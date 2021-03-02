Adrian Wojnarowski: Lloyd Pierce was supportive of him accepting the interim job, which was important to McMillan, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Nate McMillan has accepted the interim head coaching job with the Hawks. McMillan has a 667-591 (.530) record in 16 seasons as head coach with Seattle, Portland and Indiana.
JD Shaw: The Hawks have officially fired Lloyd Pierce. Statement from GM Travis Schlenk: pic.twitter.com/LV80Tk85vR
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta has dismissed Lloyd Pierce as coach, sources tell ESPN.
The Hawks hired Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce to be their head coach on Friday, a person familiar with the decision confirmed. Pierce will receive a three-year contract with a team option for a fourth season. ESPN first reported the agreement between the Hawks and Pierce.
The Hawks are following a rebuilding path like Philadelphia’s. When Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk set out to find a new coach, he said the person should have the ability to connect with young players and help them develop their skills. Pierce’s Hawks candidacy was buoyed by working with Schlenk for part of one season in Golden State.
Schlenk interviewed seven candidates for head coach. The Hawks hoped to hire David Fizdale before he accepted the head coach job with the Knicks. After that, Pierce emerged as the favorite among a group of finalists that also included Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts, Hornets assistant Stephen Silas and Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga.
Before joining Brown’s Sixers staff, Pierce was a player development assistant with the Grizzlies from 2011-13. He served in a similar role with the Cavaliers from 2007-10 and was an assistant coach at Santa Clara University from 2002-07. Pierce is a native of San Jose, Calif. He played basketball at Santa Clara and graduated with a degree in business management. Pierce played four seasons internationally before returning to his alma mater to coach.
“This is a day I’ve been working towards for a long time and it’s an honor to be the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks,” Lloyd Pierce said. “I have great respect for Travis and strong belief in his plan to bring a championship to the city of Atlanta. After spending time with ownership, it’s clear they have a deep investment in and commitment to making this a model organization. This opportunity is a perfect fit for me, and I’m eager to get started.”
Sam Amick: Hawks tab Lloyd Pierce as head coach, come to terms on three-year deal with a team option for a fourth. Sixers assistant will partner with new GM Travis Schlenk in rebuilding effort. Press conference Monday...
David Aldridge: All signs pointing to Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce as the next Hawks coach, per league sources. GM Travis Schlenk worked w/Pierce at Golden State. Pierce has met multiple times with Hawks management/ownership, including majority owner Tony Ressler in Boston Tuesday.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Story filed to ESPN: Philadelphia 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce has emerged as the primary focus of the Atlanta Hawks head coaching search. Pierce traveled to Atlanta today and met with team officials for a third time in the process.
Marc J. Spears: Sixers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will meet with the Hawks for the second time about their head coach opening in Boston on Tuesday, a source told @espn @TheUndefeated.
The Hawks have narrowed their head coaching search down to four candidates, according to a person with knowledge of the team’s plans. They are Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce, Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts, Hornets assistant Stephen Silas and Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga.
Tibbetts already has met with Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler and Pierce could do so soon. Silas and Larranaga also remain in the running for the job, according to the person with knowledge of the team’s search.
A person with knowledge of the Hawks’ plans said Pierce is a strong candidate but added that a meeting with Ressler has yet to be officially set up and that it’s premature to elevate his candidacy above the other three coaches.
Philadelphia 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce will interview with Atlanta Hawks ownership about the franchise's head-coaching job, and a strong meeting will likely catapult him into a job offer, league sources told ESPN. Pierce met with Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk on Friday, and will meet with Atlanta majority owner Tony Ressler early this week, league sources said.
As Atlanta moves into a complete rebuild, Pierce's experience with the Philadelphia experiment and his strong background in player development have made a strong impression on Schlenk, league sources said. Pierce has been an assistant for 11 years in the NBA, including with Cleveland, Golden State, Memphis and the Sixers. The Hawks are still considering Charlotte assistant Stephen Silas and Portland assistant Nate Tibbetts, although only Tibbetts met with ownership in the interview process, but Pierce has emerged as a frontrunner over the weekend, league sources said.
