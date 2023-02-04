The Lakers had Westbrook trade discussions with teams in the approach to Thursday’s deadline, including with the Utah Jazz. There’s skepticism that the Detroit Pistons will trade Bojan Bogdanovic, though Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. could be a floor-spacer the Lakers might pursue. The team could also have interest in Atlanta guard Bogdan Bogdanovic as they try to add shooting.
Tom Orsborn: Doc knows what Spurs are going through this season: “I have done rebuilds and I have lost 18 in a row (with Boston in 2006-2007), and every day Danny (Ainge) and I would sit around joking, ‘What are we going to do?’ We had a plan, though, and so do they (the Spurs).”
February 3, 2023 | 7:41 pm EST Update
Donovan Mitchell fined $20,000
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000 for his role in the on-court altercation involving Memphis’ Dillon Brooks last night, the NBA announced. Brooks has been suspended one game.
Mavericks interested in both Bojan and Bogdan Bogdanovic?
Would the Dallas Mavericks take Irving? “Yes,” high-ranking officials with knowledge of the Mavericks’ plans said in texts to Yahoo Sports multiple times Friday afternoon. They also want Bojan Bogdanovic from Detroit and Bogdan Bogdanovic from Atlanta — they’re desperate and determined to get help for Luka Doncic before he passes out from exhaustion in carrying that franchise.
For over a month, sources told Yahoo Sports, the Toronto Raptors have told rival teams they will wait until the final hours before deciding whether to become buyers or sellers in this trade market.