Chris Kirschner: The College Park Skyhawks and NBA veteran Langston Galloway have agreed to a G League deal, source tells the @The Athletic.
JD Shaw: Free agent Norvel Pelle has signed a contract in the NBA G League and will join the Cleveland Charge, affiliate of the Cavaliers, source tells @HoopsRumors. Pelle’s returning rights are with the team.
JD Shaw: The G League Ignite has added Kosta Koufos and Kevin Murphy. They join Dakarai Allen, Jessie Govan, Amauri Hardy, Pooh Jeter, Amir Johnson and Malik Pope as the team’s eight veterans.
Omari Sanfoka II: The Motor City Cruise have acquired returning rights to former MSU big man Deyonta Davis in exchange for a 2023 third-round G League draft pick, the team just announced
The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, announced today its 2021-22 training camp roster. The 14-man roster includes NBA Veteran Lance Stephenson, former University of Michigan Wolverine Nik Stauskas, and Denver Nuggets two-way player Petr Cornelie. The team is coached by NBA Champion Jason Terry.
The Maine Celtics, presented by Unum, announced today the addition of Deng Adel to the training camp roster. Adel, a 6-7 product of Louisville, joins Maine with both NBA and NBA G League experience. While on a Two-Way contract, Adel played in 19 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season, averaging 1.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 10.2 minutes per game.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says he spoke with Brandon Knight over the summer and thinks he still "has a lot to offer." Spoelstra says Knight's goal is to get back in the NBA. Knight was drafted by the Skyforce today.
Jay King: The Maine Celtics announced their training camp roster, which includes Ryan Arcidiacono, Juwan Morgan, Luke Kornet, Theo Pinson, Chris Clemons, Sam Hauser (two-way), Brodric Thomas (two-way) and local D3 legend Eric Demers, among others.
Birmingham Squadron: WELCOME, JOE YOUNG! The Birmingham Squadron have acquired G Joe Young from the Stockton Kings in exchange for Devearl Ramsey and the Squadron’s second-round pick in the 2022-23 NBA G League Draft.
Harrison Faigen: The South Bay Lakers just finalized their training camp roster, with the expected names of Chaundee Brown Jr., Frank Mason III, Mac McClung and Cam Oliver on the team. A semi surprise? Longtime SBL vet Andre Ingram, re-joining the team for a 13th G League season at 35 years old.
Marc Stein: NBA vet Lance Stephenson will be a featured name in Saturday's @nbagleague draft and there is a growing belief, sources say, that Stephenson is likely to land with the Denver @Nuggets' affiliate in Grand Rapids. More tomorrow via This Week In Basketball: marcstein.Substack.com
Darren Wolfson: Former Cretin-Derham Hall and #Gophers star (and #Timberwolves draft pick) Daniel Oturu will continue his pro career playing for the Windy City #Bulls in the G League.
James Ham: According to a league source, Matt Coleman signed with the Stockton Kings today. Nice addition to the squad. He should get plenty of minutes for Bobby Jackson's squad.
In a three-team trade, South Bay has acquired the returning player rights to 2020 G League MVP Frank Mason III while sending the returning player rights to Reggie Hearn and a second-round pick in the 2021 Draft to the Memphis Hustle and a first-round pick in the 2021 Draft to the Delaware Blue Coats.
Fanbo Zeng, a top international prospect from China, has signed to play with NBA G League Ignite, NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced today. A native of Harbin, China, Fanbo was among ESPN’s top-ranked forwards in the class of 2022.
Jorge Sierra: Romeao Ferguson of Lipscomb University is signing a contract in the NBA G League with the Lakeland Magic (Orlando's affiliate), per his agent Daniel Green of @GreenSportsMgmt. The 6-foot-5 Ferguson was named A-Sun Newcomer of the Year last season.
Jordan Schultz: Source: Kyree Walker has signed with the #Wizards’ G-League team. Based on performance, Walker will have the opportunity to earn a two-way deal.
Jorge Sierra: Center Loudon Love of Wright State University is signing in the NBA G League. Love will enter the NBA G League Draft, per his agent Daniel Green of @GreenSportsMgmt. Love, who averaged 16.6 ppg and 10.1 rpg last season, is a two-time Horizon League Player of the Year.
Shams Charania: After playing for the Hornets in Summer League, LiAngelo Ball is signing a contract in the NBA G League, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ball will enter the Oct. 23 Draft, where he could be candidate for Charlotte’s Greensboro affiliate.
Marc Stein: Kosta Koufos, the 11-year veteran NBA center, is signing with the Ignite select team in the @nbagleague, league sources say. Koufos had multiple European offers but will join the Ignite instead.
Adam Zagoria: Former @BluejayMBB G @Marcus Zegarowski Will play with the Nets G League team, per source
The G League Ignite agreed to a deal with Dakota Mathias, a league source told HoopsHype. Mathias was a member of Team USA’s AmeriCup qualifying roster and spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers as a two-way player last season.
JD Shaw: The Rio Grande Valley Vipers announce they have added Brodric Thomas, who was recently waived by the Rockets.
JD Shaw: The Delaware Blue Coats have acquired Jordan Bone and a 2021-22 third-round pick from the Lakeland Magic in exchange for the returning player rights to J.P. Macura, the returning player rights to Doral Moore and a 2021-22 second-round pick, team says.
Erie BayHawks: Breaking News: We've acquired guard Jacob Evans & forward Omari Spellman. Read more here: https://tinyurl.com/y4x8suuw
Adam Zagoria: Former @NovaMBB big man Omari Spellman will play in the G league bubble with the New Orleans G League squad from Erie, per league source. He was in camp with the @New York Knicks
Adam Johnson: Another name that has signed a G League contract, Mario Chalmers according to a league source.
Shams Charania: LiAngelo Ball has signed a contract in the NBA G League to play in the bubble, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Marc Stein: Donta Hall, who played for the Pistons and Nets last season, is joining the G League's Ignite as one of its veterans, league sources say
In order to give NBA teams that option once again in 2021, the league will allow G League franchises to designate one “NBA Vet Selection” who has five or more years of NBA experience to play in the Bubble with their team, Givony reported.
Wes Goldberg: Can confirm that Jeremy Lin will be signed, waived and then added to the Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. Not eligible for a two-way, so this does not impact that final spot. Warriors still have 13 players on guaranteed deals.
Marc Stein: The Knicks’ G League team in Westchester is finalizing a deal to sign the former first-round pick Skal Labissiere, league sources say,
Shams Charania: Sources: Princepal Singh — a 6-10 forward from India — has signed a contract in the NBA G League to train and play alongside the pro path team. Singh will be the first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a pro deal and first NBA Academy graduate to sign in G League.
The NBA G League is not done going after top high school talent. Kylin Chandler confirms his son, Briarcrest 5-Star Guard Kennedy Chandler was contacted by the NBA’s developmental league last month about joining them after he graduates.
USC signee Evan Mobley had also been previously approached by the G League with “an awesome package,” sources told 247Sports. The Temecula (Calif.) Rancho Christian big man is the No. 1 prospect in the nation — the first time USC has ever signed the country’s top recruit — and expected to be the cornerstone of the Trojans’ 2020-21 roster following the departures of five seniors and likely top 10 pick Onyeka Okongwu.
JD Shaw: Former Warriors forward Jordan Bell has signed a contract in the NBA G League. Bell was waived by the Grizzlies earlier this month.
The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team has added KJ McDaniels to its roster via returning rights.
Ridiculous Upside: The Stockton Kings have acquired former Grizzlies forward Jarell Martin off waivers, according to the G League's transactions page.
JD Shaw: Former Pacers center Ike Anigbogu has been acquired by the Erie BayHawks, NBA G League affiliate of the Pelicans. The 21-year-old Anigbogu was drafted 47th overall by Indiana back in 2017.
JD Shaw: Ivan Rabb has been re-acquired by the Westchester Knicks. New York waived the 22-year-old big man earlier this month.
JD Shaw: Veteran center Willie Reed has signed an NBA G League contract and will be acquired by the Salt Lake City Stars as a returning player. Reed, 29, parted ways with Olympiacos earlier in the month.
The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has acquired 13-year NBA veteran Jarrett Jack via returning player rights. Jack was previously acquired by the Skyforce on March 5, 2019 and appeared in one game last season, tallying 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds before suffering a season-ending injury.
