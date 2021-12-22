USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Louis Williams, Nerlens Noel, Timothe Luwawu enter protocols

5 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have been added to health and safety protocols for the Hawks. Five players in protocols, including Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari.

More on Coronavirus

5 hours ago via wojespn
5 hours ago via wojespn
5 hours ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
6 hours ago via wojespn
Raptors-Bulls postponed as OG Anunoby enters COVID-19 protocols
6 hours ago via ShamsCharania
6 hours ago via ekoreen
6 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
7 hours ago via ShamsCharania
7 hours ago via Magic_PR
Orlando Magic PR: The following players for the @OrlandoMagic will be out tonight at Atlanta due to NBA Health & Safety Protocols: - Mo Bamba - Ignas Brazdeikis - R.J. Hampton - Mychal Mulder - Terrence Ross - Moritz Wagner
7 hours ago via NYPost_Berman
15 hours ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
But I've heard little surprise expressed in the Showcase crowds about the league's push to try to grit through the winter months as seen in 2020-21. The NBA did not bake flexibility into this season's schedule like it did last season by releasing only a first-half schedule for starters, so the desire to limit the number of game postponements that require second-half solutions by any means necessary was somewhat expected.
21 hours ago via wojespn
21 hours ago via GeraldBourguet
21 hours ago via RyanWardLA
22 hours ago via espn_macmahon
Tim MacMahon: Injured Mavericks — including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis — will not be on bench tonight due to COVID concerns. “We’re trying to stay away from each other as much as possible,” Jason Kidd said.
22 hours ago via ChristopherHine
24 hours ago via eric_nehm
Wesley Matthews out of COVID protocols
Eric Nehm: On the Bucks' first injury report for tomorrow's game against the Rockets, Wesley Matthews is no longer in the health and safety protocols.
24 hours ago via RealQuintonMayo
1 day ago via ShamsCharania
Tim Hardaway Jr enters health and safety protocols
1 day ago via rob_schaef
Adam Silver: 97 percent of players are vaccinated, 65 percent boosted
Rob Schaefer: Adam Silver says on ESPN that NBA player pool is around 97 percent vaccinated, 65 percent boosted. League would like to get boosted number near vaccinated number
1 day ago via wojespn
1 day ago via davidaldridgedc
1 day ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers F Ed Davis has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Cleveland has eight players in protocols, but traveled to Boston today and is expected to play vs. the Celtics on Wednesday. Cleveland's added two replacements and likely will add another.
1 day ago via KLChouinard
Adam Silver: No plans to pause the NBA season
1 day ago via ekoreen
1 day ago via wojespn
1 day ago via wojespn
Troy Brown out of COVID protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown is out of Covid protocols and returning to the team, source tells ESPN.
1 day ago via BobbyMarks42
1 day ago via wojespn
Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa join COVID protocols
1 day ago via BobbyMarks42
1 day ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 day ago via sarah_k_spence
1 day ago via wojespn
Two more Hawks players enter COVID protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari has entered the league's health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN.
1 day ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela has entered the league's Covid protocols too, sources tell ESPN. The Hawks are potentially without him, Trae Young and Gallinari on Christmas Day vs. the Knicks.
1 day ago via DarnellMayberry
Darnell Mayberry: Bulls guard Devon Dotson has entered the league's health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic.
1 day ago via ShamsCharania
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope enters health and safety protocols
Shams Charania: Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
1 day ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
1 day ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento Kings center Neemias Queta has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
1 day ago via sarah_k_spence
1 day ago via wojespn
2 days ago via Murf56
2 days ago via Toronto Star
Fourteen fans were ejected from Saturday night’s Raptors win over the Golden State Warriors after failing to abide by masking protocols at Scotiabank Arena. Twenty-five fans received warnings about proper mask-wearing requirements, and more than half of those fans were eventually asked to leave the building, according to a spokesperson from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the Raptors’ parent company.
2 days ago via Toronto Star
2 days ago via jovanbuha
3 days ago via ShamsCharania
Andrew Wiggins enters health and safety protocols
3 days ago via ShamsCharania
Josh Richardson enters health and safety protocols
3 days ago via TimBontemps
3 days ago via KCJHoop
3 days ago via DaneMooreNBA
Josh Okogie enters health and safety protocols
3 days ago via TommyBeer
http://twitter.com/TommyBeer/status/1472684556406992897
3 days ago via TheSteinLine
3 days ago via James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry doing 'spectacular' following COVID-19 diagnosis
3 days ago via wojespn
