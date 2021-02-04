All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Lloyd Pierce calls Jazz the best team the Hawks have faced shares share tweet pin sms send email 6 hours ago – via Twitter tribjazz Eric Walden: Lloyd Pierce on the Jazz: “They’re the best team we’ve played this year, and I say that strongly. There’s full conviction in their style of play because of the success they’ve had. … I’m not saying they’re the best team in the NBA, but they’re the best team we’ve played.” Lloyd Pierce, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Lloyd Pierce, Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email