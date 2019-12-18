USA Today Sports

Lloyd Pierce still not on hot seat

After suffering an embarrassing 23-point loss to the lowly New York Knicks on Tuesday night and falling to dead last in the conference standings, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce is not on the hot seat, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The young Hawks gave up 143 points to a Knicks team with the worst shooting percentage in the league at 37.7, and Atlanta is now 6-22. Star point guard Trae Young called it the lowest point of the season.

Though Steven Adams later remembered putting a suit on in 2016 for Russell Westbrook’s Oklahoma Hall of Fame event — “That was probably the last time I wore like shoes and stuff,” he said — he shocked the world Wednesday, strolling through the back hallways of Chesapeake Energy Arena to the Oklahoma City Thunder locker room dressed in a blue three-piece suit, topped with a brown cabbie hat.
Every player on the Thunder roster arrived to Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies wearing a custom tailored suit, set up and paid for by Paul. He had the idea in the preseason, then brought in a tailor to fit the team a couple of games into the season. The suits finally arrived Wednesday.

“I didn’t realize how much time it takes to put on all that s—,” he said. “It’s a lot longer that I take normally. I didn’t account for it. I was just like, ‘Eh, f— this, mate.'” “A lot of buttons, a lot of weird little things,” he said. “It’s a three-piece suit, which means more buttons in this region. But it’s all pre-made Italian stuff.”
“Right now it’s a long process, it’s still ongoing,” Brown said during a roundtable discussion at Racine Correctional Institution, where the Bucks hosted a game in collaboration with the Represent Justice Campaign. “They tried to throw a few dollar amounts at me just to get me to shut up, and I really couldn’t take it because I’m not doing it for myself anymore, I’m doing it for everybody else around,” he said.
Following Wednesday’s practice, Brown reiterated his stance that this move is about more than a financial gain to him. “They tried to get me to settle for it. I feel like it was just a slap in the face and I can’t go into too many details but there’s other things that we’re trying to push,” Brown told ESPN. “The money is not the biggest concern. It’s not a priority for me. It’s the other things involved so we’re going to keep fighting.”
