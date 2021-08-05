USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Louis Williams to Hawks

4 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Michael Scotto: Three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams has agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks, agent Wallace Prather of @parlay_se told @hoopshype.

More on Louis Williams Free Agency

4 hours ago via ShamsCharania
1 day ago via flasportsbuzz
Barry Jackson: Heat now at 12 players. Haslem would be 13th. Addition of cheap potential rotation vet guard who's healthy to play still expected. Lou Williams among those who would welcome Heat interest and would make sense. Among those off the board in past 18 hours: George Hill, Bryn Forbes.
4 weeks ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Lou Williams seeking 2-3 year deal in free agency
My understanding is Lou Williams is seeking a two-year deal, maybe three for the right fit, a league source told HoopsHype. He ended a recent Instagram post with #ThinkImComingBack. I certainly can confirm there’s interest for Lou to come back to Atlanta, and that feeling seemed to be mutual with Hawks GM Travis Schlenk. During his end of the season media availability, when asked about bringing Williams back, he said, “We’d be extremely open to talking to him and his camp about moving forward. I thought he added a lot to our team.”
6 years ago via ShamsCharania
Lakers to sign Louis Williams
6 years ago via WojYahooNBA
6 years ago via MikeAScotto
Michael Scotto: Lou Williams has agreed to a 3-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers that has NO options in the deal, a league source says.
6 years ago via JakeLFischer
6 years ago via Miami Herald
The Heat and free agent guard Lou Williams (the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year) have mutual interest, according to someone with direct knowledge, but this would require a sign-and-trade with Toronto because Williams will command more than the taxpayer’s midlevel.
6 years ago via MikeAScotto
Mike Scotto: New York Knicks have expressed interest in guard Lou Williams, league sources tells Sheridan Hoops.
6 years ago via WindhorstESPN
6 years ago via RealGM

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 12 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
August 5, 2021 | 6:29 pm EDT Update
August 5, 2021 | 5:20 pm EDT Update
Home