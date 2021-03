Evan Fournier’s debut with the Boston Celtics will have to wait, as the newly acquired guard was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Saturday. “I don’t really want to get into the specifics of everything, because I don’t know all the answers,” coach Brad Stevens said before the Celtics played the Thunder in Oklahoma City. “As far as frustration, it’s been a very consistent theme for us to be missing people. But hopefully that won’t be long term. We’ll see how this all goes and go from there.”