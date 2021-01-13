Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says he is self-isolating in a hotel room right now, due to contact-tracing. He didn’t give a time period of how long he has to isolate, just says it’s until the league tells him. Says he has tested negative.
Shams Charania: 16 new NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus out of 497 tested since Jan. 6, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Connor Letourneau: Damion Lee on Eric Paschall's false-positive coronavirus test: "This virus is nothing to play with, whether it's a false-positive or an actual positive. ... It'll be great having EP back out there tomorrow."
Aaron Gordon: It’s starting to get janky... I’d be cool with a bubble if it was in the Bahamas or Hawaii and we got to bring our family/wife or girlfriend
What if players volunteered at the many public distributions centers that are being arranged throughout the country and received the vaccine in that setting while encouraging the masses to do the same along the way? A source with knowledge of the call with team presidents said UCLA was the possible site mentioned, but that sort of approach could gain traction. According to a Pew poll of 12,648 people conducted from Nov. 18-29, just 42 percent of Black people intended to get the vaccine when it became available. It has been chronicled and analyzed that many in the Black community are known to be distrustful of vaccines, in large part because of the shameful history of the Tuskegee syphilis experiment.
The potential thinking here isn’t hard to understand: The sight of the world’s most famous basketball players — the large majority of whom are Black — getting the vaccine while sharing productive vaccine messaging could go a long way toward aiding that cause. With President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20, a source said league officials have been in touch with the incoming administration’s transition team about how the NBA might be able to help.
Malone’s Nuggets were inside the bubble until the Western Conference finals were over. He argued publicly for coaches to be able to welcome families — a luxury the players enjoyed far, far earlier than coaches. There is no bubble now because the isolation was too much for everybody involved. League officials resist even the idea of a shutdown or pause right now. They want to plow ahead and get this season over, so the next one (with fans allowed in) can start on time. But to hear Malone warm to the idea of a bubble is an indicator of just how difficult it is navigating a season outside of one in this pandemic.
“Do I think it’s worthwhile?” Donovan said. “I think it’s worthwhile as long as the people still making those decisions feel very comfortable about the safety measures and protocols being in place to try to protect everybody as best as possible. And I think everybody is kind of putting their trust in the doctors, in the medical experts.”
“What we’re missing in this is COVID created this, but the concern is not COVID now,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “The concern is injuries, because guys are playing so many minutes because we don’t have enough guys. If I was deciding games in that way, I would be very careful if I’m the league, because you don’t want that to happen either.”
Thunder guard George Hill pushed back against the stricter COVID-19 safety protocols the NBA announced Tuesday, wondering why the season would continue if such measures were necessary. “I’m a grown man, so I’m gonna do what I wanna do,” Hill said after the Thunder’s 112-102 loss to the Spurs. “If I wanna go see my family, I’m gonna go see my family. They can’t tell me I have to stay in the room 24/7. If it’s that serious then maybe we shouldn’t be playing. It’s life. No one’s gonna be able to just cancel their whole life for this game.”
Farbod Esnaashari: Everyone is paying attention to George Hill's quote, but should pay attention to Shai: "If it means I have to wear a mask on the bench the whole time, it is what it is and I'm gonna do it. I want to get back to normal living, and whatever it takes to get back, I'm going to do it
Harrison Faigen: Kyle Kuzma isn't overly enthused by the idea of going back to the bubble, but made it seem like he'd be willing if necessary. "Obviously that would be a last resort type of deal... But this team, this organization, if a championship is on the line, that's what we're going to do"
Adrian Wojnarowski: On @Sportscenter reporting on why — so far — the NBA isn’t pausing the season.
Harrison Feigan: "That's the hope, obviously," Marc Gasol, when asked if he thinks the NBA can make it through the season. "Hopefully we can get through this month and then we'll go from there."
Mike Trudell: Marc Gasol said he understands and respects the tighter policies as the NBA tries to minimize risk during the ongoing pandemic: “It’s for the best of everyone. We understand that."
Kendra Andrews: Malone says it's not surprising the league updated its covid protocols. He says he wants hopes for greater commitment to those rules moving forward. "Hopefully these new protocols will allow us to see less players and teams affected by covid."
