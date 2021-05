Lloyd Pierce on being fired by the Hawks: Whatever the case may be, I’m not the first person to be fired or let go. And the team’s going on and done well. That’s happened many times before. Sometimes it’s just not the right fit sometimes it’s just not the right understanding. Sometimes the growth of the organization moves at one speed and you’re moving at a different and someone else is able to do it differently and better, or whatever the case may be. And I get that. I think as coaches we all respect one another. And I think Doc’s statements were to be a realist, but also to show support, because he understands the grind that we all go through as coaches the day-to-day part. Are you coaching minute restrictions? Are you coaching injured players? Are you coaching transactions… whatever the case may be, we know it. We know it more than the outside. And so he’s just showing his support. But he’s also saying, hey, I’ve been there. There’s other coaches that have been there. Unfortunately, that’s what we go through, but we all know it.