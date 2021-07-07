My understanding is Lou Williams is seeking a two-year deal, maybe three for the right fit, a league source told HoopsHype. He ended a recent Instagram post with #ThinkImComingBack. I certainly can confirm there’s interest for Lou to come back to Atlanta, and that feeling seemed to be mutual with Hawks GM Travis Schlenk. During his end of the season media availability, when asked about bringing Williams back, he said, “We’d be extremely open to talking to him and his camp about moving forward. I thought he added a lot to our team.”
Shams Charania: Free agent Lou Williams has reached agreement on a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league source tells RealGM.
Jake Fischer: The Sacramento Kings will begin discussions with free agents Josh Smith and Lou Williams today, according to league sources.
The Heat and free agent guard Lou Williams (the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year) have mutual interest, according to someone with direct knowledge, but this would require a sign-and-trade with Toronto because Williams will command more than the taxpayer’s midlevel.
Mike Scotto: New York Knicks have expressed interest in guard Lou Williams, league sources tells Sheridan Hoops.
July 7, 2021 | 1:19 pm EDT Update
Marvin Bagley on liking tweet disparaging the Kings: It's my Twitter, I can like whatever I choose
Kings forward Marvin Bagley III doesn’t understand why fans got so upset when he liked a tweet saying “we gotta get @MB3FIVE outta Sac” and removed any mention of the Kings from his social media bios. Bagley addressed his latest social media controversy on an episode of the “Halfway Decent Pod,” saying he can do whatever he wants on his personal Twitter profile.
“First of all, it’s my Twitter, bro,” Bagley said. “It’s my Twitter. It has my name on it. I can like whatever I choose and please, and whatever I feel like liking.”
“That just came from frustration,” Bagley said, elaborating on his reasons for liking a tweet that disparaged his team. “I wouldn’t even say frustration, just that built-up fire. I think I did it after watching Trae Young go for 50 in the playoffs and they’re winning. As a competitor, that just makes me want to get to that and I need to be there. I want to be there bad. I think, doing that, it was just one of those things where the competitor came out in me, like I’ve got to be there. I’ve got to do whatever I’ve got to do to be in this position.
“… For me, personally, my personal goals and where I’m trying to get to in my career, I’ve got to make it happen. I’ve got to do everything I’ve got to do to make it happen. I think liking that tweet, that’s where that came from and it is what it is. People (are) going to take it and run with it. It is what it is. I did it. It’s my Twitter. I can like and do whatever I want on my account. I’m not hurting nobody. I’m not harming nobody, but you already know how the fans take stuff and want to run with something.”
Kings explored Marvin Bagley trade at deadline
The Kings explored their options leading up to the trade deadline in March, but they were unable to find an equitable deal. One league source recently referred to Bagley as “unappreciative” of the opportunities the Kings have given him despite the injury setbacks and his struggle to grasp team concepts at both ends of the floor.