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on the enhanced COVID protocols: "I think everybody's got to be committed to that and stop thinking about themselves and think about the collective good of their teams and the entire NBA." "None of us want to see the season stopped."
Brandon Rahbar: Al Horford on the NBA’s COVID protocols: “For all of this to work, we have to continue to cooperate and do what’s asked of us. I feel like that’s the only way we can continue the season. We have to take care of ourselves. We have to be cautious.”
Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Doc Rivers on new, stricter #NBA rules: 'We just have to be more careful. ... I'm not concerned with some of the things on the floor. ... It's coming from the outside to the inside. We just have to be vigilant when we walk outside.'
Brad Townsend: Mavericks who are listed as out for tommorow's game at Charlotte due to "health and safety protocols." Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jalen Brunson. As of yesterday, four Mavericks had tested positive for COVID-19, sources told the DMN.
Shams Charania: For at least next 2 weeks, NBA players and team staff are essentially entering in-market bubbles: - Home: Remain in residence at all times (except for exercise outside, essential activities, extraordinary circumstance) - Road: Stay in hotel (unless team activity or emergency)
Adrian Wojnarowski: Among protocol changes now agreed upon: NBA players can no longer interact with non-team guests at road hotels, sources tell ESPN. Players were allowed to have guests in rooms, but that is no longer the case.
Adrian Wojnarowski: More changes to protocol, sources tell ESPN: At home, players and team staff must remain at residence except to attend team-related activities at facility orarena, exercise outside, perform essential activities or the occurrence of extraordinary circumstances.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Any person who regularly visits the inside the home of a team staff member or player for professional purposes must undergo Covid testing twice per week, sources tell ESPN.
Shams Charania: New facemask rule: All NBA players must wear masks on the bench at all times, including the locker room, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: For minimum of next two weeks, pre-game meetings in locker rooms are limited to 10 minutes -- with masks on, sources tell ESPN. All other meetings with players and team staff must be on the court, or a larger space that allows for 6-feet of social distancing.
Shams Charania: NBA players are now only allowed to elbow or fist bump when socializing pre- and post-game and maintain six feet of distance, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: League's mandating increased mask wearing for players in games, except for "cool down chairs" arranged at least 12 feet from bench and 6 feet apart. Players can go there immediately after leaving court during game, but must return to regular seat on bench wearing a mask.
Tim Reynolds: The hope is that the new rules about limiting where players go (at home and on the road) are going to only be in place for two weeks, though a source cautions, "that's probably the minimum."
TJ McBride: So it sounds like the GM meeting yesterday was largely just to reinforce protocols while discussing these few extra additions to the protocols. Frankly, it’s not enough and I hope that teams start to step in with more authority to make it clear this season is getting out of hand.
Tom Orsborn: Jakob Poeltl on the vaccine: "My initial instinct is I want to take it. I am assuming if they are available to us, they have done enough research on it and it’s safe. It’s not only for my benefit but for the benefit of everybody else as well."
Tom Orsborn: Jakob Poeltl on talk of NBA announcing even tighter COVID guidelines: "They have got the experts working. I am hoping they are being reasonable and that they are making good decisions. I think all we can really do is trust in them."
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Boston Celtics-Orlando Magic game on Wednesday is expected to be postponed, sources tell ESPN. The game is postponed, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: NBA and NBPA working through a minimum two-week window of protocol tightening that includes: *No hugging or interaction of rival players on court pre and post-game. *Reducing social interactions during games, including tapping hands during free throws.
Marc Stein: The NBA has formally opened a review of videos that appear to show the Nets' Kyrie Irving at a recent party without a mask If Irving misses any games due to what is ruled a protocols violation, he would be subject to a fine of more than $460,000 per game ... 1/72 of his salary
With his team right in the thick of things, Van Gundy, who is 61, is rightfully more concerned about everyone’s health and safety than when they’ll play a game of basketball. Here’s the full quote via Nola.com’s Christian Clark. “First of all, personally, I’m 61 year’s old. This s*** scares me. It scares me. I don’t want to get it. I’m scared of other people getting it too. I just don’t want anyone in our group or anyone else to get it.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources with @Malika_Andrews: As the NBA is expected to begin examining online videos circulating of a maskless Kyrie Irving at a family birthday party, there’s no belief that he will return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup this week.
