There’s significant pressure on Pierce to lead this team to the playoffs this season, especially with him stating in March that was the expectation — a comment that caught Hawks owner Tony Ressler by surprise, as it was not something the two had discussed. The fourth year of Pierce’s deal, a team option, has yet to be picked up. Yet after losing three straight games against perceived weaker opponents, a source with knowledge of the situation said Pierce is in no imminent danger.
For Pierce’s part, he has encouraged Young to continue growing as a vocal leader and said before the season that he felt there was progress on that pivotal front. But the basketball relationship between Young and Pierce continues to be worth monitoring, with multiple sources saying the disconnect between them remains an issue.
Pierce has received more national attention the past few weeks than he has gotten in his two seasons as coach of the Hawks. It’s much deserved, too, because he’s eloquent and thoughtful on issues that, frankly, matter more than wins and losses. He has been a fantastic leader in the Atlanta community and has tried to create real change for this city and elsewhere, too. If you haven’t read this story I wrote last week on Pierce speaking out about police brutality and systemic racism, I implore you to do so. I’m not sure if the leadership he has shown the past few weeks in the community would be enough to keep him long term (if that’s what the Hawks wanted) because, in sports, normally all that matters in keeping a job is winning and not if you’re a good person, which is unfortunate. He’s a very good coach — and one who is widely respected across the league — and I’m eager to see how he does with a better roster than what he has been given the past two seasons because he hasn’t been given a fair chance just yet.
After suffering an embarrassing 23-point loss to the lowly New York Knicks on Tuesday night and falling to dead last in the conference standings, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce is not on the hot seat, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The young Hawks gave up 143 points to a Knicks team with the worst shooting percentage in the league at 37.7, and Atlanta is now 6-22. Star point guard Trae Young called it the lowest point of the season.
The Hawks’ second-best player, forward John Collins, who is set to return next week from a 25-game suspension for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, is one of the primary factors in the organization remaining patient with Pierce.
Frustration in the locker room has been building for some time as teammates have complained to each other about selfishness, not putting in the necessary work to turn things around and players not being held accountable, sources told Yahoo Sports. A true vocal leader who commands the respect of his peers is missing from the roster, sources said.
Pierce is in his second season as head coach and his arrival came with plenty of fanfare for his previous roles in player development and relationship building with other franchises. But there is work that needs to be done to strengthen the connection with a few significant players, sources said.
January 8, 2021 | 8:43 pm EST Update
Richardson, Brunson, Finney-Smith out for Mavs due to health and safety protocols
Marc Stein: The Mavericks have listed Josh Richardson, Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith as out for Saturday’s home game against Orlando due to the league’s health and safety protocols
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis’ critical comments about the Lakers defense last night: “I felt the same exact way, but at the same time, it’s early in the season. It’s a process. We’re learning a new group and we’re evolving as a team.”
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Kyle Kuzma: “Kuz is an extremely versatile player. That’s what we love about him. … the versatility he brings to the table has been invaluable for us so far.”
Mike Trudell: Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Dennis Schroder, whom he coached the last two years in OKC: “I thought he was incredibly valuable to us. He’s obviously capable of being a starter. Highly competitive, smart basketball player, continues to get better.”
Drew Shiller: Steve Kerr on the Warriors: “We’re all very excited about this roster. We feel like our ceiling is a lot higher than where we are right now.”
Mirjam Swanson: Kerr on any COVID-related logistical issues the Warriors have faced: “Knock on wood, we have not had any issues since training camp, we are constantly reminding everyone on our team and our staff to continue to be smart.”
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry will play tonight vs Clippers. Andrew Wiggins will test his quad out pregame before deciding. Took a knee to the quad last game.
January 8, 2021 | 8:35 pm EST Update
Seven 76ers players questionable after Seth Curry's positive test
Shams Charania: 76ers’ players currently listed questionable for Saturday vs. Denver due to health and safety protocols: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Vincent Poirier, Paul Reed