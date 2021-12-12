USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Langston Galloway to play in Hawks' G League affiliate team

2 hours ago via ChrisKirschner

4 weeks ago via JShawNBA
Norvel Pelle to the G League
JD Shaw: Free agent Norvel Pelle has signed a contract in the NBA G League and will join the Cleveland Charge, affiliate of the Cavaliers, source tells @HoopsRumors. Pelle’s returning rights are with the team.
1 month ago via JShawNBA
Kosta Koufos to G League Ignite team
JD Shaw: The G League Ignite has added Kosta Koufos and Kevin Murphy. They join Dakarai Allen, Jessie Govan, Amauri Hardy, Pooh Jeter, Amir Johnson and Malik Pope as the team’s eight veterans.
1 month ago via omarisankofa
Omari Sanfoka II: The Motor City Cruise have acquired returning rights to former MSU big man Deyonta Davis in exchange for a 2023 third-round G League draft pick, the team just announced
1 month ago via Grand Rapids Drive
Lance Stephenson joins Nuggets' G-League affiliate
1 month ago via G League
The Maine Celtics, presented by Unum, announced today the addition of Deng Adel to the training camp roster. Adel, a 6-7 product of Louisville, joins Maine with both NBA and NBA G League experience. While on a Two-Way contract, Adel played in 19 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season, averaging 1.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 10.2 minutes per game.
1 month ago via JShawNBA
G League Ignite add Pooh Jeter, Amir Johnson to roster
1 month ago via Rylan_Stiles
2 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on drafting Brandon Knight for G League team: He has a lot to offer
2 months ago via ByJayKing
Jay King: The Maine Celtics announced their training camp roster, which includes Ryan Arcidiacono, Juwan Morgan, Luke Kornet, Theo Pinson, Chris Clemons, Sam Hauser (two-way), Brodric Thomas (two-way) and local D3 legend Eric Demers, among others.
2 months ago via Twitter
Birmingham Squadron: WELCOME, JOE YOUNG! The Birmingham Squadron have acquired G Joe Young from the Stockton Kings in exchange for Devearl Ramsey and the Squadron’s second-round pick in the 2022-23 NBA G League Draft.
2 months ago via hmfaigen
35-year-old Andre Ingram returns to Lakers' G League affiliate
2 months ago via TheSteinLine
Lance Stephenson joining Nuggets G League team?
2 months ago via DWolfsonKSTP
Darren Wolfson: Former Cretin-Derham Hall and #Gophers star (and #Timberwolves draft pick) Daniel Oturu will continue his pro career playing for the Windy City #Bulls in the G League.
2 months ago via James_HamNBCS
2 months ago via G League
Lakers' affiliate trades G League draft first overall pick for Frank Mason
In a three-team trade, South Bay has acquired the returning player rights to 2020 G League MVP Frank Mason III while sending the returning player rights to Reggie Hearn and a second-round pick in the 2021 Draft to the Memphis Hustle and a first-round pick in the 2021 Draft to the Delaware Blue Coats.
2 months ago via gleague.nba.com
Fanbo Zeng, a top international prospect from China, has signed to play with NBA G League Ignite, NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced today. A native of Harbin, China, Fanbo was among ESPN’s top-ranked forwards in the class of 2022.
2 months ago via hoopshype
Jorge Sierra: Romeao Ferguson of Lipscomb University is signing a contract in the NBA G League with the Lakeland Magic (Orlando's affiliate), per his agent Daniel Green of @GreenSportsMgmt. The 6-foot-5 Ferguson was named A-Sun Newcomer of the Year last season.
2 months ago via Schultz_Report
Jordan Schultz: Source: Kyree Walker has signed with the #Wizards’ G-League team. Based on performance, Walker will have the opportunity to earn a two-way deal.
2 months ago via hoopshype
Jorge Sierra: Center Loudon Love of Wright State University is signing in the NBA G League. Love will enter the NBA G League Draft, per his agent Daniel Green of @GreenSportsMgmt. Love, who averaged 16.6 ppg and 10.1 rpg last season, is a two-time Horizon League Player of the Year.
2 months ago via ShamsCharania
LiAngelo Ball to sign G League contract
Shams Charania: After playing for the Hornets in Summer League, LiAngelo Ball is signing a contract in the NBA G League, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ball will enter the Oct. 23 Draft, where he could be candidate for Charlotte’s Greensboro affiliate.
2 months ago via TheSteinLine
Kosta Koufos joining G League Ignite
Marc Stein: Kosta Koufos, the 11-year veteran NBA center, is signing with the Ignite select team in the @nbagleague, league sources say. Koufos had multiple European offers but will join the Ignite instead.
