Lloyd Pierce gets second interview with Hawks

Marc J. Spears: Sixers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will meet with the Hawks for the second time about their head coach opening in Boston on Tuesday, a source told @espn @TheUndefeated.
But Lopez may well have walked into the most exciting period for the team he was traded to, the LA Lakers, since the showtime era which starred Magic Johnson, if the efforts of the owners to get superstar LeBron James and Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Paul George to the Lakers materialise. “It’s a very exciting possibility,” said Lopez, adding: “Obviously they are two supremely talented players and they have both changed the face of the teams and it is definitely going to be an interesting off season when it happens.”
VanVleet is 24, and will be among a crowd of restricted free agents who should get more attention than usual this year because so many teams are tight against the luxury tax, including Toronto. VanVleet is likely to command an offer in the $12 million-per-year range, and matching it would require the Raptors to shell out exponentially more than the contract’s value — around an extra $20 million in taxes for the first season. Center Lucas Nogueira is the only other free-agent decision to be made. He can be a restricted free agent and has a $4.1 million qualifying offer for next year.
In the Cavs’ four-game sweep over the Raptors, the East’s No. 1 seed, James was just as impressive, averaging 34 points in the four games, but his teammates’ contributions skyrocketed. Love averaged 20.5 points against Toronto, and four more Cavs joined him in averaging double digits: Kyle Korver (14.5 points), JR Smith (12.5 points), Jeff Green (12.3) and George Hill (10.3). “We talk about through the whole course of this long season just getting better, getting better,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. “Hitting our stride when the playoffs start. And the guys, we’re getting a lot of different contributions from a lot of guys. We got a lot of guys playing well, good team effort.”
“Probably it was the mental stuff, not the basketball stuff,” said Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas, asked the difference between Toronto’s regular season and playoffs. “Probably that was the mental stuff.” Asked what that meant, he said, “We’ve got to be ready to win. We’ve got to be ready to do big things. Maybe we were not ready … They wanted it more than us. That’s why.”
Cleveland outscored the Raptors by 74 with DeRozan on the floor, versus by 56 for the series. Lowry was a minus-47, which is comparatively good. As a wise NBA mind said the other day, no star in this league fears DeRozan and Lowry, and that creates a ceiling that’s hard to crack. “I always take accountability for how I play, as a leader,” said DeRozan. “Just trying to make the right plays to get a rhythm going, not just for myself but for my teammates as well. And for myself, couldn’t find a rhythm. And we couldn’t get it clicking like we did in the regular season.”
He was an All-Star back in February, but by mid-May against the Cavaliers he was benched at the end of Game 3, then got himself ejected in Game 4 for a blow to the head of Jordan Clarkson, who was on a breakaway after a steal. Already getting blown out, that was a frustration foul by DeRozan, and he deserved the ejection. It’s a blow to the head, those have been called fairly consistently all season.
Cavs GM Koby Altman intends to meet with Hood soon to discuss why he refused to go into the game and to get his side of the story, one source told The Athletic. Hood has struggled with stiffness in the past and, given how long he was sitting, the Cavs want to give him an opportunity to tell his side of the story. But according to multiple people who witnessed the exchange, this had nothing to do with stiffness and everything to do with a young player pouting.