Kyrie Irving expected back on Sunday
Adrian Wojnarowski: Kyrie Irving is likely to make his return to the Nets lineup on Sunday against Atlanta, league sources tell ESPN.
January 11, 2020 | 11:52 pm UTC Update
Chris Haynes: Orlando Magic guard Josh Magette, who is on a two-way deal with his 45 days almost exhausted, will have his contract converted to a 10-day contract, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Curry may not have lost his shooting touch since missing the past 35 games while rehabbing his surgically repaired fractured left hand. Still, that does not mean his return is pending. “There is a long way to go for him to heal and be ready to play in a game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He just started really getting onto the court shooting and moving around. He has a ways to go, but it’s good to see him out there.”
As for Curry doing so after missing the past 35 games? That is a different story. “It’s like riding a bike. He’s going to be able to shoot when he’s 85,” Kerr said. “Nothing really surprises me with Steph. The guy is so skilled that to be honest, even not picking up a ball for two months, I expect him to make every shot.”
Juwan Howard could’ve easily been in Minnesota right now on the Timberwolves staff alongside first-year head coach Ryan Saunders. Wolves President Gersson Rosas offered him the job of associate head coach after an interview last May in Chicago. That would have been a step up for Howard in the NBA, but nothing could top running Michigan’s men’s basketball program.
The day before Howard interviewed with the Wolves, John Beilein made a shocking move to leave the Wolverines and take over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Howard, a star from Michigan’s Fab Five teams in the 1990s and a 19-year NBA player, had become an NBA assistant coach, always keeping an eye on his former program. He told his family it was the only college job he wanted. “It was unfair at the moment that at the time, I’m preparing for a Minnesota Timberwolves interview, and in the back of my mind, all I could think about was Michigan, Michigan, Michigan,” Howard said during his introductory news conference last spring. “[Rosas] understood why I chose Michigan. My heart is with Michigan and will always be that way.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Irving has been out since mid-November with a right shoulder injury. He recently returned to 5-on-5 workouts in practice and is preparing for his return Sunday in Brooklyn.
The expectation is that Drummond will be traded as the Pistons look to move on to the next chapter and officially start to rebuild. “We probably have to take some chances with some of the young guys, but absolutely,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said Jan. 2. “That’s what we’re aspiring to — something bigger than what we’ve been doing, but I haven’t lost faith in what (Pistons coach Dwane Casey) is doing and how we’re developing the players and our future.” But in talking to league insiders for the past two weeks, parting with Drummond is tougher than it sounds. I checked Saturday morning with a league source familiar with the Knicks’ front office thinking and was told, “there’s nothing there.”
The source said it was the Pistons who initiated discussions with a package centered around Drummond and another Pistons player for big man Julius Randle and guard Frank Ntilikina, a player the Pistons have previously tried to pry from the Knicks.
Keith Pompey: I’m hearing multiple NBA teams are monitoring @Norvel Pelle’ #2way situation. He has 5 days -including tonight – left toward the maximum number of days the #Sixers are allowed to bring him up for a 2way deal. The plan was for them to sign him to the 15-man roster or …
John Denton: According to the NBA’s Last 2 Minute report, @Phoenix Suns G Devin Booker should have been called for a foul when @Orlando Magic C Nikola Vucevic posted up with 22.1 seconds left. Down 2, Vucevic lost the ball after “Booker (PHX) wraps Vucevic (ORL) in the post,” per the L2M report.
January 11, 2020 | 8:14 pm UTC Update
Sixers interested in Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway and Jeff Green
What about Galloway’s Detroit Pistons teammate Luke Kennard or NBA free agent Jeff Green. Add those names to the list of wing players the Sixers have expressed interest in acquiring in a trade and/or free agent signees, according to multiple league sources. One source confirmed that Green worked for the Sixers in Miami while the team was there to face the Heat a couple of weeks ago.
League sources believe any Sixers’ trade deal will almost certainly include the team parting ways with second-year guard Zhaire Smith. “Or at least that’s why I’m preparing for,” one league executive told The Inquirer.
January 11, 2020 | 6:47 pm UTC Update
Shams Charania: Lakers star LeBron James will miss tonight’s game in Oklahoma City due to a cold, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
James Ham: Kings assign Wenyen Gabriel, Justin James and Caleb Swanigan to the Stockton Kings. Good chance for all three to stretch out their legs and get some game action. pic.twitter.com/aq6vv6vc8B
Jay King: Gordon Hayward: “There’s been so many guys that have been in and out throughout the course of the year, so I said this a while back, like, it takes a little bit of time to get used to playing with everybody again.”
Jay King: More Hayward: “I think the one thing that doesn’t matter is how we play defensively. And when you can get stops and run none of that really matters.”