2 months ago via AdamZagoria
Adam Zagoria: Former @BluejayMBB G @Marcus Zegarowski Will play with the Nets G League team, per source
4 months ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Dakota Mathias joining G League Ignite
The G League Ignite agreed to a deal with Dakota Mathias, a league source told HoopsHype. Mathias was a member of Team USA’s AmeriCup qualifying roster and spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers as a two-way player last season.
7 months ago via ShamsCharania
7 months ago via ShamsCharania
10 months ago via canton.gleague.nba.com
Marques Bolden back to the G League
10 months ago via JShawNBA
JD Shaw: The Rio Grande Valley Vipers announce they have added Brodric Thomas, who was recently waived by the Rockets.
10 months ago via JShawNBA
Sixers' G League affiliate acquires Jordan Bone
JD Shaw: The Delaware Blue Coats have acquired Jordan Bone and a 2021-22 third-round pick from the Lakeland Magic in exchange for the returning player rights to J.P. Macura, the returning player rights to Doral Moore and a 2021-22 second-round pick, team says.
11 months ago via Twitter
Erie BayHawks: Breaking News: We've acquired guard Jacob Evans & forward Omari Spellman. Read more here: https://tinyurl.com/y4x8suuw
11 months ago via AdamZagoria
Adam Zagoria: Former @NovaMBB big man Omari Spellman will play in the G league bubble with the New Orleans G League squad from Erie, per league source. He was in camp with the @New York Knicks
11 months ago via Carchia
Jalen Adams joining Pelicans' G League team
11 months ago via espn_macmahon
11 months ago via ShamsCharania
Allonzo Trier signing G League deal
11 months ago via realcommonname
Festus Ezeli, Mario Chalmers both sign G League contracts
11 months ago via realcommonname
Adam Johnson: Another name that has signed a G League contract, Mario Chalmers according to a league source.
11 months ago via ShamsCharania
LiAngelo Ball signing G League deal
Shams Charania: LiAngelo Ball has signed a contract in the NBA G League to play in the bubble, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
12 months ago via TheSteinLine
12 months ago via Brendon Kleen @ Uproxx
In order to give NBA teams that option once again in 2021, the league will allow G League franchises to designate one “NBA Vet Selection” who has five or more years of NBA experience to play in the Bubble with their team, Givony reported.
12 months ago via realcommonname
12 months ago via wcgoldberg
Wes Goldberg: Can confirm that Jeremy Lin will be signed, waived and then added to the Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. Not eligible for a two-way, so this does not impact that final spot. Warriors still have 13 players on guaranteed deals.
1 year ago via TheSteinLine
Skal Labissiere heading to the G League
1 year ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Sources: Princepal Singh — a 6-10 forward from India — has signed a contract in the NBA G League to train and play alongside the pro path team. Singh will be the first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a pro deal and first NBA Academy graduate to sign in G League.
2 years ago via Jarvis Greer @ wmcactionnews5.com
The NBA G League is not done going after top high school talent. Kylin Chandler confirms his son, Briarcrest 5-Star Guard Kennedy Chandler was contacted by the NBA’s developmental league last month about joining them after he graduates.
2 years ago via Shotgun Spratling @ 247Sports
G League approached top prospect Evan Mobley
USC signee Evan Mobley had also been previously approached by the G League with “an awesome package,” sources told 247Sports. The Temecula (Calif.) Rancho Christian big man is the No. 1 prospect in the nation — the first time USC has ever signed the country’s top recruit — and expected to be the cornerstone of the Trojans’ 2020-21 roster following the departures of five seniors and likely top 10 pick Onyeka Okongwu.
2 years ago via Shotgun Spratling @ 247Sports
2 years ago via JShawNBA
Jordan Bell to G League
JD Shaw: Former Warriors forward Jordan Bell has signed a contract in the NBA G League. Bell was waived by the Grizzlies earlier this month.
2 years ago via G League
2 years ago via Twitter
Ridiculous Upside: The Stockton Kings have acquired former Grizzlies forward Jarell Martin off waivers, according to the G League's transactions page.
2 years ago via JShawNBA
JD Shaw: Former Pacers center Ike Anigbogu has been acquired by the Erie BayHawks, NBA G League affiliate of the Pelicans. The 21-year-old Anigbogu was drafted 47th overall by Indiana back in 2017.
2 years ago via JShawNBA
JD Shaw: Ivan Rabb has been re-acquired by the Westchester Knicks. New York waived the 22-year-old big man earlier this month.
2 years ago via G League
2 years ago via JShawNBA
JD Shaw: Veteran center Willie Reed has signed an NBA G League contract and will be acquired by the Salt Lake City Stars as a returning player. Reed, 29, parted ways with Olympiacos earlier in the month.
2 years ago via G League
2 years ago via G League
Jarrett Jack back to the G League
The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has acquired 13-year NBA veteran Jarrett Jack via returning player rights. Jack was previously acquired by the Skyforce on March 5, 2019 and appeared in one game last season, tallying 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds before suffering a season-ending injury.