Marc J. Spears: Sixers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce is expected to get a second interview with the Hawks for the head coach position, sources tell ESPN’s @TheUndefeated and @Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce and Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk used to work together with the Warriors.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks interviewed Philadelphia 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce for their head coaching vacancy on Friday, league sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Charlotte Hornets assistant Stephen Silas is interviewing for the Atlanta Hawks head coaching job today, league sources tell ESPN. Silas and Hawks GM Travis Schlenk worked together as members of the Golden State Warriors staff.
My understanding is the Hawks want to bring in a young coach who can grow with the team, and can continue the development of their young guys like John Collins and Taurean Prince. They’re not interested in squeaking out one or two more wins that they could probably get next season by hiring a retread. They’re concentrating on a half-dozen candidates at present, including former Grizzlies coach Dave Fizdale, Portland assistant Nate Tibbets and Warriors assistant Jarron Collins. (Collins is rapidly rising in the coaching ranks; he’s really sharp and has a really good rapport with players.) Ham’s on that list, too, though my guess is he’ll follow Budenholzer to his next gig; they’re pretty close.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks have coaching interviews set with Portland assistant Nate Tibbetts and Golden State assistant Jarron Collins in California today, league sources tell ESPN.
Marc Stein: The Hawks are interviewing David Fizdale today for their coaching vacancy, league sources say. The former Grizzlies coach has also been courted by the Suns and Knicks this month
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks have received permission to meet with Portland Trail Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts, league sources tell ESPN. Tibbetts will be a serious candidate to replace Mike Budenholzer as Atlanta's coach.
Marc J. Spears: Hearing Hornets assistant coach Stephen Silas is a candidate for the Hawks head coach job, a source said. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk worked with Silas with the Warriors when the latter was an assistant coach there from 2006-10.
Sam Amick: Hawks expected to talk to David Fizdale and Nate Tibbetts, among others, I'm told. When Hawks GM Travis Schlenk was asst GM with Golden State, Tibbetts interviewed to be Steve Kerr's top assistant before Mike Brown was hired.
The Atlanta Hawks and coach Mike Budenholzer have mutually agreed to part ways, Budenholzer told ESPN. Budenholzer, the 2015-16 NBA coach of the year, and the organization finalized terms of a split on Wednesday night. [...] Budenholzer had two years and $14-million plus left on his contract, with the Hawks headed into a full rebuilding process.
"I am grateful for the five years that I spent as coach of the Atlanta Hawks, and will always cherish the incredible contributions, commitment and accomplishments of the players that I was fortunate enough to work with here," Budenholzer told ESPN on Wednesday night. "From ownership to management, support staff to the community, I'll look back with great pride on what we were able to achieve together with the Hawks."
The Hawks gave Budenholzer permission to speak with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks for their coaching openings last week. Budenholzer interviewed with the Knicks on Sunday and remains a candidate for the job, league sources said. He pulled out of contention for the Suns job after several conversations with ownership and management.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks and coach Mike Budenholzer have mutually agreed to part ways, league sources told ESPN. Story soon on ESPN.
Ian Begley: Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer will meet with the New York Knicks on Sunday, per league sources.
Mike Vorkunov: Knicks have received permission to talk to Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, a league source confirmed. They intend to talk sometime soon, but not sure when. Might be as early as this weekend. Budenholzer had already met with Suns. @Michael Cunningham first with the news.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has withdrawn from consideration for the Phoenix Suns head coaching job, league sources tell ESPN.
Budenholzer met with Suns general manager Ryan McDonough and owner Robert Sarver over the two days, league sources said, after Atlanta granted him permission to meet with Phoenix late last week.
The Hawks and Budenholzer are both open to ending their partnership, but there are several hurdles that would need to be cleared before that could happen -- including the Suns making an offer, agreeing to a contract, and possibile compensation to Atlanta.
The Suns are considering several head-coaching candidates, but have largely been focused on getting to know Budenholzer -- who is a native of Arizona -- in recent days, league sources said. Phoenix has had informal conversations with former head coaches Steve Clifford (Charlotte), Frank Vogel (Orlando and Indiana) and David Blatt (Cleveland), sources said. The Suns are still considering interim coach Jay Triano.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has been meeting with Phoenix Suns management and ownership on Monday and Tuesday, and a sense is expected to emerge soon whether there is a pathway to Budenholzer becoming the Suns’ next head coach, league sources tell ESPN.
Budenholzer is planning to meet with Suns officials early next week, league sources said. A native of Arizona, Budenholzer permission to meet with Suns about head coach opening has two years, $14 million-plus left on his contract.