JD Shaw: NBA G League: Former Hawks forward Justin Anderson has been acquired off waivers by the Raptors 905.
Adam Johnson: The @Maine Red Claws have claimed Thomas Robinson off waivers according to a league source. Interesting though, the G League awarded Maine Robinson a day too early. Players must remain on waivers for 48 hours unless they are claimed by the top team in waiver order.
Adam Johnson: Former fifth overall pick Thomas Robinson has signed an @nbagleague contract and is eligible to be claimed off waivers league source tells @2Ways10Days. Robinson last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2016-17 season.
Adam Johnson: NBA veteran Jarrett Jack has signed a @nbagleague contract and is eligible to be claimed off waivers league source tells @Adam Johnson.
Bill Oram: The South Bay Lakers are adding veteran NBA big man Spencer Hawes after he signed into the G League
Adam Johnson: NBA veteran Spencer Hawes has signed a G League contract and is available to be claimed off waivers league source tells @2Ways10Days
Adam Johnson: Former Memphis Grizzlies first round draft pick Jordan Adams has signed a G League contract source tells @2Ways10Days
Adam Johnson: Former NBA first round pick and Syracuse alum Chris McCullough has signed a G League contract and is eligible to be claimed off waivers, league source tells @Adam Johnson
Joe Truck: Per press release, the Drive have released Joe Kilgore and resigned Zach Lofton. Lofton was released following the Pistons dissolving his 2-way deal.
Okaro White, the 6’8” Brooklyn-born forward who’s played 44 NBA games over the last three years, has signed with the Long Island Nets, the team announced. Long Island acquired his G League rights last year and he became available when he was waived by the Wizards two weeks ago.
Gary Washburn: Former first-round pick Archie Goodwin has returned from China and joined G-League Maine. The Red Claws acquired his rights in the offseason. #Celtics
Adam Johnson: The @CapitalCityGoGo have reacquired Chasson Randle, and have waived Devin Sweetney, the team announced today.
The Maine Red Claws, presented by Unum, announced that Andrew White has signed a contract with the NBA G League, and will return to the Maine Red Claws as a Returning Player.
Adam Johnson: RGV Vipers alum Chinanu Onuaku has signed a G League contract according to a league source. He will be draft eligible on Saturday.
Adam Johnson: After being waived by the Bulls earlier this week, Antonius Cleveland has signed a G League contract according to a league source. His rights are with the Santa Cruz Warriors. A nice addition after losing Tyler Ulis to a two-way to the same Bulls.
Adam Johnson: NBA veteran DeJuan Blair has signed a G League contract and will be eligible for Saturday’s @nbagleague draft according to a league source. Blair last played in the G League during 2016-17 season averaging 10.9 pts, 5.9 rebs in just under 20 mins per game.
Adam Johnson: NBA veteran Hakim Warrick has signed a G League contract according to a league source. He will be eligible for this Saturday’s @nbagleague draft.
Adam Johnson: Bazley would be G League Draft eligible in October. He would not be NBA draft eligible until he turns 19 which would be after the NBAGL season. He would not be call-up eligible.
Darius Bazley answered that question Wednesday, by decomitting to Syracuse and declaring for the 2018–19 NBA G League season instead via Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. According to league sources, others McDonald’s All-Americans are also considering the jump to the G League as well but have remained undecided about the venture.
Iowa Wolves head coach Scott Roth, however, doesn’t see it as a positive addition to the G League. “I think it’d be disastrous,” Roth told 2 Ways & 10 Days last week when the Wolves visited Santa Cruz. “I think at the end of the day, and I’ve said this before, (G League) is the toughest league in the world.”
Scott Roth: “It’s tougher than the NBA, tougher than Europe. There’s just so many things constantly going on down here. You got a bunch of guys with a bunch of different agendas, you’ve got agents telling guys what they want, you got teams telling them what they want. And so you’re going to get a 17, 18-year old kid and throw them in this environment with 26, 27-year old men who have a different agenda and try to manage a kid, and it’s already hard enough to manage young kids with one year of college experience.”