2 years ago via JShawNBA
JD Shaw: NBA G League: Former Hawks forward Justin Anderson has been acquired off waivers by the Raptors 905.
3 years ago via AdamJ_NBAGL
Adam Johnson: The @Maine Red Claws have claimed Thomas Robinson off waivers according to a league source. Interesting though, the G League awarded Maine Robinson a day too early. Players must remain on waivers for 48 hours unless they are claimed by the top team in waiver order.
3 years ago via AdamJ_NBAGL
Adam Johnson: Former fifth overall pick Thomas Robinson has signed an @nbagleague contract and is eligible to be claimed off waivers league source tells @2Ways10Days. Robinson last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2016-17 season.
3 years ago via AdamJ_NBAGL
3 years ago via AdamJ_NBAGL
Adam Johnson: NBA veteran Jarrett Jack has signed a @nbagleague contract and is eligible to be claimed off waivers league source tells @Adam Johnson.
3 years ago via billoram
Bill Oram: The South Bay Lakers are adding veteran NBA big man Spencer Hawes after he signed into the G League
3 years ago via AdamJ_NBAGL
Adam Johnson: NBA veteran Spencer Hawes has signed a G League contract and is available to be claimed off waivers league source tells @2Ways10Days
3 years ago via AdamJ_NBAGL
Adam Johnson: Former Memphis Grizzlies first round draft pick Jordan Adams has signed a G League contract source tells @2Ways10Days
3 years ago via AdamJ_NBAGL
Adam Johnson: Former NBA first round pick and Syracuse alum Chris McCullough has signed a G League contract and is eligible to be claimed off waivers, league source tells @Adam Johnson
3 years ago via Twitter
Joe Truck: Per press release, the Drive have released Joe Kilgore and resigned Zach Lofton. Lofton was released following the Pistons dissolving his 2-way deal.
3 years ago via NetsDaily
Okaro White, the 6’8” Brooklyn-born forward who’s played 44 NBA games over the last three years, has signed with the Long Island Nets, the team announced. Long Island acquired his G League rights last year and he became available when he was waived by the Wizards two weeks ago.
3 years ago via GwashburnGlobe
Gary Washburn: Former first-round pick Archie Goodwin has returned from China and joined G-League Maine. The Red Claws acquired his rights in the offseason. #Celtics
3 years ago via AdamJ_NBAGL
Adam Johnson: The @CapitalCityGoGo have reacquired Chasson Randle, and have waived Devin Sweetney, the team announced today.
3 years ago via G League
3 years ago via G League
3 years ago via AdamJ_NBAGL
Adam Johnson: RGV Vipers alum Chinanu Onuaku has signed a G League contract according to a league source. He will be draft eligible on Saturday.
3 years ago via AdamJ_NBAGL
Adam Johnson: After being waived by the Bulls earlier this week, Antonius Cleveland has signed a G League contract according to a league source. His rights are with the Santa Cruz Warriors. A nice addition after losing Tyler Ulis to a two-way to the same Bulls.
3 years ago via AdamJ_NBAGL
Adam Johnson: NBA veteran DeJuan Blair has signed a G League contract and will be eligible for Saturday’s @nbagleague draft according to a league source. Blair last played in the G League during 2016-17 season averaging 10.9 pts, 5.9 rebs in just under 20 mins per game.
3 years ago via AdamJ_NBAGL
Adam Johnson: NBA veteran Hakim Warrick has signed a G League contract according to a league source. He will be eligible for this Saturday’s @nbagleague draft.
4 years ago via AdamJ_NBAGL
4 years ago via 2 Ways & 10 Days
Darius Bazley answered that question Wednesday, by decomitting to Syracuse and declaring for the 2018–19 NBA G League season instead via Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. According to league sources, others McDonald’s All-Americans are also considering the jump to the G League as well but have remained undecided about the venture.
4 years ago via 2 Ways & 10 Days
Iowa Wolves head coach Scott Roth, however, doesn’t see it as a positive addition to the G League. “I think it’d be disastrous,” Roth told 2 Ways & 10 Days last week when the Wolves visited Santa Cruz. “I think at the end of the day, and I’ve said this before, (G League) is the toughest league in the world.”
4 years ago via 2 Ways & 10 Days
Scott Roth: “It’s tougher than the NBA, tougher than Europe. There’s just so many things constantly going on down here. You got a bunch of guys with a bunch of different agendas, you’ve got agents telling guys what they want, you got teams telling them what they want. And so you’re going to get a 17, 18-year old kid and throw them in this environment with 26, 27-year old men who have a different agenda and try to manage a kid, and it’s already hard enough to manage young kids with one year of college experience.”
