NBA rumors: Lakers have had internal discussions about a potential Trae Young trade

10 hours ago via Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
It’s unclear if LeBron’s comments are merely a power move to force the Lakers’ hand into building a better roster — something he has been hesitant to do in recent seasons. For what it’s worth, Kyrie Irving and Trae Young, two All-Star-level point guards, were both sitting courtside in Los Angeles for the second time this postseason. Young, like James and Davis, is a Klutch client. The Lakers have had internal discussions about what a hypothetical trade offer for Young could look like this summer, according to multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

May 23, 2023 | 6:45 pm EDT Update

Danilo Gallinari on suiting up for World Cup: 'I don't know if it's going to happen this summer'

Gallinari said the fact that he suffered his injury while playing for Italy would not make him apprehensive to do it again, though nearing age 35 means his time in the NBA is growing short. He said, “I don’t know if it’s going to happen this summer,” and suggested he would need the Celtics’ blessing to suit up for the Italians.
2 hours ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

May 23, 2023 | 5:46 pm EDT Update