In the videos -- which began being widely shared Monday night -- a smiling Irving is dancing with his sister Asia on a confetti-covered floor and clapping as she blows out candles. If the video is found to be recent, that behavior could be a breach of the league's coronavirus protocols. The league's COVID-19 guidelines forbid players from going to clubs, bars and lounges. They also ban attending social gatherings of more than 15 people.
Fred Katz: The Wizards have placed two players in health and safety protocols and have canceled today’s practice, they announce.
Marc Stein: The Wizards announce they have canceled today’s practice “out of an abundance of caution” after two of their players entered the league’s and safety protocols
Beal missed one game before getting cleared by negative tests and was back on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns. He poured in 34 points with nine assists and eight rebounds to lead the Wizards to victory. Afterward, he was seen wearing a mask once the final buzzer went off. Lesson learned. "It was weird," Beal said of his time off due to the league's protocol. "Last couple of days, 48 hours, was crazy. Having to stay away from everybody and quarantine with myself the last couple of days. The positive is I've been testing negative, so that's a good thing."
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams, asked if he feels safe playing right now: *Deep sigh* *Laugh* Says he feels safe, but the COVID numbers are insane right now
Quinton Mayo: “ I just listen to what the NBA tells me about the protocols and they told me that Brad can play so I’m happy.” - Scott Brooks on Health and Safety protocol in regards to Bradley Beal
The NBA called off two more games because of COVID-related and contact tracing issues on Monday, and a person with knowledge of the situation said the Miami Heat were preparing to be without “at least five" players for the next several days because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Miami scheduled a flight from Boston to Philadelphia on Monday night in advance of a game there Tuesday, but was preparing to leave some players behind because of the tracing results, said a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those details were not publicly released. The identities of those players was not revealed, and it is unclear if other members of the Heat travel party were affected. “Definitely been a unique start to the year,” Heat guard Duncan Robinson said Monday in an appearance on Reddit. “Been different challenges with all the protocols and new norms. I think the general sentiment is that everyone wants to play but also everyone wants to be safe first.”
Marc Stein: Benches, locker rooms and planes -- those are among the areas of prime concern for the NBA, sources say, in combatting COVID-19 More stringent rules and enforcement on masking, limiting in-person meetings and curbing pre- and post-game socializing are all potential measures
Kelly Iko: “We haven’t spoken about it as an organization yet.”— Rockets head coach Stephen Silas on the possibility of a league pause with rising COVID cases.
Marc J. Spears: Hawks:”Out of an abundance of caution & in consultation with state and local health officials, including infectious disease doctors from Emory, that the team will continue to play games at State Farm Arena with limited guests & now target Jan. 26 for the return of ticketed fans.”
Anthony Chiang: Can confirm that the Heat is arranging for players out because of contact tracing to be flown back to Miami on a private plane. Others who are cleared will travel to Philadelphia if enough are eligible to play tomorrow's game.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Among topics for GM call today centered on tightening protocols, sources tell ESPN: Re-examining shootarounds and practice lengths, pre-and-post game socializing on court (for example, hugs), further restrictions on restaurant dining and tighter rules on mask-wearing.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA has set a special Board of Governors meeting for Tuesday, sources tell ESPN.
The Athletic has acquired a copy of the league’s health and safety protocols. The document begins its section on contract tracing by defining “close contact,” which is what contact tracing is generally looking for. Consistent with current CDC guidance, close contacts are defined as any individual who (a) has been within six feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period (i.e., consecutively all at once or in multiple separate time blocks), starting from two days before illness onset for symptomatic individuals, and two days before specimen collection for asymptomatic individuals or (b) had direct contact with infectious secretions or excretions of the infected individual (e.g., being coughed on or bare-handed palm- to-palm handshakes or hugs).
