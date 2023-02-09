NBA on TNT: “I’m just glad he got out of there.” – Kyrie Irving reacts to KD being traded to Phoenix
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 9, 2023 | 2:08 am EST Update
Tomer Azarly: Reporter: “Do you feel like you getting traded was the first domino to fall [in Brooklyn]?” Kyrie Irving: “This was in the works like after Year 1. I was unsure about whether I wanted to be in Brooklyn long-term again because of things that was happening behind the scenes.”
Chris Fedor: #Cavs fans: Keep an eye on Donovan Mitchell’s buddy and former Jazz teammate Royce O’Neale as well as Joe Harris, as the Nets could keep unloading pieces with a sudden logjam on the wing.
Eddie Johnson: Thank you to the Twins as we affectionately called them! Mikal and Cam we are going to miss you. The business of basketball is a brutal part of this life, but @Phoenix Suns fans will never forget the Joy and professionalism you two brought us! 🙏🏿 we will be watching! pic.twitter.com/fuV2baTTAe
February 9, 2023 | 1:54 am EST Update
Nets expected to trade Jae Crowder
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets are expected to explore trade scenarios for Jae Crowder ahead of today’s 3 PM ET deadline, sources tell ESPN.
Michael Scotto: The Brooklyn Nets are open to flipping newly acquired forward Jae Crowder ahead of the trade deadline, league sources told @hoopshype.
Nick Friedell: There was a lot of optimism within the Suns’ locker room last night — and that was before the KD news. Players believed that with Booker back the group would find it’s chemistry quickly. “We’re going to have this thing rolling,” Ayton said. Now it figures to really roll.