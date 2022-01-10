Is a return to the Clippers, via trade or free agency, something he’d consider when the time is right? “Absolutely,” Williams confirmed. “If it makes sense, absolutely. Like I said, I have no hard feelings towards nobody. Obviously, I’ve still got great relationships here, so if it makes sense for both parties, we’ll do it.”
January 10, 2022 | 3:08 pm EST Update
James Ennis to Denver
Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent wing James Ennis to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ennis is expected to be available vs. his former team, the Clippers, on Tuesday in LA.
Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob says he’s not a tweeter, but if he were to send a tweet, he knows exactly what it would say. “I would tweet, ‘Tonight Chase Center is finally finished with construction,’ ” Lacob told Yahoo Sports Sunday night after Klay Thompson made his season debut after spending nearly two years recovering from ACL and Achilles tears. “We’re halfway through our third year in this building, and I feel like Klay is the final piece to the construction.”
“Our goal is to be great throughout this decade,” Lacob told Yahoo Sports. “We had a great last decade and our goal is to set ourselves up for another great decade. We’ve got Steph, Klay and Draymond for the next several years at a high level, hopefully longer. [Andrew] Wiggins is only 26. With [Jordan] Poole, [James] Wiseman, [Jonathan] Kuminga and [Moses] Moody, we’ve got a lot of talent to develop and a lot of work to do, but we’re pretty excited.”
Curry turns 34 in two months. Lacob believes Curry has much more left in the tank. “Well, Tom Brady’s 44 now. I tell Steph all the time, ‘Do whatever he does. Whatever he does, you do.’ I told him that,” Lacob told Yahoo Sports. “But who knows? The world is changing a lot and maybe I’m just being my usual optimist self. But I feel like Steph can play at a high level, and maybe Klay, too, for longer than most people would have done in the past. Those are skill guys. High-skill guys. So, I don’t know how long, but we all assume we’ve got two or three really great years with the core, and the great news about that is even if they did drop off, we think the young guys would have developed by then, which is our plan. But if they can continue to play at a high level, that’s even better. So maybe it’s more than three years.”
January 10, 2022 | 2:09 pm EST Update
Denzel Valentine officially signed by Jazz
The Utah Jazz have signed guard/forward Denzel Valentine a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception.