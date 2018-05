Lloyd Pierce gets second interview with Hawks

Cleveland outscored the Raptors by 74 with DeRozan on the floor, versus by 56 for the series. Lowry was a minus-47, which is comparatively good. As a wise NBA mind said the other day, no star in this league fears DeRozan and Lowry, and that creates a ceiling that’s hard to crack. “I always take accountability for how I play, as a leader,” said DeRozan. “Just trying to make the right plays to get a rhythm going, not just for myself but for my teammates as well. And for myself, couldn’t find a rhythm. And we couldn’t get it clicking like we did in the regular season.”