Denzel Valentine, four others join Cavaliers in protocols
3 days ago via RjHampton14
3 days ago via McDNBA
Ryan McDonough: Unfortunately, NBA Front Offices are currently spending most of their time dealing with issues related to Covid Their players are entering the protocols rapidly, NBA games are getting postponed and scouting calendars are being disrupted as college and G League games get canceled
3 days ago via wojespn
Sixers-Pelicans postponed
3 days ago via wojespn
3 days ago via wojespn
3 days ago via wojespn
3 days ago via EnesFreedom
3 days ago via ShamsCharania
3 days ago via wojespn
NBA still considering postponing Sixers vs. Pelicans
3 days ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: The NBA is likely postponing the Nets’ next two games, including vs. Wizards on Tuesday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Brooklyn has 10 players in COVID-19 protocols amid outbreak.
3 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is postponing the Wizards-Nets on Tuesday too, sources tell ESPN.
3 days ago via EnesFreedom
3 days ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: The NBA will likely postpone multiple games today, including Nets-Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
3 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Denver-Brooklyn game today has been postponed, sources tell ESPN.
3 days ago via LakersReporter
Mike Trudell: While he remains out with a bone bruise in his right knee, Kendrick Nunn has been cleared from the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, and is back with the team in Chicago.
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
Pascal Siakam out tonight due to COVID-19 protocols
4 days ago via SmithRaps
4 days ago via MirjamSwanson
4 days ago via Alex__Schiffer
4 days ago via NotoriousOHM
4 days ago via Con_Chron
4 days ago via michaelgrange
4 days ago via SBondyNYDN
4 days ago via DaneMooreNBA
4 days ago via JCowleyHoops
4 days ago via DavidEarly
4 days ago via NotoriousOHM
4 days ago via Alex__Schiffer
4 days ago via NotoriousOHM
4 days ago via KCJHoop
4 days ago via KCJHoop
4 days ago via rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan: 'The only symptom I had was boredom'
Rob Schaefer: DeMar DeRozan on return: “Physically, conditioning-wise, I think I’ll be fine.” Said he’s been in gym late trying to get wind and timing back
4 days ago via KCJHoop
4 days ago via TimBontemps
4 days ago via Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving returned a positive or inconclusive COVID-19 test
4 days ago via Krisplashed
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
Reggie Bullock enters COVID-19 protocols
4 days ago via eric_nehm
4 days ago via wojespn
Kyrie Irving enters health and safety protocols
4 days ago via wojespn
Evan Mobley enters COVID-19 protocols
4 days ago via TommyBeer
Tommy Beer: 50 NBA players have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols over the past six days. 50. That’s more than 11% of all players in the entire league.
4 days ago via wojespn
Knicks' Miles McBride enters COVID protocols
5 days ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Baxter Holmes @ ESPN
In the wake of dozens of players being sidelined in the league's health and safety protocols, and with looming concerns leaguewide about more games being halted, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association are discussing a plan that would require teams decimated by COVID to sign additional replacement players, league sources tell ESPN.
5 days ago via wojespn
Owners: Do whatever is neccesary to keep season alive
On an NBA Board of Governors call Friday, there was an overwhelming sentiment among NBA owners to do whatever is necessary to avoid postponements and cancellations this season, league sources said. In the backdrop of that view, the outlines of a plan regarding replacement players were approved by the Board of Governors during a meeting Friday, league sources said.
5 days ago via Charlotte Observer
It went down exactly two weeks ago during what was supposed to be a relaxing, much needed three-day break in between games. LaMelo Ball just knew something was amiss. “I was about to eat some dinner,” the Charlotte Hornets point guard said Friday. “I’m like, ‘Hold on. It’s cold as hell.’ And then I’m asking people like, ‘Are y’all cold?’ They are like, ‘Nah, I’m not cold. You are trippin.’
5 days ago via Charlotte Observer
Their reaction meant Ball’s body started giving him hints about what was next. “I’m like, ‘Ahh, s—,’ ” Ball said. “And then that night right there, that’s when it hit. I took like nine showers because I’d go to sleep for like 30 minutes, wake up and be sweating. And I’d go shower. Then I’d go to bed, be cold as hell and wake up, take a hot shower.”

Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 5235 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
December 22, 2021 | 5:12 pm EST Update
December 22, 2021 | 4:35 pm EST Update

Tyreke Evans not cleared yet to return to the league

Tyreke Evans, 32, has not been cleared to return to the NBA and still faces a lengthy process before he can be reinstated, the source said, suggesting Evans will not be available as teams scramble to sign replacement players during the league’s current outbreak. Evans became eligible for reinstatement earlier this year, but a player can only be reinstated with the approval of the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association.
59 mins ago via Sacramento Bee

, Top Rumors

, ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 5 more rumors
Home