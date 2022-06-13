Leonard Miller has made the decision to pull out of the draft and join the G-League Ignite squad for next season, HoopsHype has learned. He had a last-minute change of heart leading up to his decision the last couple of days.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 13, 2022 | 3:24 pm EDT Update
Bradley Beal wanting to remain in Washington for the rest of his career?
I’ve heard a rumble or two in recent months from parties hopeful of luring Bradley Beal away from Washington that Beal is known for saying, in essence, that he wants to be the Dirk Nowitzki of the Wizards in terms of playing only for the franchise that drafted him No. 3 overall in 2012.
Myles Turner not interested in an extension this offseason?
The Pacers are hopeful about Turner’s long-term prospects in Indiana after trading away Domantas Sabonis. Yet I’m told there is a scenario I need to add to the range of possibilities for Turner as he heads into an offseason expected to feature contract extension talks: Word is he might seek to play out the final season of his contract valued at $18 million.
Alex Kennedy: This season, @Stephen Curry-related content has generated 1.4 billion views across the @NBA’s social platforms, which is almost double the second-highest player (Ja Morant, 791 million). During the playoffs, Curry has generated 400 million views — by far the most of any player.
June 13, 2022 | 2:45 pm EDT Update
Suns to engage in sign-and-trade talks for Deandre Ayton?
What seems clear, with less than three weeks to go until free agency commences June 30, is that Phoenix is increasingly expected to engage in serious sign-and-trade talks centered around Ayton, with external skepticism only rising regarding the Suns’ willingness to make a hefty long-term investment in their center.
Who is the most prominent player likely to switch teams this offseason? I fumbled for the answer when I was asked on the spot, but I’ve since borrowed the excellent framing of the question in question for use when I speak with representatives from other teams. The name most cited when I ask: Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton. It’s Ayton ahead of Utah’s Rudy Gobert, Detroit’s Jerami Grant, Atlanta’s John Collins and Toronto’s OG Anunoby, as well as the stars whose current teams can significantly outbid the field in free agency, most notably Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Washington’s Bradley Beal.
If Utah ends up interviewing more than 20 candidates for its coaching vacancy, no one in the coaching community will be surprised. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge loves intel and will surely amass plenty by the time Utah names its successor to Quin Snyder. Utah’s only known candidates with NBA head coaching experience on a list already in the teens are Terry Stotts and Frank Vogel.
Will health and a coaching change be enough for the Los Angeles Lakers to rebound from a disastrous season? We may find out soon enough as sources close to the team, along with several competing executives, believe the Lakers are operating as if Russell Westbrook will be on the roster to start next season.
Teams seeking a starting center may include the Toronto Raptors, Pistons, Trail Blazers and Hornets. Some sources believe the San Antonio Spurs (Jakob Poeltl), Chicago Bulls (Nikola Vucevic), Hawks (Clint Capela, John Collins), Pacers (Turner) or even Kings (Richaun Holmes, Harrison Barnes) could look to swap out existing players for one of the top available centers via trade.