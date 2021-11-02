-
NBA rumors: Lou Williams playing his final NBA season?
November 2, 2021 | 4:30 am EDT Update
Wolves have not contacted Philly about Ben Simmons in two weeks
Darren Wolfson: (Wolves GM) Sachin Gupta has not even reached out to Philadelphia about Ben Simmons for a couple of weeks. Yes, about three and a half, four weeks ago he did plant the seed with the Philadelphia front office that, ‘Yeah, I’m interested in Ben Simmons,’ but I’m now told he hasn’t had any dialogue about Ben Simmons with Philadelphia for a couple weeks.
DeMar DeRozan explains why he joined the Bulls
“That was the reason I came [here in the summer], the conversation I had with the front office,’’ DeRozan said after the Bulls’ 128-114 victory Monday. “I felt it, I sensed it, I understood it, and as a competitor, it’s something I wanted to be a part of. “To me, it didn’t seem like words. Everyone has been willing to put in the actions, understanding that nothing is going to be perfect, but everyone is willing and wants to win. You see it in the preparation, behind the scenes where nobody gets to see. It carries over to the court.’’
Jorge Sierra: Best players of the season so far, per @Alberto de Roa’s Global Rating: 1. Jimmy Butler 2. Kevin Durant 3. DEMAR DEROZAN
Gina Mizell: Andre Drummond said Joel Embiid “hit me with the okey-doke today. Usually he’ll take a couple plays off in shootaround, just to rest. So I didn’t really know what was going on until I got here. Then I see the alert on Twitter and I said ‘Oh, shit. I’m starting today.'”
Rich Hoffman: Georges Niang on MVP chants: “Joel told me to never let that happen again.” “I’m a player that plays off emotion. I don’t have the swagger like Seth so I can’t pull some stuff off.” Seth Curry on shorthanded lineup: “Don’t put too much pressure on yourself, play the same way.” pic.twitter.com/NUsDkhCUN9