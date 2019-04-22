USA Today Sports

Lloyd Pierce added as assistant coach for Team USA

Tim Reynolds: USA Basketball announces that Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce will assist Gregg Popovich at the FIBA World Cup this summer. Pierce replaces Indiana’s Nate McMillan, who has scheduling conflicts. Other assistants: Steve Kerr and Jay Wright.

The FBI is investigating whether the longtime business manager of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball and his family defrauded them of millions of dollars, according to two law enforcement officials. Until recently, Ball said he and his family had no idea that Gregory Alan Foster, who he described as “like my second dad,” had served time in federal prison for taking part in a scheme that deprived investors of $3.735 million.
Authorities say the investigation is focused on allegations included in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court this month by Lonzo Ball and Big Baller Brand. The suit alleges Foster took more than $1.5 million out of the company’s bank accounts and accepted “substantial undisclosed referral fees” from at least eight loans he arranged on behalf of the company.