McDonald’s All American and Syracuse commit Darius Bazley — a projected top-10 selection in the 2019 NBA draft — has decided to turn professional and plans to sign in the NBA G League, Bazley told Yahoo Sports. Bazley, 17, told Yahoo Sports he has decommitted from Syracuse and will play in the G League after discussing several options with his mother, Lynnita Bazley, close family members and Princeton (Cincinnati) High School coach Steve Wright. Several players have set a trend of leaving collegiate commitments to play overseas, but Bazley’s decision to bypass the one-and-done format for the G League is unprecedented.
“This is a life-changing decision,” Bazley, one of the top players in the Class of 2018, told Yahoo Sports. “I put a lot of thinking into this with my mom and close circle, especially sitting down with her. It’s just like making the decision to which college you want to go to. Me and her did some talking, and I prayed on it. I talked to my high school coach, Steve, who played overseas, and then I talked to a couple of guys in the G League who have experience. Ultimately, playing professional basketball has always been my dream. It’s always going to be the dream goal, always going to be the goal until I achieve it. This is going to put me one step closer to doing so.
“The G League will have the most to offer, considering that is the development league for the NBA,” he continued. “I will get more out of that than going overseas. The G League is the closest thing to the NBA. I see most guys now are spending time in the G League even after they went to school and the draft, so this gives me the chance to accelerate the process. There have been a lot of successful guys who have been brought up in the G League, and I’m confident that I will be one of them. I’m self-motivated because I know this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. This is how I want to make a living. This is how I want to provide for my family, and provide for my love of basketball. I’m not playing any games with this. I’m attacking this straight forward. I’m not maneuvering around this, take any side steps. I’m taking this head on. This is the decision that I made, and I know it will work. I know what I’m capable of doing, and I’m going to do just that.”
NBA executives believe he can be one of the best players in the 2019 draft. At 6-foot-9, Bazley has the potential to be a dynamic playmaker, ball-handler in the open floor and defensive force. Bazley turns 18 in June and will then be eligible to formally sign a G League contract in September and enter the league’s annual draft in October.
Adam Johnson: Less exposure in the G League for 18 year olds? Perhaps. But I think it's the type of exposure that matters. For 18 year olds, you're playing in front of scouts every night.
Adam Johnson: NBA Veteran Willie Warren has signed a G League contract, league sources tell @Adam Johnson. Warren last played in the CBA for the Shanxi Brave Dragons.
The Agua Caliente Clippers acquired guard Tim Quarterman from the available player pool, per the NBA G League official website.
The Santa Cruz Warriors are signing former first-round pick Terrence Jones, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal to add the 25-year-old forward won’t be official later this week.
The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, added NBA veteran Shannon Brown to its roster while Xavier Munford plays for Team USA during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas Qualifiers.
Up to 129 players were cut during training camp last month. So far, 120 have already found a new destination. In all but 10 cases, that new home was located in North America. That’s a paltry 8.3 percent of the total. That number may grow a bit as the season progresses, but there’s no question in the last few years there’s a pattern of players passing more and more on moving overseas to try their luck Stateside – most of the times in the G League.
“The NBA has put a tremendous amount of resources into the G League,” agent Mark Bartelstein said. “The G League is being run much more professionally than ever before. The teams are investing much more money in trying to develop players there.” The players have more hope that they are going to be discovered or scouted in the D-League now than they were seven or eight years ago.”
Chris Reichert: The Wisconsin Herd have acquired former NBA guard Shannon Brown from the player pool, per a league source #GLeague
Chris Reichert: The Iowa Wolves have acquired Perry Jones III as a returning player. They also waived Tony Parker #GLeague
Ian Begley: Jeremy Evans is joining the Erie Bayhawks of G-League, league sources tell ESPN. He won the NBA’s Slam Dunk contest in 2012, and has played with Jazz and Mavs.
Adam Johnson: Joel Bolomboy has signed a G League contract and is eligible for Saturday's draft, according to league sources.
Chris Reichert: Former Knick Cleanthony Early has signed a G League contract (RR w/Santa Cruz Warriors), per a source
David 'Dubi' Pick: Source: 2018 NBA draft prospect Darin Johnson has withdrawn from CSUN and signed in the G-League.