Justin Kubatko: The @New Orleans Pelicans Brandon Ingram is just the third player in team history to record at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in three consecutive games. The others to do so are Chris Paul (3x) and Anthony Davis.
Ryan Wolstat: As you’d expect, a lot of nice words from Kyle Lowry for DeMar DeRozan on eve of his second return. “We aren’t fake friends.”
NBA teams also use models with “red zone” types of indicators, although it can be a bit tricky to estimate some of the factors – we don’t know exactly what the pace of the game will be or what demands will be placed on a player defensively, and those can have significant variance. However, one particular model adapted from Australian rules football has become a popular guidepost for determining if players are overloaded and moving into a threatening range, injury-wise. The basic idea is that your acute load (i.e. in the past X days) shouldn’t be more than 150 per cent of your sustained load (i.e. what you’ve done over the past Y days, which is usually about three or four times X). You can build yourself up to handle greater and greater loads (like marathon runners do) but short-term spikes massively increase the injury risk.
Teams are working on a lot of proprietary stuff with different vendors, and new ones are coming in every year. However, most use tracking systems (such as ones by a company called Catapult) that can measure all the wear and tear on players in practice. The issue is that they are not allowed to use these in games, and games constitute most of the “load” placed on the best players. NBA teams have more games than practices, and the intensity of those games is also far greater.
Even sources around college basketball, they can’t quite pinpoint which players seem likely to test their stock or just return to school. Because things are such a mess, there is ample room for opportunity to move up the board and get noticed with something as small as a good month. But also because very few guys are truly ready to play in the NBA next season, there is a thought that more players will stay in school and look at the long game. This draft is going to be a fascinating exercise of guys trying to exploit where their stock is and guaranteeing themselves money versus guys deciding to prioritize what their best avenue for long-term growth is.
SLAM Newswire: ☑️ Sign LeBron James ☑️ Navigate Magic Johnson resignation ☑️ Acquire Anthony Davis ☑️ Hire Frank Vogel. Rob Pelinka has earned himself a promotion to vice president of basketball operations. LeBron James: Yes he ABSOLUTELY has Earned it!! Congrats RP! 🙏🏾
Apart from losing in the NBA finals against the Boston Celtics back in 2008, not playing in his first two, three years was the least favorite part in his illustrious career. Even though the Lakers at that time had solid players on the guard positions, Kobe believes he should have played more minutes. He said the main reason why that didn’t happen was because of the Dell Harris, who was the head coach for the Lakers during those years. “There were a couple of them. Losing to the Celtics in 08 was tough. Before that, at the beginning of the journey, it was not playing. Coming in as a rookie knowing s— is going to be like this, I would go back to school because I felt like my coach Del Harris at the time was trying to make sure he is not favoring the young kids and as a result, he swan in the other direction doing things that weren’t really fair. My first 2,3 years were a nightmare for me.”
During that period, he was actively questioning his decision to come to the NBA and not going to college, thinking he would at least play more minutes in NCAA. “I saw my peers playing 30-35 minutes per game doing their thing, and I am sitting here glued to the bench. I was getting really pissed off and ticketed off, thinking I should have just go to college. That was the hardest part.”
January 11, 2020 | 3:06 pm UTC Update
In a recent interview on The Michael Ray Show, Kleiman expressed that it was completely pointless to even mention the Nets forward’s name in Russel Westbrook’s homecoming game. “It was inherently just pointless. Because it was Russell’s night. He deserved all the attention last night. And that statement was probably said for what ensued — for more people to watch Perk on TV. For more people to click on his Instagram or his Twitter page. And there are some people who should be off limits from that. And Perk knows that. And Perk knows that KD is a made man now. “I just think Perk shouldn’t be speaking on him,” Kleiman also said. “Perk knows what kind of person KD is. Perk was there for it. And he also knows what kind of friend KD has been to him. So I think it was ridiculous that he would speak on it, to be honest.”
Why is everyone getting sick??? Someone needs to sanitize the entire practice facility. — @MikeRobidoux We talked to Enes Kanter about this on the podcast this week (another shameless plug but, seriously, go subscribe immediately) and he confirmed that everybody gets flu shots and has access to plenty of hand sanitizer. Anyone with a kid in elementary school knows how this works: One kid gets sick, everybody’s getting it (and then they bring it home and spread it around there, too).
Bryant was a member of the 96 draft class, which remains one of the most talented in NBA history. All the best players from that class immediately played a lot of minutes for their teams, which frustrated Bryant, who was getting garbage minutes with the Lakers. During that period, he was actively questioning his decision to come to the NBA and not going to college, thinking he would at least play more minutes in NCAA. “I saw my peers playing 30-35 minutes per game doing their thing, and I am sitting here glued to the bench. I was getting really pissed off and ticketed off, thinking I should have just go to college. That was the hardest part.”
