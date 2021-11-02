Speaking to Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report (video link) about his NBA career, Hawks guard Lou Williams said that 2021/22 is “probably my last season.” However, Williams admitted that he thought the same thing last season and continued playing. “Potentially,” Williams said when pressed by Rooks about whether he intends to retire after the current season. “I have the clarity, I’m OK with that. But I’m also OK with continuing to play if that’s where it takes me. I’m prepared for the worst.”
Lou Williams has become a key member of the Los Angeles Clippers since arriving in a trade in 2017, but the veteran guard seriously contemplated retirement when the team became his third NBA stop in six months. "I was done," Williams told Stadium's Shams Charania. "Yeah, I was done. ... You kind of look around and you got to be realistic with yourself. Like, is this it?”
Despite Williams' success on the court, the offseason trade to the Clippers had the former second-round pick set on walking away from the game - until his new head coach, Doc Rivers, talked him out of it. "I had a conversation with Doc and he was like, 'I don't know what these other teams are thinking, but we need you and you can get comfortable. You're gonna be here,'" Williams said. "That meant a lot to me and it kind of gave me the confidence and the reassurance to get prepared for the season and I'm glad I did."
November 2, 2021 | 3:15 pm EDT Update
