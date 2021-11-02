USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Lou Williams playing his final NBA season?

2 hours ago via TaylorRooks

, Top Rumors

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 2, 2021 | 4:30 am EDT Update

Wolves have not contacted Philly about Ben Simmons in two weeks

Darren Wolfson: (Wolves GM) Sachin Gupta has not even reached out to Philadelphia about Ben Simmons for a couple of weeks. Yes, about three and a half, four weeks ago he did plant the seed with the Philadelphia front office that, ‘Yeah, I’m interested in Ben Simmons,’ but I’m now told he hasn’t had any dialogue about Ben Simmons with Philadelphia for a couple weeks.
1 hour ago via Spotify

, , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 478 more rumors

DeMar DeRozan explains why he joined the Bulls

“That was the reason I came [here in the summer], the conversation I had with the front office,’’ DeRozan said after the Bulls’ 128-114 victory Monday. “I felt it, I sensed it, I understood it, and as a competitor, it’s something I wanted to be a part of. “To me, it didn’t seem like words. Everyone has been willing to put in the actions, understanding that nothing is going to be perfect, but everyone is willing and wants to win. You see it in the preparation, behind the scenes where nobody gets to see. It carries over to the court.’’
1 hour ago via Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Home