NBA rumors: Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix: 'I'm just glad he got out of there'

39 mins ago via Twitter
NBA on TNT: “I’m just glad he got out of there.” – Kyrie Irving reacts to KD being traded to Phoenix

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 9, 2023 | 2:08 am EST Update
Tomer Azarly: Reporter: “Do you feel like you getting traded was the first domino to fall [in Brooklyn]?” Kyrie Irving: “This was in the works like after Year 1. I was unsure about whether I wanted to be in Brooklyn long-term again because of things that was happening behind the scenes.”

13 mins ago via Twitter

, Uncategorized

, , ,

February 9, 2023 | 1:54 am EST Update
Home