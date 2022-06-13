This season, @StephenCurry30-related content has generated 1.4 billion views across the @NBA's social platforms, which is almost double the second-highest player (Ja Morant, 791 million).

During the playoffs, Curry has generated 400 million views — by far the most of any player. pic.twitter.com/ZKupdTrYti

— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 13, 2022