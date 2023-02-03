All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Kyrie Irving's latest trade request comes on heels of being unable to get an extension with Nets done shares share tweet pin sms send email 32 mins ago – via Twitter ChrisBHaynes Chris Haynes: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. This comes in aftermath of sides unable to get an extension done. Free Agency, Trade, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Free Agency, Trade, Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email