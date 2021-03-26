All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Lou Williams says he considered retirement but has plenty left in the tank shares share tweet pin sms send email 4 hours ago – via Twitter AndrewGreif Andrew Greif: Louis Williams writes he considered retirement after the trade but feels there’s plenty left in the tank. pic.twitter.com/8D0Re8cw8x Lou Williams writes he considered retirement after the trade but feels there’s plenty left in the tank. pic.twitter.com/8D0Re8cw8x — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) March 26, 2021 Trade, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Trade, Louis Williams, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email