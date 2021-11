Despite Williams' success on the court, the offseason trade to the Clippers had the former second-round pick set on walking away from the game - until his new head coach, Doc Rivers, talked him out of it. "I had a conversation with Doc and he was like, 'I don't know what these other teams are thinking, but we need you and you can get comfortable. You're gonna be here,'" Williams said. "That meant a lot to me and it kind of gave me the confidence and the reassurance to get prepared for the season and I'm glad I did."