4 years ago via Yahoo! Sports
McDonald’s All American and Syracuse commit Darius Bazley — a projected top-10 selection in the 2019 NBA draft — has decided to turn professional and plans to sign in the NBA G League, Bazley told Yahoo Sports. Bazley, 17, told Yahoo Sports he has decommitted from Syracuse and will play in the G League after discussing several options with his mother, Lynnita Bazley, close family members and Princeton (Cincinnati) High School coach Steve Wright. Several players have set a trend of leaving collegiate commitments to play overseas, but Bazley’s decision to bypass the one-and-done format for the G League is unprecedented.
4 years ago via Yahoo! Sports
“This is a life-changing decision,” Bazley, one of the top players in the Class of 2018, told Yahoo Sports. “I put a lot of thinking into this with my mom and close circle, especially sitting down with her. It’s just like making the decision to which college you want to go to. Me and her did some talking, and I prayed on it. I talked to my high school coach, Steve, who played overseas, and then I talked to a couple of guys in the G League who have experience. Ultimately, playing professional basketball has always been my dream. It’s always going to be the dream goal, always going to be the goal until I achieve it. This is going to put me one step closer to doing so.
4 years ago via Yahoo! Sports
“The G League will have the most to offer, considering that is the development league for the NBA,” he continued. “I will get more out of that than going overseas. The G League is the closest thing to the NBA. I see most guys now are spending time in the G League even after they went to school and the draft, so this gives me the chance to accelerate the process. There have been a lot of successful guys who have been brought up in the G League, and I’m confident that I will be one of them. I’m self-motivated because I know this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. This is how I want to make a living. This is how I want to provide for my family, and provide for my love of basketball. I’m not playing any games with this. I’m attacking this straight forward. I’m not maneuvering around this, take any side steps. I’m taking this head on. This is the decision that I made, and I know it will work. I know what I’m capable of doing, and I’m going to do just that.”
4 years ago via Yahoo! Sports
NBA executives believe he can be one of the best players in the 2019 draft. At 6-foot-9, Bazley has the potential to be a dynamic playmaker, ball-handler in the open floor and defensive force. Bazley turns 18 in June and will then be eligible to formally sign a G League contract in September and enter the league’s annual draft in October.
4 years ago via AdamJ_NBAGL
4 years ago via AdamJ_NBAGL
Adam Johnson: Less exposure in the G League for 18 year olds? Perhaps. But I think it's the type of exposure that matters. For 18 year olds, you're playing in front of scouts every night.
4 years ago via AdamJ_NBAGL
Adam Johnson: NBA Veteran Willie Warren has signed a G League contract, league sources tell @Adam Johnson. Warren last played in the CBA for the Shanxi Brave Dragons.
4 years ago via Sportando
4 years ago via USA Today Sports
Terrence Jones D-League bound
The Santa Cruz Warriors are signing former first-round pick Terrence Jones, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal to add the 25-year-old forward won’t be official later this week.
4 years ago via NBA.com
The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, added NBA veteran Shannon Brown to its roster while Xavier Munford plays for Team USA during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas Qualifiers.
4 years ago via HoopsHype
Up to 129 players were cut during training camp last month. So far, 120 have already found a new destination. In all but 10 cases, that new home was located in North America. That’s a paltry 8.3 percent of the total. That number may grow a bit as the season progresses, but there’s no question in the last few years there’s a pattern of players passing more and more on moving overseas to try their luck Stateside – most of the times in the G League.
4 years ago via HoopsHype
“The NBA has put a tremendous amount of resources into the G League,” agent Mark Bartelstein said. “The G League is being run much more professionally than ever before. The teams are investing much more money in trying to develop players there.” The players have more hope that they are going to be discovered or scouted in the D-League now than they were seven or eight years ago.”
4 years ago via Chris_Reichert
4 years ago via Chris_Reichert
Chris Reichert: The Wisconsin Herd have acquired former NBA guard Shannon Brown from the player pool, per a league source #GLeague
4 years ago via TomMoorePhilly
4 years ago via Chris_Reichert
Chris Reichert: The Iowa Wolves have acquired Perry Jones III as a returning player. They also waived Tony Parker #GLeague
4 years ago via IanBegley
Ian Begley: Jeremy Evans is joining the Erie Bayhawks of G-League, league sources tell ESPN. He won the NBA’s Slam Dunk contest in 2012, and has played with Jazz and Mavs.
4 years ago via Gigantes del Basket
4 years ago via Twitter
4 years ago via Twitter
4 years ago via Chris_Reichert
Chris Reichert: Former Knick Cleanthony Early has signed a G League contract (RR w/Santa Cruz Warriors), per a source
4 years ago via IAmDPick

December 12, 2021 | 2:02 pm EST Update
December 12, 2021 | 1:33 pm EST Update
