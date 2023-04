Antetokounmpo’s impassioned comments immediately became a viral phenomenon. Ahead of Game 6 of the team’s first-round series against the Sacramento Kings Friday evening at Chase Center, Kerr told reporters that he agreed with what the Bucks star had to say. “He’s so right,” Kerr said. “Are there really 29 failures every year in the league? It just can’t be a zero-sum game. The other thing is, I watch our guys every day and I know this goes on around the league. Guys work so hard and they put so much into it. And so when you hear terms like embarrassment or shame, why should anybody on Milwaukee be embarrassed or ashamed that they lost in the playoffs? They shouldn’t. “Giannis is right. As long as they put in work and put in the effort, which I know they did, this is sports at the highest level and Miami is one hell of a team.”