Malcolm Delaney to China

Despite the fact that Malcolm Delaney could return to the EuroLeague, since many top teams were interested in his case, for the first time in his career the former NBA player is heading to China. Delaney signed with the Guangdong Southeastern Tigers, the team that finished third last season in the league under Lithuanian coach Jonas Kazlauskas. According to Eurohoops sources, his contract is just a one year deal with a salary of $2 million net plus a more than a respectable bonus if the club gets the championship title.