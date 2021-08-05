Michael Scotto: Three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams has agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks, agent Wallace Prather of @parlay_se told @hoopshype.
Barry Jackson: Heat now at 12 players. Haslem would be 13th. Addition of cheap potential rotation vet guard who's healthy to play still expected. Lou Williams among those who would welcome Heat interest and would make sense. Among those off the board in past 18 hours: George Hill, Bryn Forbes.
My understanding is Lou Williams is seeking a two-year deal, maybe three for the right fit, a league source told HoopsHype. He ended a recent Instagram post with #ThinkImComingBack. I certainly can confirm there’s interest for Lou to come back to Atlanta, and that feeling seemed to be mutual with Hawks GM Travis Schlenk. During his end of the season media availability, when asked about bringing Williams back, he said, “We’d be extremely open to talking to him and his camp about moving forward. I thought he added a lot to our team.”
Shams Charania: Free agent Lou Williams has reached agreement on a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league source tells RealGM.
Jake Fischer: The Sacramento Kings will begin discussions with free agents Josh Smith and Lou Williams today, according to league sources.
The Heat and free agent guard Lou Williams (the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year) have mutual interest, according to someone with direct knowledge, but this would require a sign-and-trade with Toronto because Williams will command more than the taxpayer’s midlevel.
Mike Scotto: New York Knicks have expressed interest in guard Lou Williams, league sources tells Sheridan Hoops.
August 5, 2021 | 6:29 pm EDT Update
