NBA rumors: Lloyd Pierce to miss time for birth of child shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 hours ago – via Twitter MarcJSpears Marc J. Spears: Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce tells @TheUndefeated he is returning to Atlanta for the expected birth of his second child over the coming days. Pierce expects to miss the next two games both at Boston. Associate head coach Nate McMillan will coach in Pierce's absence.