January 11, 2020 | 11:28 am UTC Update
Six Cavaliers players addressed John Beilein’s thugs-slugs jumble yesterday. Five offered clear support of their coach for this volatile situation. The exception: Tristan Thompson. “At the end of the day, he’s our head coach,” Thompson said after Cleveland’s win over the Pistons last night. “We’re the players, and have to go out there and play and do our job at the end of the day. So, that’s all that matters.”
Which raises another question: How did it get there? Most Cleveland players who spoke publicly yesterday said Beilein’s use of the word “thugs” didn’t jar them in the moment. Only Sexton said otherwise, and he added he wasn’t alone. “Everybody was shocked,” Sexton said.
Wooten is on a G League contract with Westchester, so he can sign a 10-day contract with any NBA team at the moment. Multiple teams outside of the Knicks have expressed an interest in signing Wooten recently, per league sources.
Speaking with reporters on Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder center had a funny reaction to the Twitter feud between Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins, saying that they were probably just bored. “Ah you know how it is, mate,” said Adams, per Erik Horne of The Athletic. “They’re both a bit bored, aye? They’re not doing much so they’re probably just bored, mate. But it’s entertaining for you guys I bet, yeah?! You guys getting a little kick out of it? “I wouldn’t say [it’s] interesting,” Adams went on. “It’s just some bickering. What’s interesting is the political stuff. American politics. That’s interesting. Not just two players bickering. C’mon.”
Michael Lee: Gilbert Arenas has got something to say about this whole Kendrick Perkins-Kevin Durant Twitter squabble. I agree with him.
The conversation steered to the 2013 and 2014 NBA Finals. Wojnarowski asked what Mills remembered about the Spurs’ Game 6 overtime loss to Miami. “I still feel like it happened last week. I remember the game. The free throws. The offensive rebound. The corner three,” Mills said. “The yellow rope on the court to block the fans. To all of a sudden the Larry O’Brien (trophy) being rolled back off the court and the yellow tape being taken off.”
Mills discussed the feeling afterward in the locker room and at dinner that evening. “It was an Italian restaurant,” Mills said. “It was a silent dinner. I remember not many people talking, just trying to comprehend what happened and making that effort to reset.”
James passed Jordan for fourth place on the all-time field goals made list en route to a 35-point, 16-rebound, 7-assist night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 129-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. His fast-break layup with 6 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter was the 12,193rd made field goal in Game No. 1,234 of his career. Jordan had 12,192 in 1,072 games.
“Any time you’re in a marathon and you’re able to have feats throughout that marathon, I think it’s just pretty cool to be linked with the greats,” James said, referring to the grind of the regular season, during his on-court interview with ESPN’s Jorge Sedano after the game. “You said the name Michael Jordan; it just means so much to me. Any time I’m linked with his name, with his greatness and what he was able to do with the game. Hopefully, I continue to make him and all the other greats proud. Any time I’m linked with them. Hopefully, I can continue to make my family and my fans proud, as well.”
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic on how he handles frustration: “I know I can get better. There’s a lot of things. I’m 20 years old. I’ve got a lot of things that I can do better.” pic.twitter.com/jmTgPjTYS1
Tomer Azarly: Lou Williams was excited for Patrick Beverley’s bear triple-double – “Okay! Alright! I wish we would’ve know that collectively, but with the makeup of this group we don’t really chase individual stats.”
Farbod Esnaashari: Patrick Beverley says Steph Curry is like a brother to him. He said they were roommates freshman year of college, roommates for the USA Team, Paul Pierce camp roommates, and roommates in the Lebron James camp. Very cool to hear Pat speak about his friendship. #Clippers #Warriors pic.twitter.com/eoMZpSBvko
Spencer Dinwiddie: The Spencer Dinwiddie bond launches January 13th. I’ll also be taking 8 fans to ASW with me. #NBAVote
What has Steph been doing on his off time? I talked to Steph briefly at a game recently and he told me he’s bored, ha. While he’s out of his basketball routine, he’s had more time for family, charity events, and business interests. He said he’s been trying to read more books. He finished Andre Iguodala’s book “Sixth Man.” He’s also been in touch with Davidson about what he’d need to do to finish his degree.
Max Strus: Surgery was a success this morning. I’m in the hands of very good people and am not worried about what the future holds. I will attack my rehab and take it day by day. I’ll be back in no time. Thank you to those who have reached out. I’m all good 👍🏼 . • • • P.s. Don’t mind my eyes the drugs were starting to kick in