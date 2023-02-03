NBA rumors: Kyrie Irving's latest trade request comes on heels of being unable to get an extension with Nets done

32 mins ago via ChrisBHaynes
Chris Haynes: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. This comes in aftermath of sides unable to get an extension done.

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 3, 2023 | 2:16 pm EST Update
February 3, 2023 | 2:00 pm EST Update
Home