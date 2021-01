Pierce has received more national attention the past few weeks than he has gotten in his two seasons as coach of the Hawks. It’s much deserved, too, because he’s eloquent and thoughtful on issues that, frankly, matter more than wins and losses. He has been a fantastic leader in the Atlanta community and has tried to create real change for this city and elsewhere, too. If you haven’t read this story I wrote last week on Pierce speaking out about police brutality and systemic racism, I implore you to do so. I’m not sure if the leadership he has shown the past few weeks in the community would be enough to keep him long term (if that’s what the Hawks wanted) because, in sports, normally all that matters in keeping a job is winning and not if you’re a good person, which is unfortunate. He’s a very good coach — and one who is widely respected across the league — and I’m eager to see how he does with a better roster than what he has been given the past two seasons because he hasn’t been given a fair chance just yet.