The Mavs guard and podcast host had Steph Curry’s longtime Golden State Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala on as a guest on The Old Man and the Three. The former NBA Finals MVP detailed what makes Curry such down-to-earth superstar. “Demarcus Cousins, when he was with us, one random day he was like ‘Yo are you real?’ to Steph. He (Curry) was like ‘What are you talking about?’” Iguodala said. “He (Cousins) was like, ‘Bro you’re the best player in the league, bro you don’t get mad about nothing? You don’t ask for nothing? You don’t want any special treatment?’ Like he don’t ask for anything. He (Curry) was like ‘Nah, I’m one of the guys.’”