It will likely be months until league-wide vaccinations are possible. Until then, playing- and non-playing personnel alike must navigate an imperfect set of protocols — one Adalja is skeptical could be reformed in a way that fully guarantees safety. “I don’t think you can come up with a one-size-fits-all (answer),” he says. “It’s really gonna depend upon each individual’s circumstances and what their risk tolerance will be, because no activity is going to have zero risk, unless you do it the way they did it before with the bubble.”
Alex Schiffer: Nash said he believes Kyrie Irving was tested for COVID on Sunday. Wasn't sure about today.
Barry Jackson: New Orleans-Mavs,Boston-Chicago postponed. Discussions ongoing with league&union about how to deal with growing problem, per a team source. NBA had opted not to go to 19 player roster instead of 17 (economics in play). Not sure why when MLB smartly agreed to 60 player pool in '20
Kyle Neubeck: The NBA is meeting with the NBAPA today to discuss modifying the league’s health and safety protocols, league says in a press release on postponed games
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA's general managers have a conference call set today to discuss these issues with league today too, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: As one GM tells ESPN in story: "They tell us it'll be better later in the season, but I just hope this doesn't break the league in the next few weeks."
Brian Robb: Safe to assume Celtics do not have the league minimum eight players available to play on Tuesday night due to NBA Health and Safety protocols, which led to this postponement.
Tim Bontemps: With the Celtics already having their game postponed tomorrow, their next scheduled game is at home Wednesday vs Orlando. With @Adrian Wojnarowski reporting Boston doesn't have enough players, that means additional players beyond the seven in the Health & Safety Protocols yesterday are now.
Victor Oladipo still hoping to end up in Miami?
Houston could also still flip Oladipo, who wanted out of Indiana but landed in another place he doesn’t want to be. League sources say Oladipo still hopes to find himself in Miami.
Oladipo will be one of the top unrestricted free agents on the market after the season, as noted in our HoopsHype 2021 rankings. “I’m not sure what happens there,” an Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. “They might just want to get off money, so took the expiring Oladipo to have financial flexibility next year. Or they could try to re-sign him and see him as a fit with Wall.”
Andre Drummond a goner in Cleveland?
Multiple Eastern Conference executives believe the writing is on the wall for Drummond’s future in Cleveland after the team gave up a first-round pick to acquire Allen, who is five years younger. Drummond will become an unrestricted free agent after the season. “Drummond is definitely out of Cleveland,” one Eastern Conference executive predicted. “Cleveland wouldn’t give up a first if they didn’t want Allen long-term.”
PJ Tucker on the move next?
Multiple executives believe the Rockets will eventually trade PJ Tucker by the trade deadline. “I think Houston can move PJ in a separate deal later,” one executive told HoopsHype. “He will have value in the East, especially to combat Giannis and Durant. I can see Miami going after PJ and maybe even Boston.”
The Rockets may not be done trading, either. The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported that multiple teams have inquired about lockdown defender P.J. Tucker. Two league sources tell me Tucker’s value around the league is the range of three second-round picks.
Sixers felt used by Houston
The Nets and 76ers were the two teams battling it out for Harden’s services at the end of the race, but Philly felt the Rockets were using them as leverage to extract as many assets from the Nets, Harden’s preferred destination, a league source told HoopsHype.
The inclusion of the 24-year-old Simmons did not sway the Houston Rockets away from the offer from the Brooklyn Nets, where Harden ultimately landed. “The Rockets were looking at one other serious suitor: the 76ers,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on NBA TV. “They did put Ben Simmons in their proposal. But at the end of the day, the Nets’ total offer just supplanted that.”
The “Culture Nets” are now the “Talent and Ego Nets.” Sure, it’s a new regime, but Brooklyn is once again going all-in. And it’s really championship or bust in the Durant-Irving-Harden Era. Similarly, in many ways, to the Kevin Garnett-Paul Pierce blockbuster in 2013. “They did it again,” the source said. “But these guys are younger and have a lot more gas in the tank. It’s a big deal. It’s a heckuva deal. Granted, you’ve got all the picks involved and a rookie coach.”