11 months ago via MFollowill
11 months ago via ShamsCharania
Rockets-Mavericks game postponed
11 months ago via MFollowill
Mavs status for next game uncertain
11 months ago via MarkG_Medina
11 months ago via TheSteinLine
https://twitter.com/TheSteinLine/status/1361794525258153984
11 months ago via MarkG_Medina
11 months ago via joe_mussatto
11 months ago via ShamsCharania
Mavericks-Pistons postponed due to severe weather in Texas
11 months ago via wojespn
Pistons-Spurs game postponed
Adrian Wojnarowski: Pistons-Spurs game on Tuesday has been postponed, source tells ESPN.
11 months ago via wojespn
11 months ago via TheSteinLine
11 months ago via DuvalierJohnson
11 months ago via Apple Podcasts
Kevin O'Connor: Yeah, it certainly seems that way. It seems to be trending in that direction, where we're gonna see, you know, a group of games canceled, so teams don't have to deal with that hassle. And, you know, I've had conversations with a handful of executives in the past week where the conversation has started to shift at least among teams, not necessarily in the league office. But like, is there logic here to having a short term bubble until it's to the point where you can get vaccines for players and coaches and people who work on those teams and travel? Because what they're doing right now doesn't seem to be working that well. 
11 months ago via Apple Podcasts
Kevin O'Connor: [...] Some front office executives and coaches or from conversations I've had previously, were like 'a bubble shouldn't happen, won't happen,' have now said, 'Well, maybe it should happen for at least a period of time until you can get vaccinations and all that.' Ryan McDonough: Well, yes, I have heard that as well, Kevin. And that's one of the other options. It's very difficult logistically to pull off in a short period of time, because there's, you know, a shutdown on March 11.
11 months ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Detroit Pistons are departing Denver for Salt Lake City, where they're expected to be able to play their scheduled game with the Jazz on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Pistons stayed in Denver, retesting players after postponement vs. Nuggets tonight.
11 months ago via JLEdwardsIII
James Edwards III: Hearing the test in question was a false positive for the #Pistons. Team is headed to Utah and expected to play.
11 months ago via omarisankofa
COVID-19 positive within the Pistons organization caused Denver game postponement
Omari Sanfoka II: Someone within the Pistons organization tested positive, I'm told. With four games left on their road trip, unclear what the rest of the trip will look like. Depends on contact tracing
11 months ago via msinger
Mike Singer: Source: The positive/inconclusive on the Pistons was NOT Mason Plumlee or Jerami Grant, who multiple Nuggets players interacted with.
11 months ago via HarrisonWind
11 months ago via TheSteinLine
Marc Stein: The NBA just announced its 23rd postponement of the season ... and its first in February after 21 last month: Detroit at Denver tonight is off because the Pistons, due to contact tracing, can’t dress the requisite eight players ...
https://twitter.com/TheSteinLine/status/1356423403130007554
11 months ago via ShamsCharania
Pistons-Nuggets game postponed
Shams Charania: The Nuggets-Pistons game tonight has been postponed, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
11 months ago via wojespn
11 months ago via ShamsCharania
11 months ago via JaredWeissNBA
11 months ago via KSATRJ
11 months ago via tom_orsborn
11 months ago via tom_orsborn
Tom Orsborn: League source expressed optimism Celtics at Spurs will happen tomorrow night. Spurs are in S.A., Celtics en route. But testing hurdles remain.
11 months ago via _Andrew_Lopez
11 months ago via RedsArmy_John
John Karalis: Brad Stevens says he's not sure what the next step is for Wednesday's game in San Antonio, but would prefer to "not fly there until we know." The Spurs-Pelicans game was postponed tonight due to contact tracing on both teams, so there is some doubt about Wednesday's game
11 months ago via tom_orsborn
Tom Orsborn: Pelicans abruptly cancelled their pre-game Zoom 6:15 p.m. interview with Stan Van Gundy. Pop was supposed to do his session 15 minutes later, but that apparently was cancelled as well.
11 months ago via WillGuillory
Spurs-Pelicans game postponed
Will Guillory: The NBA just announced that tonight's Pelicans-Spurs game has been postponed due to Health and Safety Protocols.
11 months ago via JandersonSacBee
https://twitter.com/JandersonSacBee/status/1353860818241110016
11 months ago via TheSteinLine
11 months ago via JShawNBA
Bulls-Grizzlies game postponed
11 months ago via KCJHoop
https://twitter.com/KCJHoop/status/1353496332594536448
11 months ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Grizzlies have no new players entered into the Health and Safety protocol, source tells ESPN. League continues to be cautious with a return to play for Memphis.
12 months ago via wojespn
Grizzlies' next three games postponed
12 months ago via DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin: Memphis next 3 games – 1-22 at Blazers 1-24/25 vs. Kings – have been postponed in accordance with #NBA health/safety protocols. They're being postponed due to unavailable players for Grizzlies, contact tracing for other players on roster and to ensure health/safety of both teams
12 months ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is erring on the side of caution with what still appears to be isolated COVID-19 exposure within the Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN. These postponements aren't a result of several individuals being placed into the league's Health and Safety protocol.
12 months ago via TheSteinLine
Wizards-Bucks postponed
Marc Stein: The NBA just announced its 17th postponement of the season: Washington at Milwaukee on Friday night is off. It will be the Wizards’ sixth postponement in a row and adds the Bucks to a list that is now at 22 of 30 teams to lose at least one game for health and safety reasons:
12 months ago via IraHeatBeat
COVID-protocol issues coming from the Grizzlies' side
12 months ago via wojespn
12 months ago via wojespn
Blazers-Grizzlies game tonight postponed
12 months ago via RedsArmy_John
Celtics planning on game vs. 76ers tomorrow to be played

Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 192 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
January 3, 2022 | 9:01 pm EST Update
January 3, 2022 | 8:41 pm EST Update
Home